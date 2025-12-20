India’s LVM-3 to Launch BlueBird-6 Satellite on December 24, Boosting Global Commercial Space Ambitions

India is preparing to undertake an ambitious commercial space launch task on December 24, as its workhorse launch vehicle, LVM-3, is scheduled to launch the BlueBird Block-2 (BlueBird-6) satellite into low Earth orbit. The launch is yet another example of India emerging as a serious contender in the global launch market when it comes to launching commercial satellites. The launch is managed through India's NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for an American company called AST SpaceMobile.
Initialization and Mission Plan Layout
-
Mission title: LVM3-M6 / BlueBird Block-2
-
Launch Date: December 24 (delayed from mid-December following readiness tests)
-
Launch window : 8.54 am IST
-
Launch Site : Second Launch Pad, Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota
-
Target Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), ranging between 160 km and 2,000 km above the earth.
-
Objective: Launch the large BlueBird satellite into LEO as part of the increasing global constellation that will provide direct-to-device broadband connectivity.
The Role of NSIL and the Workhorse of LVM
NSIL is the commercial wing of ISRO and its primary responsibility is securing and meeting foreign launch contracts. This includes the commercial satellite and launch services, as well as mission integration for foreign clients.
LVM-3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) remains the heavy-lift launch vehicle of the Indian space program, having a capacity of carrying more than 8 tons into LEO and 4 tons into GTO orbit. LVM-3 already has experience in carrying out national missions (such as the Chandrayaan-3) and is now used more and more in carrying out commercial heavy satellites. The first commercial launch in 2022 marked the first time the Indian space program could place satellites over 5 tons into orbit, adding a new customer base in the global launch services industry.
BlueBird Satellite: Features and Capabilities
-
Developer: AST SpaceMobile (USA).
-
Type: BlueBird Block‑2 / BlueBird‑6 satellite.
-
Mass: Approx. 6,500 kg, making it one of the heaviest commercial satellites launched by India so far.
-
Constellation Role:
-
Part of a planned LEO constellation to deliver direct‑to‑smartphone cellular broadband globally.
-
Aims to connect standard mobile phones without specialised ground hardware, using space‑based cell towers.
Key Technical Highlights
-
Phased‑array antenna area: Nearly 2,400 square feet, making it the largest commercial array deployed in low Earth orbit
-
Phased array technology: Facilitates beam steering without the need for physical movement. Steers the beam towards different areas or users for targeting.
Onboard processing will enable high bandwidth processing for fast, low-latency connectivity, acting like a ‘cell tower in space’ that will function along with current mobile connectivity systems
Importance for the Indian Strategy
-
Global launch credibility: Its success with launching a high-value US commercial satellite using the LVM-3 launch vehicle helps build the global credibility of India as a reliable partner for carrying out heavy missions.
-
Economies of potential: Adds strength in the global commercial launch market, a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for LEO broadband constellations. Enhances the portfolio of NSIL and ISRO’s commercial earnings.
-
Technological confidence: "The GSLV Mark III mission demonstrates the technological confidence of India’s space programme by qualifying the nation’s capacity to manage large and complex space missions with high precision and accuracy, marking a decisive shift from a space technology user to a major space technology supplier
