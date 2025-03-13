SSC CGL Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission releases the category-wise SSC CGL cut-off along with the result and scorecard. Candidates gearing up for the upcoming SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025, scheduled for September 12 to 26, must check the previous year cut off marks to estimate this year's minimum qualifying marks and set a safe target. SSC CGL Cut Off are the minimum scores that candidates need to secure to land their dream jobs! It plays a crucial role in determining the candidates' eligibility for the next stage. Those who score equal to or above the cut-off will be shortlisted for subsequent rounds. In this article, we have provided the SSC CGL cut off Tier 1, 2 along with SSC CGL previous year cut off for 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 so on to get a rough idea about the marks they need to clear the exam.

SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the SSC CGL Cut Off marks along with the result on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from September 12 to 26 to fill 14582 vacancies for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries, Departments, and Organizations of the Government of India through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025. Candidates who meet or exceed the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off marks will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam. SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 Out The commission announced the category-wise SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 for Tier 1 exam. Candidates securing above the cut off marks are eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to 26, 2024, to fill 17,727 vacancies.

SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 PDF Direct Link Additionally, the commission has published the list of qualified candidates and category-specific qualifying marks. While the current year's CGL Tier 1 cut off marks have been announced, candidates can review the SSC CGL Previous Year Cut-Off marks to analyze past trends, competition levels, and exam difficulty over recent years. Read on to learn more about the SSC CGL cut off marks for the previous year and other related details. Also, check: SSC CGL Syllabus

SSC CGL Previous Year Question Paper SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off The commission conducted SSC CGL Tier 2 exam from 18th to 20th January. Qualified candidates were eligible to appear for the exam. The tier 2 cut off has been issued in PDF format along with the result on March 13. Check out the post-wise SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off Out of 390 for FY 2024-25 in the table below.

Post Code - Department UR EWS OBC SC ST HH VH OH Others ESM B03 - Assistant/ASO - CSS 533.2468 349.4802 348.5815 337.2330 330.8955 295.4264 273.8796 331.8675 287.1774 - B05 - Assistant/ASO - IB 353.9384 349.4851 350.5067 337.0752 307.0732 - - - - - B06 - Assistant/ASO - Railways 362.0740 359.5187 359.4567 346.1172 312.9926 317.7746 - - 311.4663 - B07 - Assistant/ASO - Election Commission 354.0591 354.0517 354.0591 345.1089 - - 336.3938 - - - B09 - Assistant/ASO - AFHQ 360.9569 359.6959 358.9758 351.5660 349.4452 - - - - - B11 - Assistant/ASO - External Affairs 360.6925 358.9065 358.2172 351.6593 349.3827 - - - - - B13 - Assistant/ASO - MCA 350.8120 348.2588 353.6566 343.8724 324.9754 296.4954 319.5501 328.8937 302.8324 - B18 - Inspector (Preventive Officer) - CBIC 348.9974 344.4342 344.0487 343.4766 336.0113 328.8753 - - - - B20 - Inspector (Examiner) - CBIC 349.8495 344.4342 344.0487 343.4766 336.0113 328.8753 - - - - C02 - Junior Statistical Officer 438.6747 412.4411 411.6871 378.8725 372.3687 211.3736 224.0324 217.9174 322.1428 - C03 - Statistical Investigator Grade-II 438.6747 412.4411 411.6871 378.8725 372.3687 211.3736 224.0324 217.9174 322.1428 - D05 - Accountant/Junior Accountant - CAG 344.2433 340.8978 340.6102 324.3792 319.8663 287.0812 311.2863 - 287.9182 - D09 - UDC/SSA - MSME 340.0983 340.3919 340.8978 324.3792 319.8663 287.0812 311.2863 - 287.9182 - D17 - Sub-Inspector (NCB) 338.2326 337.3047 337.5042 326.8715 261.7351 261.1682 - - 309.6970

Have a look at the SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 Tier 2 for all categories in the table below: Category Cut-off Marks Candidates Available SC 285.45888 15,875 ST 266.49513 8,295 OBC 306.27841 28,628 EWS 300.03797 14,575 UR 322.77352 11,631 ESM 202.28472 5,497 OH 258.66022 1,043 HH 181.89266 1,011 VH 219.45053 810 PwD-Other 136.73346 686 Total - 88,051 SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024 For the Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) post, the cut-off is highest for the UR category at 167.02061 marks, followed by EWS at 161.73406 and OBC at 160.65216. In the Statistical Investigator post, the UR category recorded the highest cut-off at 170.65672, with OBC at 161.13462 and EWS at 163.50858. For other posts, the UR category again had the highest cut-off at 153.18981 marks, followed by OBC at 146.26291 and EWS at 142.01963.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off for JSO, Statistical Investigator and Other Posts Category JSO Cut-off Marks Statistical Investigator Cut-off Marks Other Posts Cut-off Marks SC 143.53855 134.49545 126.45554 ST 135.23007 134.49545 111.8893 OBC 160.65216 161.13462 146.26291 EWS 161.73406 163.50858 142.01963 UR 167.02061 170.65672 153.18981 OH 133.35717 113.10008 113.10008 HH 95.45162 60.66162 64.79156 VH 122.51903 92.05218 102.97465 Other-PWD - 40.30795 45.74 SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 PDF Download The SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024 has been officially released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website. The SSC CGL 2024 exam is conducted in two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2, and the cut-off marks for each stage are announced separately. Candidates must clear the cut-off marks at each stage to secure provisional appointment for their desired post.

SSC CGL Result List for JSO Posts

SSC CGL Result Link for SIG Posts

SSC CGL Result Link for Other Posts SSC CGL Cut Off 2023 Candidates who clears SSC CGL Cut Off Tier 1 gets shortlisted for the next round i.e. Tier 2 round. Thus, aspirants must be familiar with the scores required to be declared successful in the exam. Candidates can check the SSC CGL post-wise cut-off marks for Finance & Accounts and AAO, Statistics & JSO, and other posts for all the categories below. SSC CGL Cut Off Tier 1 2023 After analyzing the previous year's cut-off marks, the highest cut-off was observed for Finance & Accounts and AAO, followed by Other Posts, and then Statistics & JSO. The table below presents the category-wise SSC CGL cut off tier 1 2023 for all posts. SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2023 Category Finance & Accounts and AAO Cut-off Marks Statistics & JSO Cut-off Marks Other Posts Cut Off SC 154.29292 148.50911 126.68201 ST 148.98918 146.65109 118.16655 OBC 166.28763 165.86857 145.93743 EWS 167.18331 166.06750 143.44441 UR 169.67168 168.53975 150.04936 OH 147.95269 132.72381 115.98466 HH 126.86400 80.99998 77.72754 PWD-Others 109.82718 - 77.72754 VH - 114.60998 121.59662 ESM - - 100.29326

Also, read: SSC CGL Eligibility

SSC CGL Previous Year Question Paper

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off SSC CGL Cut Off 2023 Tier 2 The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam was conducted from October 25 to 28, 2023, for the lakhs of candidates who qualified for the Tier 1 exam. The cutoff for the General category was 287, while the SSC CGL cutoff for PwD categories was 143. SSC CGL Final Cut Off 2023 Category Cut Off General 287 EWS 265 OBC 271 SC 252 ST 241 ESM 223 OH 234 HH 172 VH 228 PWD- Others 143 SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off Candidates must be familiar with the SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off to understand the increase or decrease in the past cut off trends and overall competition level over the past years. This will also help them to predict the expected cut off marks of the upcoming exam and strategise their preparation accordingly. This will not only boost their confidence but also help them to manage their effectively in the exam.

SSC CGL Cut Off 2022 The commission announced cut off marks separately for all categories and posts. Check out the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut off 2022 for Finance & Accounts, AAO posts. SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022 (Finance & Accounts, AAO) Category Finance & Accounts, AAO SC 137.54 ST 131.03 OBC 152.92 EWS 154.80 UR 158.36 OH 128.59 HH 96.45 Others-PWD 72.79 SSC CGL Cut Off 2022 for Statistics and JSO According to the SSC CGL Cut Off 2022 issued by the commission, the highest cut off for the Statistics and JSO post was for the EWS category at 169.35, while the lowest was for the ST category at 150.32. SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2022 Category Statistics & JSO Cut Off SC 150.55 ST 150.32 OBC 167.19 EWS 169.35

SSC CGL Cut Off 2022: AAO & JSO Post Candidates applied for posts other than AAO & JSO can check the previous year SSC CGL cut off in the table below. The SSC CGL Cut off for General and EWS categories was same. SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022 (for posts other than AAO & JSO) Category For posts other than AAO & JSO SC 89.08 ST 77.57 OBC 102.35 EWS 114.27 ESM 40 UR 114.27 OH 70.69 HH 40 VH 40 Others-PWD 40 SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2022 The commission released the SSC CGL final cut off marks for the FY 2022 recruitment on May 13, 2023. A total of 183,467 candidates passed the exam and qualified for the Computer Proficiency Test and Module II (i.e., DEST of Section-III) for positions requiring computer proficiency and data entry speed.

SSC CGL Final Cut Off 2022 (Paper 1 of Tier 2) Category SSC CGL Final Cut Off Candidates Available SC 213.27 33013 ST 192.23 15817 OBC 242.79 57083 EWS 228.63 32535 UR 270.36 27008 ESM 79.35 11771 OH 187.58 2428 HH 79.35 1710 VH 158.48 1581 Others-PWD 79.35 521 Total - 183467 SSC CGL Cut Off 2021 Tier 1 The SSC CGL Cut Off for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer posts is mentioned below. A total of 10971 were able to qualify for the exam. SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Finance & Accounts, AAO) Category Finance & Accounts, AAO Candidates Available SC 136.76 2062 ST 131.61 989 OBC 153.36 3738 EWS 156.80 1513 UR 159.07 2162 OH 124.29 207 HH 101.81 150 Others-PWD 65.27 150 Total - 10971

The SSC CGL cut-off for the Junior Statistical Officer post ranged from 162.48 to 125.58. The majority of candidates who cleared the SSC CGL JSO exam were from the General category. SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Statistics & JSO) Category Statistics & JSO Candidates Available SC 139.09 803 ST 125.58 784 OBC 162.48 669 EWS 162.48 490 UR 162.48 790 Total - 3536 In SSC CGL 2021 exam, a total of 28032 candidates qualified for the post of Statistical Investigator Gr. II. The tier 1 cut off marks ranges between 114 to 40. The SSC CGL cut off for General category was 114.84 SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Statistics & Statistical Investigator Gr. II) Category Statistics & Statistical Investigator Gr. II Candidates Available SC 75.77 5694 ST 62.81 3243 OBC 95.11 10496 EWS 104.63 3544 UR 114.84 4026 OH 47.42 582 HH 40 199 VH 40 179 Others-PWD 40 69 Total - 28032

The cut off marks for General category was 130.18, 117.87 for OBC and 94.58 for SC. Check the category-wise SSC CGL Tier 1 cut off 2022 for the remaining posts in the table below. SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022 (All Other Posts) Category All Other Posts Candidates Available SC 94.58 22355 ST 81.52 12784 OBC 117.87 32563 EWS 109.64 17979 UR 130.18 15904 ESM 42.54 7897 OH 77.22 1792 HH 40 1359 VH 64.77 841 Others-PWD 40 374 Total - 113848 SSC CGL Cut Off 2020 For FY 2020, a total of 5429 candidates cleared the Tier 1 exam for Finance & Accounts posts. Check the category-wise SSC CGL cut off tier 1 in the table below. SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Finance & Accounts) Category Finance & Accounts Candidates Available SC 145.28912 970 ST 140.97604 465 OBC 161.36748 1784 EWS 164.00018 728 UR 167.45963 1228 OH 135.76854 102 HH 109.04331 101 Others-PWD 95.12633 51 Total - 5429

List-2: Candidates who qualified in Tier-I are eligible to appear for Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-III (Statistics)] as well as Tier-III for the position of Junior Statistical Officer. SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Statistics) Category Statistics Candidates Available SC 124.61824 2241 ST 122.40547 958 OBC 147.63201 3395 EWS 146.0105 1925 UR 153.08245 2544 OH 120.17292 114 HH 108.73007 35 Total - 11212 List-3: Candidates who passed Tier-I are eligible to appear in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III for various other posts. SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Other Posts) Category Other Posts Candidates Available SC 100.93079 21663 ST 93.75569 10351 OBC 119.23278 36611 EWS 109.2111 15718 UR 132.3726 20572 ESM 74.87478 5216 OH 85.99074 1759 HH 40 1357 VH 95.75915 488 Others-PWD 40 400 Total - 114135

SSC CGL Cut Off 2019 For FY 2019, a total of 8,951 candidates cleared the Tier 1 exam for Finance & Accounts, 19,391 for Statistics, and 125,279 for other posts. Check the category-wise CGL cut-off marks for the Tier 1 exam in the table below. Category Finance & Accounts Statistics Other Posts SC 156.73 130.76 115.35 ST 151.46 119.99 104.91 OBC 172.76 154.87 135.95 EWS 175.31 152.03 135.04 UR 180.12 165.77 147.78 ESM - - 89.29 OH 147.08 130.86 98.42 HH 117.49 86.447 40 VH - 110.679 110.41 Others-PWD 83.7 40 40 SSC CGL Cut Off Last 5 Years Candidates who are aspiring to appear in the upcoming SSC CGL exam must be familiar with the previous year cut off marks. SSC CGL Cut Off last 5 years helps them decide their target scores to prepare efficiently for the exam. It is observed that cut off marks remain more or less the same every year. The highest SSC CGL Cut Off marks in the last 5 years was 434.25 in 2020. However, the SSC CGL previous year cut off marks in the last 5 years ranges from 137.07 for the general category in 2018 to 114.27651 for the general category in 2022.

SSC CGL Cut Off Post-wise Candidates must check the SSC CGL post wise cut off marks to get an insights imto the variation of cut off trends over the past years and strategise their preparation for the upcoming exam accordingly. To ease the preparation of the candidates, we have shared below the SSC CGL Cut Off Post-wise 2022 for Finance & Accounts and AAO, Statistics & JSO, and other posts for all the categories below. Category Finance & Accounts and AAO Cut-off Marks Statistics & JSO Cut-off Marks Other Posts Cut Off SC 137.54533 150.55987 89.08864 ST 131.03984 150.32888 77.57858 OBC 152.92049 167.19245 114.27651 EWS 154.80185 169.35896 102.35275 UR 158.36560 - 114.27651 OH 128.59598 - 70.69038 HH 96.45331 - 40.00000 PWD-Others 72.79273 - 40.00000

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off The cut off marks and result for SSC CGL Tier 2 is yet to be announced. SSC will release the SSC CGL Tier 2 cut off marks along with result soon after the exam is conducted successfully. The commission will announce the category-wise cut off marks for the Finance & Accounts and AAO, Statistics & JSO, and other posts separately on the official website. Till the cut off marks are announced, aspirants can check the SSC CGL minimum qualifying marks for Tier 2 for reference purposes. SSC CGL Section-I, Section-II & Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II & Paper-II of Tier-II Examination Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 30% OBC/EWS 25% All other categories 20% SSC CGL Module-II of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II Examination Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 20% OBC/EWS 25% All other categories 30%

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2017 In the table below, check the previous year cut off for SSC CGL 2017 for all categories: Category Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II Number of Candidates Available List-1: Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer SC 500.5 563 ST 479 275 OBC 538 1456 OH 458 57 HH 348.25 55 UR 573 1313* Total - 3719 List-2: Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) SC 200 655 ST 200 394 OBC 240 1914 OH 200 82 HH 200 82 UR 280 1723* Total - 4850 List-3: Other Posts SC 338.25 7669 ST 311.25 3792 OBC 379.75 16045 EXM 263.5 2394 OH 294 756 HH 191 521 VH 311 190 UR 415.5 15053* Total - 46420 How to download SSC CGL Cut Off PDF Staff Selection Commission releases SSC CGL Cut Off PDF for all the categories on its official website. Follow the steps shared below to download SSC CGL post-wise cut off marks without any hassles.