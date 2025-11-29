Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2026: BSEB Inter Time Table Released @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Download PDF

Bihar Board 12th Time Table PDF: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2026 for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. The official BSEB Class 12 time table 2026 PDF has been published on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per the BSEB Inter Routine 2026, the Bihar Board Class 12 exams will be held from February 2 to February 13, 2026.
BSEB released the Bihar Board Inter exam date sheet 2026 through its official website and social media platforms on November 29, 2025. Students preparing for the Class 12 board exams must carefully go through the subject-wise exam schedule and plan their revision accordingly.
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2026 – Key Highlights
These important details will help students quickly understand the full schedule and examination structure for BSEB Inter exams 2026.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna
|
Class
|
Intermediate (Class 12)
|
Streams Covered
|
Arts, Science, Commerce & Vocational
|
Theory Exam Dates
|
February 2 to February 13, 2026
|
Practical Exam Dates
|
January 10 to January 20, 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen & Paper)
|
Exam Shifts
|
Morning: 9:30 AM – 12:45 PM
|
Cool-Off Time
|
Additional 15 minutes given for reading the paper before writing begins
|
Official Website for PDF
|
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
BSEB 12th Time Table 2026 (Subject-Wise)
Students must refer to the detailed subject schedule below to organize revision subject-wise and avoid confusion.
|
Dates
|
First Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
|
Second Shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm)
|
February 2, 2026
|
119 – Biology (I.Sc.)
320 - Philosophy (IA)
|
326 – Economics (IA)
219 - Economics (I.Com)
|
February 3, 2026
|
121 – Mathematics (I.Sc.)
327 - Mathematics (IA)
|
322 – Political Science (IA)
402 – Foundation Course (Vocational)
|
February 5, 2026
|
117 – Physics (I.Sc)
|
323 – Geography (IA)
217 - Business Studies (I.Com)
|
February 6, 2026
|
105/124 – English (I.Sc)
205/223 – English (I.Com)
|
306/331 – Hindi (IA)
401- Hindi (Vocational)
|
February 7, 2026
|
118 – Chemistry (I.Sc)
|
305/330 – English (I.A)
403 – English (Vocational)
|
February 9, 2026
|
106/125 – Hindi (I.Sc)
206/224 – Hindi (I.Com)
|
321 – History (IA)
120 – Agriculture (I.Sc)
Elective Subject Trade Paper 1 (404 to 430)
|
February 10, 2026
|
107- Urdu, 108- Maithili, 109- Sanskrit, 110- Prakrit, 111- Magahi, 112- Bhojpuri, 113- Arabic, 114- Persian, 115- Pali, 116- Bengali (I.Sc.)
207- Urdu, 208- Maithili, 209- Sanskrit, 210- Prakrit, 211- Magahi, 212- Bhojpuri, 213- Arabic, 214- Persian, 215- Pali, 216- Bengali (I.Com)
307- Urdu, 308- Maithili, 309- Sanskrit, 310- Prakrit, 311- Magahi, 312- Bhojpuri, 313- Arabic, 314- Persian, 315- Pali, 316- Bengali (IA)
503- Urdu, 504- Maithili, 505- Sanskrit, 506- Prakrit, 507- Magahi, 508- Bhojpuri, 509- Arabic, 510- Persian, 511- Pali, 512- Bengali (Vocational)
|
324 – Psychology (IA)
218 – Entrepreneurship (I.Com)
|
February 11, 2026
|
318 – Music (IA)
|
319 – Home Science (I.A)
Optional Subject Trade Paper – II [Subcode 431 to 457] (Vocational)
|
February 12, 2026
|
325 – Sociology (IA)
220 – Accounting (I.Com)
|
136 - Security, 137- Beautician, 138- Tourism, 139- Retail Management, 140- Auto Mobile, 141- Electronics H/W, 142- Beauty & Wellness, 143- Communication, 144- IT/ITS (I.Sc)
235 - Security, 236- Beautician, 237- Tourism, 238- Retail Management, 239- Auto Mobile, 240- Electronics H/W, 241- Beauty & Wellness, 242- Communication, 243- IT/ITS (I.Com)
342 - Security, 343- Beautician, 344- Tourism, 345- Retail Management, 346- Auto Mobile, 347- Electronics H/W, 348- Beauty & Wellness, 349- Communication, 350- IT/ITS (IA)
|
February 13, 2026
|
126- Urdu, 127- Maithili, 128- Sanskrit, 129- Prakrit, 130- Magahi, 131- Bhojpuri, 132- Arabic, 133- Persian, 134- Pali, 135- Bengali (I.Sc.)
225- Urdu, 226- Maithili, 227- Sanskrit, 228- Prakrit, 229- Magahi, 230- Bhojpuri, 231- Arabic, 232- Persian, 233- Pali, 234- Bengali (I.Com)
332- Urdu, 333- Maithili, 334- Sanskrit, 335- Prakrit, 336- Magahi, 337- Bhojpuri, 338- Arabic, 339- Persian, 340- Pali, 341- Bengali (IA)
|
122 - Computer Science, 123 - Multimedia and Web. Tech. (I.Sc.)
221 - Computer Science, 222 - Multimedia and Web. Tech. (I.Com)
317 - Yoga and Physical Education, 328- Computer Science 329- Multi Media and Web. Tech. (IA)
485 - Physics, 486 - Chemistry, 487 - Biology, 488 - Mathematics, 489 - Agriculture, 490 - Business Studies, 491 - Accounting, 492 - Entrepreneurship, 493 - History, 494 - Political Science, 495 - Sociology, 496 - Economics, 497 - Psychology, 498 - Home Science, 499 - Geography, 500 - Music, 501 - Philosophy, 502 - Yoga & Physical Education (Vocational)
|
BSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2026: How to Download PDF?
Follow these steps to download the Bihar Board Inter Time Table 2026 PDF:
- Visit the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- Click on “Bihar Board 12th Date Sheet 2026” link on homepage
- A PDF file will open showing the complete exam schedule
- Download and save the PDF for future reference
Students are advised to take a printout and keep the time table visible while studying.
Bihar Board Class 10 & 12 Sent-Up Exam Dates 2025-26
BSEB has also conducted Sent-Up Exams ahead of final board exams:
- Inter Sent-Up Theory Exams: November 19 to 26, 2025
- Inter Sent-Up Practical Exams: November 27 to 29, 2025
A similar schedule is applicable for Class 10 (Matric) students for the 2025–26 session.
Click here to Download the BSEB Class 10, 12 Sent-Up Exam Dates 2025-2026 PDF
Why Sent-Up Exams Are Important?
Sent-Up exams are mandatory and play a crucial role in BSEB board preparation:
- Only students who clear Sent-Up exams are allowed to appear in final board exams
- These exams help students evaluate their preparation early
- Schools identify weak areas so students can improve before final exams
Therefore, students must take the Bihar Board Sent-Up exams seriously to avoid disqualification.
Bihar Board 12th Practical Exam Date 2026
BSEB will conduct the practical examinations before the theory papers for all streams.
The Bihar Board Class 12 Practical Exams 2026 will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2026.
Students must appear at their respective schools on the scheduled dates with their practical admit cards, lab records, and necessary materials.
Practical marks play a significant role in the final score, so students must prepare well for experiments and viva questions.
Final Tips for Students Appearing in BSEB Class 12 Exam 2026
Prepare smartly using these expert-backed strategies:
- Complete your syllabus using NCERT & BSEB prescribed books to strengthen fundamentals
- Solve previous years’ papers and model sets to understand exam pattern and question types
- Create a realistic study timetable based on the date sheet and allocate extra time to difficult subjects
- Practice time-bound mock tests to improve speed and accuracy for lengthy papers
Pro Tips for Top Performance
- Focus on high-weightage chapters first
- Use active recall techniques like flashcards and short notes
- Revise formulae, diagrams, and definitions daily
- Avoid new topics in the final week – focus on revision only
- Stay healthy, sleep well, and take short breaks during study sessions
The release of the Bihar Board 12th Time Table 2026 gives students a clear roadmap for their final board preparation. With proper planning, regular revision, and consistent practice, students can score excellent marks in the BSEB Inter exams 2026. Keep checking official updates for admit card and exam guidelines.
