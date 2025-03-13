SSC CGL Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission releases the category-wise SSC CGL cut-off along with the result and scorecard. Candidates gearing up for the upcoming SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025, scheduled for September 12 to 26, must check the previous year cut off marks to estimate this year's minimum qualifying marks and set a safe target.
SSC CGL Cut Off are the minimum scores that candidates need to secure to land their dream jobs! It plays a crucial role in determining the candidates' eligibility for the next stage. Those who score equal to or above the cut-off will be shortlisted for subsequent rounds. In this article, we have provided the SSC CGL cut off Tier 1, 2 along with SSC CGL previous year cut off for 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 so on to get a rough idea about the marks they need to clear the exam.
SSC CGL Cut Off 2025
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the SSC CGL Cut Off marks along with the result on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from September 12 to 26 to fill 14582 vacancies for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries, Departments, and Organizations of the Government of India through the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025. Candidates who meet or exceed the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off marks will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam.
SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 Out
The commission announced the category-wise SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 for Tier 1 exam. Candidates securing above the cut off marks are eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to 26, 2024, to fill 17,727 vacancies.
SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 PDF Direct Link
Additionally, the commission has published the list of qualified candidates and category-specific qualifying marks. While the current year's CGL Tier 1 cut off marks have been announced, candidates can review the SSC CGL Previous Year Cut-Off marks to analyze past trends, competition levels, and exam difficulty over recent years. Read on to learn more about the SSC CGL cut off marks for the previous year and other related details.
The commission conducted SSC CGL Tier 2 exam from 18th to 20th January. Qualified candidates were eligible to appear for the exam. The tier 2 cut off has been issued in PDF format along with the result on March 13. Check out the post-wise SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off Out of 390 for FY 2024-25 in the table below.
|Post Code - Department
|UR
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|HH
|VH
|OH
|Others
|ESM
|B03 - Assistant/ASO - CSS
|533.2468
|349.4802
|348.5815
|337.2330
|330.8955
|295.4264
|273.8796
|331.8675
|287.1774
|-
|B05 - Assistant/ASO - IB
|353.9384
|349.4851
|350.5067
|337.0752
|307.0732
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B06 - Assistant/ASO - Railways
|362.0740
|359.5187
|359.4567
|346.1172
|312.9926
|317.7746
|-
|-
|311.4663
|-
|B07 - Assistant/ASO - Election Commission
|354.0591
|354.0517
|354.0591
|345.1089
|-
|-
|336.3938
|-
|-
|-
|B09 - Assistant/ASO - AFHQ
|360.9569
|359.6959
|358.9758
|351.5660
|349.4452
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B11 - Assistant/ASO - External Affairs
|360.6925
|358.9065
|358.2172
|351.6593
|349.3827
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B13 - Assistant/ASO - MCA
|350.8120
|348.2588
|353.6566
|343.8724
|324.9754
|296.4954
|319.5501
|328.8937
|302.8324
|-
|B18 - Inspector (Preventive Officer) - CBIC
|348.9974
|344.4342
|344.0487
|343.4766
|336.0113
|328.8753
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B20 - Inspector (Examiner) - CBIC
|349.8495
|344.4342
|344.0487
|343.4766
|336.0113
|328.8753
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C02 - Junior Statistical Officer
|438.6747
|412.4411
|411.6871
|378.8725
|372.3687
|211.3736
|224.0324
|217.9174
|322.1428
|-
|C03 - Statistical Investigator Grade-II
|438.6747
|412.4411
|411.6871
|378.8725
|372.3687
|211.3736
|224.0324
|217.9174
|322.1428
|-
|D05 - Accountant/Junior Accountant - CAG
|344.2433
|340.8978
|340.6102
|324.3792
|319.8663
|287.0812
|311.2863
|-
|287.9182
|-
|D09 - UDC/SSA - MSME
|340.0983
|340.3919
|340.8978
|324.3792
|319.8663
|287.0812
|311.2863
|-
|287.9182
|-
|D17 - Sub-Inspector (NCB)
|338.2326
|337.3047
|337.5042
|326.8715
|261.7351
|261.1682
|-
|-
|309.6970
Have a look at the SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 Tier 2 for all categories in the table below:
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|SC
|285.45888
|15,875
|ST
|266.49513
|8,295
|OBC
|306.27841
|28,628
|EWS
|300.03797
|14,575
|UR
|322.77352
|11,631
|ESM
|202.28472
|5,497
|OH
|258.66022
|1,043
|HH
|181.89266
|1,011
|VH
|219.45053
|810
|PwD-Other
|136.73346
|686
|Total
|-
|88,051
SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024
For the Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) post, the cut-off is highest for the UR category at 167.02061 marks, followed by EWS at 161.73406 and OBC at 160.65216. In the Statistical Investigator post, the UR category recorded the highest cut-off at 170.65672, with OBC at 161.13462 and EWS at 163.50858.
For other posts, the UR category again had the highest cut-off at 153.18981 marks, followed by OBC at 146.26291 and EWS at 142.01963.
|SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off for JSO, Statistical Investigator and Other Posts
|Category
|JSO Cut-off Marks
|Statistical Investigator Cut-off Marks
|
Other Posts Cut-off Marks
|SC
|143.53855
|134.49545
|126.45554
|ST
|135.23007
|134.49545
|111.8893
|OBC
|160.65216
|161.13462
|146.26291
|EWS
|161.73406
|163.50858
|142.01963
|UR
|167.02061
|170.65672
|153.18981
|OH
|133.35717
|113.10008
|113.10008
|HH
|95.45162
|60.66162
|64.79156
|VH
|122.51903
|92.05218
|102.97465
|Other-PWD
|-
|40.30795
|45.74
SSC CGL Cut Off 2024 PDF Download
The SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024 has been officially released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website. The SSC CGL 2024 exam is conducted in two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2, and the cut-off marks for each stage are announced separately. Candidates must clear the cut-off marks at each stage to secure provisional appointment for their desired post.
- SSC CGL Result List for JSO Posts
- SSC CGL Result Link for SIG Posts
- SSC CGL Result Link for Other Posts
SSC CGL Cut Off 2023
Candidates who clears SSC CGL Cut Off Tier 1 gets shortlisted for the next round i.e. Tier 2 round. Thus, aspirants must be familiar with the scores required to be declared successful in the exam. Candidates can check the SSC CGL post-wise cut-off marks for Finance & Accounts and AAO, Statistics & JSO, and other posts for all the categories below.
SSC CGL Cut Off Tier 1 2023
After analyzing the previous year's cut-off marks, the highest cut-off was observed for Finance & Accounts and AAO, followed by Other Posts, and then Statistics & JSO. The table below presents the category-wise SSC CGL cut off tier 1 2023 for all posts.
|SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2023
|
Category
|
Finance & Accounts and AAO Cut-off Marks
|
Statistics & JSO Cut-off Marks
|
Other Posts Cut Off
|
SC
|
154.29292
|
148.50911
|
126.68201
|
ST
|
148.98918
|
146.65109
|
118.16655
|
OBC
|
166.28763
|
165.86857
|
145.93743
|
EWS
|
167.18331
|
166.06750
|
143.44441
|
UR
|
169.67168
|
168.53975
|
150.04936
|
OH
|
147.95269
|
132.72381
|
115.98466
|
HH
|
126.86400
|
80.99998
|
77.72754
|
PWD-Others
|
109.82718
|
-
|
77.72754
|
VH
|
-
|
114.60998
|
121.59662
|
ESM
|
-
|
-
|
100.29326
SSC CGL Cut Off 2023 Tier 2
The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam was conducted from October 25 to 28, 2023, for the lakhs of candidates who qualified for the Tier 1 exam. The cutoff for the General category was 287, while the SSC CGL cutoff for PwD categories was 143.
|SSC CGL Final Cut Off 2023
|Category
|Cut Off
|General
|287
|EWS
|265
|OBC
|271
|SC
|252
|ST
|241
|ESM
|223
|OH
|234
|HH
|172
|VH
|228
|PWD- Others
|143
SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off
Candidates must be familiar with the SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off to understand the increase or decrease in the past cut off trends and overall competition level over the past years. This will also help them to predict the expected cut off marks of the upcoming exam and strategise their preparation accordingly. This will not only boost their confidence but also help them to manage their effectively in the exam.
SSC CGL Cut Off 2022
The commission announced cut off marks separately for all categories and posts. Check out the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut off 2022 for Finance & Accounts, AAO posts.
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022 (Finance & Accounts, AAO)
|
Category
|
Finance & Accounts, AAO
|
SC
|
137.54
|
ST
|
131.03
|
OBC
|
152.92
|
EWS
|
154.80
|
UR
|
158.36
|
OH
|
128.59
|
HH
|
96.45
|
Others-PWD
|
72.79
SSC CGL Cut Off 2022 for Statistics and JSO
According to the SSC CGL Cut Off 2022 issued by the commission, the highest cut off for the Statistics and JSO post was for the EWS category at 169.35, while the lowest was for the ST category at 150.32.
|
SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
Statistics & JSO Cut Off
|
SC
|
150.55
|
ST
|
150.32
|
OBC
|
167.19
|
EWS
|
169.35
SSC CGL Cut Off 2022: AAO & JSO Post
Candidates applied for posts other than AAO & JSO can check the previous year SSC CGL cut off in the table below. The SSC CGL Cut off for General and EWS categories was same.
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022 (for posts other than AAO & JSO)
|
Category
|
For posts other than AAO & JSO
|
SC
|
89.08
|
ST
|
77.57
|
OBC
|
102.35
|
EWS
|
114.27
|
ESM
|
40
|
UR
|
114.27
|
OH
|
70.69
|
HH
|
40
|
VH
|
40
|
Others-PWD
|
40
SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2022
The commission released the SSC CGL final cut off marks for the FY 2022 recruitment on May 13, 2023. A total of 183,467 candidates passed the exam and qualified for the Computer Proficiency Test and Module II (i.e., DEST of Section-III) for positions requiring computer proficiency and data entry speed.
|
SSC CGL Final Cut Off 2022 (Paper 1 of Tier 2)
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Final Cut Off
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
213.27
|
33013
|
ST
|
192.23
|
15817
|
OBC
|
242.79
|
57083
|
EWS
|
228.63
|
32535
|
UR
|
270.36
|
27008
|
ESM
|
79.35
|
11771
|
OH
|
187.58
|
2428
|
HH
|
79.35
|
1710
|
VH
|
158.48
|
1581
|
Others-PWD
|
79.35
|
521
|
Total
|
-
|
183467
SSC CGL Cut Off 2021 Tier 1
The SSC CGL Cut Off for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer posts is mentioned below. A total of 10971 were able to qualify for the exam.
|SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Finance & Accounts, AAO)
|Category
|Finance & Accounts, AAO
|Candidates Available
|SC
|136.76
|2062
|ST
|131.61
|989
|OBC
|153.36
|3738
|EWS
|156.80
|1513
|UR
|159.07
|2162
|OH
|124.29
|207
|HH
|101.81
|150
|Others-PWD
|65.27
|150
|Total
|-
|10971
The SSC CGL cut-off for the Junior Statistical Officer post ranged from 162.48 to 125.58. The majority of candidates who cleared the SSC CGL JSO exam were from the General category.
|SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Statistics & JSO)
|Category
|Statistics & JSO
|Candidates Available
|SC
|139.09
|803
|ST
|125.58
|784
|OBC
|162.48
|669
|EWS
|162.48
|490
|UR
|162.48
|790
|Total
|-
|3536
In SSC CGL 2021 exam, a total of 28032 candidates qualified for the post of Statistical Investigator Gr. II. The tier 1 cut off marks ranges between 114 to 40. The SSC CGL cut off for General category was 114.84
|SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2021-22 (Statistics & Statistical Investigator Gr. II)
|Category
|Statistics & Statistical Investigator Gr. II
|Candidates Available
|SC
|75.77
|5694
|ST
|62.81
|3243
|OBC
|95.11
|10496
|EWS
|104.63
|3544
|UR
|114.84
|4026
|OH
|47.42
|582
|HH
|40
|199
|VH
|40
|179
|Others-PWD
|40
|69
|Total
|-
|28032
The cut off marks for General category was 130.18, 117.87 for OBC and 94.58 for SC. Check the category-wise SSC CGL Tier 1 cut off 2022 for the remaining posts in the table below.
|SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2022 (All Other Posts)
|Category
|All Other Posts
|Candidates Available
|SC
|94.58
|22355
|ST
|81.52
|12784
|OBC
|117.87
|32563
|EWS
|109.64
|17979
|UR
|130.18
|15904
|ESM
|42.54
|7897
|OH
|77.22
|1792
|HH
|40
|1359
|VH
|64.77
|841
|Others-PWD
|40
|374
|Total
|-
|113848
SSC CGL Cut Off 2020
For FY 2020, a total of 5429 candidates cleared the Tier 1 exam for Finance & Accounts posts. Check the category-wise SSC CGL cut off tier 1 in the table below.
|SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Finance & Accounts)
|Category
|Finance & Accounts
|
Candidates Available
|SC
|145.28912
|970
|ST
|140.97604
|465
|OBC
|161.36748
|1784
|EWS
|164.00018
|728
|UR
|167.45963
|1228
|OH
|135.76854
|102
|HH
|109.04331
|101
|Others-PWD
|95.12633
|51
|Total
|-
|5429
List-2: Candidates who qualified in Tier-I are eligible to appear for Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-III (Statistics)] as well as Tier-III for the position of Junior Statistical Officer.
|SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Statistics)
|Category
|Statistics
|
Candidates Available
|SC
|124.61824
|2241
|ST
|122.40547
|958
|OBC
|147.63201
|3395
|EWS
|146.0105
|1925
|UR
|153.08245
|2544
|OH
|120.17292
|114
|HH
|108.73007
|35
|Total
|-
|11212
List-3: Candidates who passed Tier-I are eligible to appear in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III for various other posts.
|SSC CGL Tier-1 Cut Off 2020-21 (Other Posts)
|Category
|Other Posts
|
Candidates Available
|SC
|100.93079
|21663
|ST
|93.75569
|10351
|OBC
|119.23278
|36611
|EWS
|109.2111
|15718
|UR
|132.3726
|20572
|ESM
|74.87478
|5216
|OH
|85.99074
|1759
|HH
|40
|1357
|VH
|95.75915
|488
|Others-PWD
|40
|400
|Total
|-
|114135
SSC CGL Cut Off 2019
For FY 2019, a total of 8,951 candidates cleared the Tier 1 exam for Finance & Accounts, 19,391 for Statistics, and 125,279 for other posts. Check the category-wise CGL cut-off marks for the Tier 1 exam in the table below.
|Category
|Finance & Accounts
|Statistics
|Other Posts
|SC
|156.73
|130.76
|115.35
|ST
|151.46
|119.99
|104.91
|OBC
|172.76
|154.87
|135.95
|EWS
|175.31
|152.03
|135.04
|UR
|180.12
|165.77
|147.78
|ESM
|-
|-
|89.29
|OH
|147.08
|130.86
|98.42
|HH
|117.49
|86.447
|40
|VH
|-
|110.679
|110.41
|Others-PWD
|83.7
|40
|40
SSC CGL Cut Off Last 5 Years
Candidates who are aspiring to appear in the upcoming SSC CGL exam must be familiar with the previous year cut off marks. SSC CGL Cut Off last 5 years helps them decide their target scores to prepare efficiently for the exam. It is observed that cut off marks remain more or less the same every year. The highest SSC CGL Cut Off marks in the last 5 years was 434.25 in 2020. However, the SSC CGL previous year cut off marks in the last 5 years ranges from 137.07 for the general category in 2018 to 114.27651 for the general category in 2022.
SSC CGL Cut Off Post-wise
Candidates must check the SSC CGL post wise cut off marks to get an insights imto the variation of cut off trends over the past years and strategise their preparation for the upcoming exam accordingly. To ease the preparation of the candidates, we have shared below the SSC CGL Cut Off Post-wise 2022 for Finance & Accounts and AAO, Statistics & JSO, and other posts for all the categories below.
|
Category
|
Finance & Accounts and AAO Cut-off Marks
|
Statistics & JSO Cut-off Marks
|
Other Posts Cut Off
|
SC
|
137.54533
|
150.55987
|
89.08864
|
ST
|
131.03984
|
150.32888
|
77.57858
|
OBC
|
152.92049
|
167.19245
|
114.27651
|
EWS
|
154.80185
|
169.35896
|
102.35275
|
UR
|
158.36560
|
-
|
114.27651
|
OH
|
128.59598
|
-
|
70.69038
|
HH
|
96.45331
|
-
|
40.00000
|
PWD-Others
|
72.79273
|
-
|
40.00000
SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off
The cut off marks and result for SSC CGL Tier 2 is yet to be announced. SSC will release the SSC CGL Tier 2 cut off marks along with result soon after the exam is conducted successfully. The commission will announce the category-wise cut off marks for the Finance & Accounts and AAO, Statistics & JSO, and other posts separately on the official website. Till the cut off marks are announced, aspirants can check the SSC CGL minimum qualifying marks for Tier 2 for reference purposes.
|
SSC CGL Section-I, Section-II & Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II & Paper-II of Tier-II Examination
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR
|
30%
|
OBC/EWS
|
25%
|
All other categories
|
20%
|
SSC CGL Module-II of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II Examination
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR
|
20%
|
OBC/EWS
|
25%
|
All other categories
|
30%
SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut Off 2017
In the table below, check the previous year cut off for SSC CGL 2017 for all categories:
|Category
|Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II
|
Number of Candidates Available
|
List-1: Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer
|SC
|500.5
|563
|ST
|479
|275
|OBC
|538
|1456
|OH
|458
|57
|HH
|348.25
|55
|UR
|573
|1313*
|Total
|-
|3719
|
List-2: Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)
|SC
|200
|655
|ST
|200
|394
|OBC
|240
|1914
|OH
|200
|82
|HH
|200
|82
|UR
|280
|1723*
|Total
|-
|4850
|
List-3: Other Posts
|SC
|338.25
|7669
|ST
|311.25
|3792
|OBC
|379.75
|16045
|EXM
|263.5
|2394
|OH
|294
|756
|HH
|191
|521
|VH
|311
|190
|UR
|415.5
|15053*
|Total
|-
|46420
How to download SSC CGL Cut Off PDF
Staff Selection Commission releases SSC CGL Cut Off PDF for all the categories on its official website. Follow the steps shared below to download SSC CGL post-wise cut off marks without any hassles.
Step 1: Go to the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click “SSC CGL Cut Off Marks” under the “Notice Board” section.
Step 3: The cut off PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Download the category-wise cut off marks for future use.
Why SSC CGL Cut Off is so high?
Various factors contribute to deciding the SSC CGL Cut off marks of all the stages of the recruitment process. According to the previous statistics, it is found that around 24,00,000+ candidates registered for the SSC CGL 2023 exam and around 81000 candidates were declared successful in the Tier 1 exam. The list of factors affecting the SSC CGL exam cut off marks are shared below.
- Number of Applicants
- Number of Vacancies
- Category
- Difficulty Level of Exam
- SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off
- Marks obtained in the exam, etc.
Factors Influencing the SSC CGL Cut Off
The commission takes several factors into consideration while determining the SSC CGL cutoff marks. Listed below are the key factors that infleunced the SSC CGL cut off:
- Difficulty level of the examination
- Number of vacancies
- Total number of candidates who appeared for the exam
- Normalization of candidates’ scores
