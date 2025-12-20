India’s LVM-3 to Launch BlueBird-6 Satellite on December 24, Boosting Global Commercial Space Ambitions

Objective: Launch the large BlueBird satellite into LEO as part of the increasing global constellation that will provide direct-to-device broadband connectivity.

India is preparing to undertake an ambitious commercial space launch task on December 24, as its workhorse launch vehicle, LVM-3, is scheduled to launch the BlueBird Block-2 (BlueBird-6) satellite into low Earth orbit. The launch is yet another example of India emerging as a serious contender in the global launch market when it comes to launching commercial satellites. The launch is managed through India's NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for an American company called AST SpaceMobile.

The Role of NSIL and the Workhorse of LVM

NSIL is the commercial wing of ISRO and its primary responsibility is securing and meeting foreign launch contracts. This includes the commercial satellite and launch services, as well as mission integration for foreign clients.

LVM-3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) remains the heavy-lift launch vehicle of the Indian space program, having a capacity of carrying more than 8 tons into LEO and 4 tons into GTO orbit. LVM-3 already has experience in carrying out national missions (such as the Chandrayaan-3) and is now used more and more in carrying out commercial heavy satellites. The first commercial launch in 2022 marked the first time the Indian space program could place satellites over 5 tons into orbit, adding a new customer base in the global launch services industry.