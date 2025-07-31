TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Only 3 in 100 can spot the incorrect spelling in the picture in 5 seconds!

Visual Illusion: Only 3 in 100 people can spot the incorrect spelling in the picture in 5 seconds. Are your eyes better than 97% of people? Test your observation skills now!

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Jul 31, 2025, 20:37 IST
Find the incorrect spelling in 5 seconds!
Find the incorrect spelling in 5 seconds!

Visual illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide fascinating insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information. These puzzles are great for testing the visual acuity of an individual.

Visual illusions are fun to solve and can be a great way to boost creativity and mental well-being. Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Do you think you have eyesight better than 97% of the people out there?

Attempt this visual illusion puzzle and find out now! 

Think You’re Sharp? Find the Bell Hidden in Tulips in 9 Seconds!

Visual Illusion: Find the Incorrect Spelling in 5 Seconds

find the wrong spelling

The visual illusion image shared above has left netizens dumbstruck.

Presented before you is a grid filled with the word “LOVE”.

Looks fairly simple and straightforward, right?

We beg to differ though.

There is an incorrect spelling in the grid.

Can you find that within the time limit of 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

People with the sharpest eyes can find the incorrect spelling quicker than those with average-level observation skills.

Hurry up!

The clock’s ticking.

Look at the image one final time; try to look at the finer details.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

Did you spot the incorrect spelling?

Congratulations to those eagle-eyed readers who have spotted the incorrect spelling; you have the sharp brain and eyes.

Those who couldn’t find the different number can check the solution below.

Only 3% with 140+ IQ Can Solve this Math Puzzle in 15 Seconds!

Visual Illusion with Solution

The incorrect spelling can be spotted on the bottom of the second column on the left side of the picture.

find the wrong spelling solved

If you loved solving this visual illusion puzzle, try your luck in finding the hidden cat in a mind-bending optical illusion challenge below.

Only 1% With 20/20 Vision Can Find the Hidden Cat in 10 Seconds!

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Assistant Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News