By Meenu Solanki
Sep 11, 2025

SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 for Tier 1 will be soon released after the conclusion of exam. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to proceed to the next stage, i.e. Tier 2. Check the category-wise SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 for Tier 1 and 2 here. Also, analyse the SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off for 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 so on below.

Check the SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off Marks for all posts and categories.
Check the SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off Marks for all posts and categories.

SSC CGL Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission releases the category-wise SSC CGL cut-off along with the result and scorecard. Candidates gearing up for the upcoming SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025, scheduled for September 12 to 26, must check the previous year cut off marks to estimate this year's minimum qualifying marks and set a safe target. 

SSC CGL Cut Off are the minimum scores that candidates need to secure to land their dream jobs! It plays a crucial role in determining the candidates' eligibility for the next stage. Those who score equal to or above the cut-off will be shortlisted for subsequent rounds. In this article, we have provided the SSC CGL cut off Tier 1, 2 along with SSC CGL previous year cut off for 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 so on to get a rough idea about the marks they need to clear the exam.

SSC CGL Cut Off 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the SSC CGL Cut Off marks along with the result on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from September 12 to 26 to fill 14582 vacancies for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries, Departments, and Organizations of the Government of India through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025. Candidates who meet or exceed the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off marks will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam.

SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 Out

The commission announced the category-wise SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 for Tier 1 exam. Candidates securing above the cut off marks are eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to 26, 2024, to fill 17,727 vacancies.

SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 PDF Direct Link

Additionally, the commission has published the list of qualified candidates and category-specific qualifying marks. While the current year's CGL Tier 1 cut off marks have been announced, candidates can review the SSC CGL Previous Year Cut-Off marks to analyze past trends, competition levels, and exam difficulty over recent years. Read on to learn more about the SSC CGL cut off marks for the previous year and other related details.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off

The commission conducted SSC CGL Tier 2 exam from 18th to 20th January. Qualified candidates were eligible to appear for the exam. The tier 2 cut off has been issued in PDF format along with the result  on March 13. Check out the post-wise SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off Out of 390 for FY 2024-25 in the table below.

Post Code - DepartmentUREWSOBCSCSTHHVHOHOthersESM
B03 - Assistant/ASO - CSS 533.2468 349.4802 348.5815 337.2330 330.8955 295.4264 273.8796 331.8675 287.1774 -
B05 - Assistant/ASO - IB 353.9384 349.4851 350.5067 337.0752 307.0732 - - - - -
B06 - Assistant/ASO - Railways 362.0740 359.5187 359.4567 346.1172 312.9926 317.7746 - - 311.4663 -
B07 - Assistant/ASO - Election Commission 354.0591 354.0517 354.0591 345.1089 - - 336.3938 - - -
B09 - Assistant/ASO - AFHQ 360.9569 359.6959 358.9758 351.5660 349.4452 - - - - -
B11 - Assistant/ASO - External Affairs 360.6925 358.9065 358.2172 351.6593 349.3827 - - - - -
B13 - Assistant/ASO - MCA 350.8120 348.2588 353.6566 343.8724 324.9754 296.4954 319.5501 328.8937 302.8324 -
B18 - Inspector (Preventive Officer) - CBIC 348.9974 344.4342 344.0487 343.4766 336.0113 328.8753 - - - -
B20 - Inspector (Examiner) - CBIC 349.8495 344.4342 344.0487 343.4766 336.0113 328.8753 - - - -
C02 - Junior Statistical Officer 438.6747 412.4411 411.6871 378.8725 372.3687 211.3736 224.0324 217.9174 322.1428 -
C03 - Statistical Investigator Grade-II 438.6747 412.4411 411.6871 378.8725 372.3687 211.3736 224.0324 217.9174 322.1428 -
D05 - Accountant/Junior Accountant - CAG 344.2433 340.8978 340.6102 324.3792 319.8663 287.0812 311.2863 - 287.9182 -
D09 - UDC/SSA - MSME 340.0983 340.3919 340.8978 324.3792 319.8663 287.0812 311.2863 - 287.9182 -
D17 - Sub-Inspector (NCB) 338.2326 337.3047 337.5042 326.8715 261.7351 261.1682 - - 309.6970

Have a look at the SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 Tier 2 for all categories in the table below:

Category Cut-off Marks

Candidates Available
SC 285.45888 15,875
ST 266.49513 8,295
OBC 306.27841 28,628
EWS 300.03797 14,575
UR 322.77352 11,631
ESM 202.28472 5,497
OH 258.66022 1,043
HH 181.89266 1,011
VH 219.45053 810
PwD-Other 136.73346 686
Total - 88,051

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024

For the Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) post, the cut-off is highest for the UR category at 167.02061 marks, followed by EWS at 161.73406 and OBC at 160.65216. In the Statistical Investigator post, the UR category recorded the highest cut-off at 170.65672, with OBC at 161.13462 and EWS at 163.50858.

For other posts, the UR category again had the highest cut-off at 153.18981 marks, followed by OBC at 146.26291 and EWS at 142.01963.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off for JSO, Statistical Investigator and Other Posts
Category JSO Cut-off Marks Statistical Investigator Cut-off Marks

Other Posts Cut-off Marks
SC 143.53855 134.49545 126.45554
ST 135.23007 134.49545 111.8893
OBC 160.65216 161.13462 146.26291
EWS 161.73406 163.50858 142.01963
UR 167.02061 170.65672 153.18981
OH 133.35717 113.10008 113.10008
HH 95.45162 60.66162 64.79156
VH 122.51903 92.05218 102.97465
Other-PWD - 40.30795 45.74

SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 PDF Download

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024 has been officially released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website. The SSC CGL 2024 exam is conducted in two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2, and the cut-off marks for each stage are announced separately. Candidates must clear the cut-off marks at each stage to secure provisional appointment for their desired post.

SSC CGL Cut Off 2023

Candidates who clears SSC CGL Cut Off Tier 1 gets shortlisted for the next round i.e. Tier 2 round. Thus, aspirants must be familiar with the scores required to be declared successful in the exam. Candidates can check the SSC CGL post-wise cut-off marks for Finance & Accounts and AAO, Statistics & JSO, and other posts for all the categories below.

SSC CGL Cut Off Tier 1 2023

After analyzing the previous year's cut-off marks, the highest cut-off was observed for Finance & Accounts and AAO, followed by Other Posts, and then Statistics & JSO. The table below presents the category-wise SSC CGL cut off tier 1  2023 for all posts.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2023

Category

Finance & Accounts and AAO Cut-off Marks

Statistics & JSO Cut-off Marks

Other Posts Cut Off

SC

154.29292

148.50911

126.68201

ST

148.98918

146.65109

118.16655

OBC

166.28763

165.86857

145.93743

EWS

167.18331

166.06750

143.44441

UR

169.67168

168.53975

150.04936

OH

147.95269

132.72381

115.98466

HH

126.86400

80.99998

77.72754

PWD-Others

109.82718

-

77.72754

VH

-

114.60998

121.59662 

ESM

-

-

100.29326

SSC CGL Cut Off 2023 Tier 2

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam was conducted from October 25 to 28, 2023, for the lakhs of candidates who qualified for the Tier 1 exam. The cutoff for the General category was 287, while the SSC CGL cutoff for PwD categories was 143.

SSC CGL Final Cut Off 2023
Category Cut Off 
General 287
EWS 265
OBC 271
SC 252
ST 241
ESM 223
OH 234
HH 172
VH 228
PWD- Others 143

SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates must be familiar with the SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off to understand the increase or decrease in the past cut off trends and overall competition level over the past years. This will also help them to predict the expected cut off marks of the upcoming exam and strategise their preparation accordingly. This will not only boost their confidence but also help them to manage their effectively in the exam.

SSC CGL Cut Off 2022

The commission announced cut off marks separately for all categories and posts. Check out the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut off 2022 for Finance & Accounts, AAO posts.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022 (Finance & Accounts, AAO)

Category

Finance & Accounts, AAO

SC 

137.54

ST 

131.03

OBC 

152.92

EWS 

154.80

UR 

158.36

OH 

128.59

HH 

96.45

Others-PWD 

72.79

SSC CGL Cut Off 2022 for Statistics and JSO

According to the SSC CGL Cut Off 2022 issued by the commission, the highest cut off for the Statistics and JSO post was for the EWS category at 169.35, while the lowest was for the ST category at 150.32.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2022

Category

Statistics & JSO Cut Off

SC 

150.55

ST 

150.32

OBC 

167.19

EWS 

169.35

SSC CGL Cut Off 2022: AAO & JSO Post

Candidates applied for posts other than AAO & JSO can check the previous year SSC CGL cut off in the table below. The SSC CGL Cut off for General and EWS categories was same.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022 (for posts other than AAO & JSO)

Category

For posts other than AAO & JSO

SC 

89.08

ST 

77.57

OBC 

102.35

EWS 

114.27

ESM

40

UR 

114.27

OH 

70.69

HH 

40

VH

40

Others-PWD 

40

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2022

The commission released the SSC CGL final cut off marks for the FY 2022 recruitment on May 13, 2023. A total of 183,467 candidates passed the exam and qualified for the Computer Proficiency Test and Module II (i.e., DEST of Section-III) for positions requiring computer proficiency and data entry speed.

SSC CGL Final Cut Off 2022 (Paper 1 of Tier 2)

Category

SSC CGL Final Cut Off

Candidates Available

SC

213.27

33013

ST

192.23

15817

OBC

242.79

57083

EWS

228.63

32535

UR

270.36

27008

ESM

79.35

11771

OH

187.58

2428

HH

79.35

1710

VH

158.48

1581

Others-PWD

79.35

521

Total

-

183467

 

SSC CGL Cut Off 2021 Tier 1

The SSC CGL Cut Off for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer posts is mentioned below. A total of 10971 were able to qualify for the exam.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Finance & Accounts, AAO)
Category Finance & Accounts, AAO Candidates Available
SC  136.76 2062
ST  131.61 989
OBC  153.36 3738
EWS  156.80 1513
UR  159.07 2162
OH  124.29 207
HH  101.81 150
Others-PWD  65.27 150
Total - 10971

The SSC CGL cut-off for the Junior Statistical Officer post ranged from 162.48 to 125.58. The majority of candidates who cleared the SSC CGL JSO exam were from the General category.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22  (Statistics & JSO)
Category Statistics & JSO Candidates Available
SC  139.09 803
ST  125.58 784
OBC  162.48 669
EWS  162.48 490
UR  162.48 790
Total - 3536

In SSC CGL 2021 exam, a total of 28032 candidates qualified for the post of Statistical Investigator Gr. II. The tier 1 cut off marks ranges between 114 to 40. The SSC CGL cut off for General category was 114.84

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Statistics & Statistical Investigator Gr. II)
Category Statistics & Statistical Investigator Gr. II Candidates Available
SC  75.77 5694
ST  62.81 3243
OBC  95.11 10496
EWS  104.63 3544
UR  114.84 4026
OH  47.42 582
HH  40 199
VH 40 179
Others-PWD  40 69
Total - 28032

The cut off marks for General category was 130.18, 117.87 for OBC and 94.58 for SC. Check the category-wise SSC CGL Tier 1 cut off 2022 for the remaining posts in the table below.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022 (All Other Posts)
Category All Other Posts Candidates Available
SC  94.58 22355
ST  81.52 12784
OBC  117.87 32563
EWS  109.64 17979
UR  130.18 15904
ESM 42.54 7897
OH  77.22 1792
HH  40 1359
VH 64.77 841
Others-PWD  40 374
Total - 113848

SSC CGL Cut Off 2020

For FY 2020, a total of 5429 candidates cleared the Tier 1 exam for Finance & Accounts posts. Check the category-wise SSC CGL cut off tier 1 in the table below.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Finance & Accounts)
Category Finance & Accounts

Candidates Available
SC 145.28912 970
ST 140.97604 465
OBC 161.36748 1784
EWS 164.00018 728
UR 167.45963 1228
OH 135.76854 102
HH 109.04331 101
Others-PWD 95.12633 51
Total - 5429

List-2: Candidates who qualified in Tier-I are eligible to appear for Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-III (Statistics)] as well as Tier-III for the position of Junior Statistical Officer.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Statistics)
Category Statistics

Candidates Available
SC 124.61824 2241
ST 122.40547 958
OBC 147.63201 3395
EWS 146.0105 1925
UR 153.08245 2544
OH 120.17292 114
HH 108.73007 35
Total - 11212

List-3: Candidates who passed Tier-I are eligible to appear in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III for various other posts.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Other Posts)
Category Other Posts

Candidates Available
SC 100.93079 21663
ST 93.75569 10351
OBC 119.23278 36611
EWS 109.2111 15718
UR 132.3726 20572
ESM 74.87478 5216
OH 85.99074 1759
HH 40 1357
VH 95.75915 488
Others-PWD 40 400
Total - 114135

SSC CGL Cut Off 2019

For FY 2019, a total of 8,951 candidates cleared the Tier 1 exam for Finance & Accounts, 19,391 for Statistics, and 125,279 for other posts. Check the category-wise CGL cut-off marks for the Tier 1 exam in the table below.

Category Finance & Accounts Statistics Other Posts
SC 156.73 130.76 115.35
ST 151.46 119.99 104.91
OBC 172.76 154.87 135.95
EWS 175.31 152.03 135.04
UR 180.12 165.77 147.78
ESM - - 89.29
OH 147.08 130.86 98.42
HH 117.49 86.447 40
VH - 110.679 110.41
Others-PWD 83.7 40 40

SSC CGL Cut Off Last 5 Years

Candidates who are aspiring to appear in the upcoming SSC CGL exam must be familiar with the previous year cut off marks. SSC CGL Cut Off last 5 years helps them decide their target scores to prepare efficiently for the exam. It is observed that cut off marks remain more or less the same every year. The highest SSC CGL Cut Off marks in the last 5 years was 434.25 in 2020. However, the SSC CGL previous year cut off marks in the last 5 years ranges from 137.07 for the general category in 2018 to 114.27651 for the general category in 2022.

SSC CGL Cut Off Post-wise

Candidates must check the SSC CGL post wise cut off marks to get an insights imto the variation of cut off trends over the past years and strategise their preparation for the upcoming exam accordingly. To ease the preparation of the candidates, we have shared below the SSC CGL Cut Off Post-wise 2022 for Finance & Accounts and AAO, Statistics & JSO, and other posts for all the categories below.

Category

Finance & Accounts and AAO Cut-off Marks

Statistics & JSO Cut-off Marks

Other Posts Cut Off

SC

137.54533

150.55987

89.08864

ST

131.03984

150.32888

77.57858

OBC

152.92049

167.19245

114.27651

EWS

154.80185

169.35896

102.35275

UR

158.36560

-

114.27651

OH

128.59598

-

70.69038

HH

96.45331

-

40.00000

PWD-Others

72.79273

-

40.00000

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off

The cut off marks and result for SSC CGL Tier 2 is yet to be announced. SSC will release the SSC CGL Tier 2 cut off marks along with result soon after the exam is conducted successfully. The commission will announce the category-wise cut off marks for the Finance & Accounts and AAO, Statistics & JSO, and other posts separately on the official website. Till the cut off marks are announced, aspirants can check the SSC CGL minimum qualifying marks for Tier 2 for reference purposes.

SSC CGL Section-I, Section-II & Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II & Paper-II of Tier-II Examination

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

All other categories

20%

SSC CGL Module-II of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II Examination

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

20%

OBC/EWS

25%

All other categories

30%

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2017

In the table below, check the previous year cut off for SSC CGL 2017 for all categories:

Category Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II

Number of Candidates Available

List-1: Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer
SC 500.5 563
ST 479 275
OBC 538 1456
OH 458 57
HH 348.25 55
UR 573 1313*
Total - 3719

List-2: Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)
SC 200 655
ST 200 394
OBC 240 1914
OH 200 82
HH 200 82
UR 280 1723*
Total - 4850

List-3: Other Posts
SC 338.25 7669
ST 311.25 3792
OBC 379.75 16045
EXM 263.5 2394
OH 294 756
HH 191 521
VH 311 190
UR 415.5 15053*
Total - 46420

How to download SSC CGL Cut Off PDF

Staff Selection Commission releases SSC CGL Cut Off PDF for all the categories on its official website. Follow the steps shared below to download SSC CGL post-wise cut off marks without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click “SSC CGL Cut Off Marks” under the “Notice Board” section.

Step 3: The cut off PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the category-wise cut off marks for future use.

Why SSC CGL Cut Off is so high?

Various factors contribute to deciding the SSC CGL Cut off marks of all the stages of the recruitment process. According to the previous statistics, it is found that around 24,00,000+ candidates registered for the SSC CGL 2023 exam and around 81000 candidates were declared successful in the Tier 1 exam. The list of factors affecting the SSC CGL exam cut off marks are shared below.

  • Number of Applicants
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Category
  • Difficulty Level of Exam
  • SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off
  • Marks obtained in the exam, etc.

Preparing for SSC CGL 2024 exam? Attempt SSC CGL mock tests here.

Factors Influencing the SSC CGL Cut Off

The commission takes several factors into consideration while determining the SSC CGL cutoff marks. Listed below are the key factors that infleunced the SSC CGL cut off:

  • Difficulty level of the examination
  • Number of vacancies
  • Total number of candidates who appeared for the exam
  • Normalization of candidates’ scores

FAQs

  • What factors affect SSC CGL Cut Off 2024?
    +
    Some of the factors affecting SSC CGL Cut Off are number of applicants, vacancy, category, difficulty level of exam, and much more.
  • How much to score in SSC CGL Tier 1?
    +
    The minimum qualifying marks for SSC CGL Tier 1 is 30% for UR, 25% for OBC/EWS and 20% for all other categories. Those who will score at least minimum marks will be called to appear in a further round.
  • What is the SSC CGL Cut Off?
    +
    SSC CGL Cut off is the minimum score to be obtained by the candidates in order to get shortlisted for the next round. The cut off marks for SSC CGL 2024 are released for each stage and category.
