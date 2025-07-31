Visual illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide fascinating insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information. These puzzles are great for testing the visual acuity of an individual.
Visual illusions are fun to solve and can be a great way to boost creativity and mental well-being. Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.
Do you think you have eyesight better than 97% of the people out there?
Attempt this visual illusion puzzle and find out now!
Visual Illusion: Find the Incorrect Spelling in 5 Seconds
The visual illusion image shared above has left netizens dumbstruck.
Presented before you is a grid filled with the word “LOVE”.
Looks fairly simple and straightforward, right?
We beg to differ though.
There is an incorrect spelling in the grid.
Can you find that within the time limit of 5 seconds?
Your time starts now!
Check the image carefully.
People with the sharpest eyes can find the incorrect spelling quicker than those with average-level observation skills.
Hurry up!
The clock’s ticking.
Look at the image one final time; try to look at the finer details.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now.
Did you spot the incorrect spelling?
Congratulations to those eagle-eyed readers who have spotted the incorrect spelling; you have the sharp brain and eyes.
Those who couldn’t find the different number can check the solution below.
Visual Illusion with Solution
The incorrect spelling can be spotted on the bottom of the second column on the left side of the picture.
