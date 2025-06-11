IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
SSC CGL Previous Year Question Paper and Solutions, Download PDFs

Attempt SSC CGL Previous Year Question Paper with Solutions PDF for Tier 1 and 2 to secure good marks in the exam. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held in the first week of September 2025, tentatively. Download SSC CGL previous year question papers with Solution in Hindi & English for FY 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 and more here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 12, 2025, 17:37 IST
Get the direct links to download SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions for Tier 1 and 2 here.
Get the direct links to download SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions for Tier 1 and 2 here.

SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers are crucial for effective exam preparation. As the SSC CGL 2025 exam is scheduled to be held in September 2025, candidates must solve as many previous year papers and mock tests as they can to ace it. These papers offer valuable insights into the question types and difficulty levels typically encountered in the exam. By solving CGL Question Paper with Solutions, candidates can familiarize themselves with the exam format, understand the mark distribution across various topics, and enhance their speed and accuracy in answering questions.

Practising SSC CGL Previous Year Papers equips candidates to tackle any challenges they may encounter during the exam. Hence, it is crucial to solve these papers to achieve a higher score. In this article, we have provided SSC CGL previous year papers for Tier 1 and Tier 2 in both Hindi and English. Attempting SSC CGL previous year papers solution PDF for the years 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 and so on will amp up your overall score exponentially. 

SSC CGL Previous Year Papers

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination to fill various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ vacancies across different Ministries, Departments, and Organizations of the Government of India. For FY 2025, Tier 1 is scheduled for 13th to 30th August to fill 14582 vacancies. The competition is expected to be fierce, with lakhs of candidates vying for these positions, resulting in higher cut-off marks. The SSC CGL Question Paper consists of questions from four subjects: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning. 

Solving previous SSC CGL question papers is essential to assess your preparation level. This practice helps you to strategically personalize your SSC CGL study plan, focus on high-weightage topics, and solve frequently asked questions.

Also, read:

SSC CGL Vacancy
SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria
SSC CGL Current Affairs
SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off

SSC CGL Question Paper 2024

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam was conducted on January 18 to fill 18236 vacancies. You can attempt question papers for Tier 1 and Tier 2 to prepare well for the exam. 

SSC CGL Question Paper 2024 Tier 1

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2024 took place from September 9 to 26, 2024 in three shifts each day. Practise tier 1 question paper provided below for effective preparation.

9th September 2024, Shift 1 Download PDF
9th September 2024, Shift 2 Download PDF
9th September 2024, Shift 3 Download PDF

SSC CGL Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Enhance your question-solving speed with free access to SSC CGL previous year question papers. It offers comprehensive insights into the actual exam pattern including section-wise marks and recurring question types. SSC CGL Previous Year Papers PDF pinpoint topics that require more attention and your strong areas.

SSC CGL Previous Year Paper 2023

Having the SSC CGL Previous Year Paper will make your preparation journey a lot smoother. It will help you approach the exam with confidence and boost your speed and accuracy. 

SSC CGL Question Paper 2023 PDF
SSC CGL 3rd Dec 2023 Shift 1 Question Paper
SSC CGL 3rd Dec 2023 Shift 2 Question Paper
SSC CGL 3rd Dec 2023 Shift 3 Question Paper
SSC CGL 3rd Dec 2023 Shift 4 Question Paper
SSC CGL 2nd Dec 2023 Shift 1 Question Paper
SSC CGL 2nd Dec 2023 Shift 2 Question Paper
SSC CGL 2nd Dec 2023 Shift 3 Question Paper
SSC CGL 2nd Dec 2023 Shift 4 Question Paper

SSC CGL Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF

Download the SSC CGL Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF and solve it like an actual exam to evaluate your performance. Doing so will not only aid you in solving maximum questions accurately or dealing with the exam pressure but will also acquaint you with your weak areas.  Here we have provided SSC CGL previous year papers with solutions for your reference:

Date

SSC CGL Previous Year Paper PDF Download

13 August 2021, Shift 1

Question Paper PDF

13 August 2021, Shift 2

Question Paper PDF

13 August 2021, Shift 3

Question Paper PDF

16 August 2021, Shift 1

Question Paper PDF

3 March 2019, Shift 1

Question Paper PDF

3 March 2019, Shift 2

Question Paper PDF

3 March 2019, Shift 3

Question Paper PDF

4 March 2019, Shift 1

Question Paper PDF

4 March 2019, Shift 2

Question Paper PDF

4 March 2019, Shift 3

Question Paper PDF

5 March 2019, Shift 1

Question Paper PDF

5 March 2019, Shift 2

Question Paper PDF

5 March 2019, Shift 3

Question Paper PDF

SSC CGL Tier 1 Previous Year Question Paper

Those who want to attempt SSC CGL previous year question paper section-wise can find the direct link attached below. 

Exam Date

Section-wise SSC CGL Previous Year Papers

Download Previous Year Papers with Answers

September 09, 2016

Quantitative Aptitude

Download PDF

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Download PDF

General Awareness and General knowledge

Download PDF

English Language and Comprehension

Download PDF

September 07, 2016

Quantitative Aptitude

Download PDF

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Download PDF

General Awareness and General knowledge

Download PDF

English Language and Comprehension

Download PDF

September 04, 2016

Quantitative Aptitude

Download PDF

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Download PDF

General Awareness and General knowledge

Download PDF

English Language and Comprehension

Download PDF

September 03, 2016

Quantitative Aptitude

Download PDF

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Download PDF

General Awareness and General knowledge

Download PDF

English Language and Comprehension

Download PDF

September 02, 2016

Quantitative Aptitude

Download PDF

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Download PDF

General Awareness and General knowledge

Download PDF

English Language and Comprehension

Download PDF

September 01, 2016

Quantitative Aptitude

Download PDF

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Download PDF

General Awareness and General knowledge

Download PDF

English Language and Comprehension

Download PDF

August 31, 2016

Quantitative Aptitude

Download PDF

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Download PDF

General Awareness and General knowledge

Download PDF

English Language and Comprehension

Download PDF

August 29, 2016

Quantitative Aptitude

Download PDF

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Download PDF

General Awareness and General knowledge

Download PDF

English Language and Comprehension

Download PDF

August 28, 2016

Quantitative Aptitude

Download PDF

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Download PDF

General Awareness and General knowledge

Download PDF

English Language and Comprehension

Download PDF

August 16, 2015

(Shift-I)

Quantitative Aptitude

Download PDF

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Download PDF

General Awareness and General knowledge

Download PDF

English Language and Comprehension

Download PDF

August 16, 2015

(Shift-II)

Quantitative Aptitude

Download PDF

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Download PDF

General Awareness and General knowledge

Download PDF

English Language and Comprehension

Download PDF

How to Download SSC CGL Previous Year Question Paper PDF 

Knowledge of SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers is an effective strategy to maximize your score and increase your chances of acing the SSC CGL 2025 exam. Here is the step-by-step guide to downloading the SSC CGL Previous Year Papers with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “CGL” tab.

Step 3: Find the SSC CGL Previous Year Question Paper PDF link of the respective year and click on it.

Step 4: The previous year's papers will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download or take the printout of last year papers for future use.

How to Solve SSC CGL Previous Year Paper

Solving previous year's papers allows you to build exam-oriented strategies and handle actual exam pressure. Here are the steps to solving SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers without any hassles:

  • Download the SSC CGL previous year papers from the official website or direct links shared above.
  • Keep the stopwatch or timer to solve the paper within the time limit.
  • Go through the question paper carefully before solving the papers.
  • Once the entire paper is solved, compare your response with the official keys to ascertain strong and weak areas.

Benefits of Solving SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers

There are endless benefits to solving SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers as it can simplify your preparation. Here are some of the major benefits.

  • Learn about the question type, marks weightage, and other details with the help of the previous year's question paper.
  • Solving SSC CGL Previous Year Papers improves your problem-solving skills and enables you to build an exam-relevant strategy.
  • Regularly solving the previous year's papers will help you understand the paper pattern and types of questions asked in the exam.
  • Solving SSC CGL mock tests and previous year question papers will help you revise the concepts and improve the weak areas.

What is SSC CGL Question Paper Pattern?

Candidates must be familiar with the SSC CGL Previous Year Question Paper pattern to get insights into the exam requirements prescribed in the official notification. Let’s discuss the SSC CGL paper pattern for the Tier 1 exam below.

  • Tier 1 will consist of Objective Type questions. 
  • The medium of questions will be English & Hindi except for English Comprehension.
  • There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

Subjects

Total Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

1 hour (1 hour and 20 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe)

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

English Comprehension

25

50

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

FAQs

  • Do questions from the SSC CGL previous year paper repeat?
    +
    Yes, the Staff Selection Commission often repeats questions from SSC CGL Previous Year Papers with slight modifications.
  • What are the benefits of solving SSC CGL Previous Year Question Paper PDFs?
    +
    SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers highlight weak areas that require improvements and your overall preparation level.
  • How many questions are asked in SSC CGL Question Papers?
    +
    As per the official exam pattern, a total of 100 objective-type questions for 200 marks are asked in the Tier 1 exam. The exam duration shall be 1 hour.
  • How to download the SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers PDF?
    +
    To access the SSC CGL Previous Year Question Paper PDF, you can either visit the official website of SSC or click on the direct link provided above.
