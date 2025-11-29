Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2026: BSEB Inter Time Table Released @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Download PDF

Bihar Board 12th Time Table PDF: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2026 for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. The official BSEB Class 12 time table 2026 PDF has been published on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per the BSEB Inter Routine 2026, the Bihar Board Class 12 exams will be held from February 2 to February 13, 2026. BSEB released the Bihar Board Inter exam date sheet 2026 through its official website and social media platforms on November 29, 2025. Students preparing for the Class 12 board exams must carefully go through the subject-wise exam schedule and plan their revision accordingly. Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2026 – Key Highlights These important details will help students quickly understand the full schedule and examination structure for BSEB Inter exams 2026.

Particulars Details Board Name Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna Class Intermediate (Class 12) Streams Covered Arts, Science, Commerce & Vocational Theory Exam Dates February 2 to February 13, 2026 Practical Exam Dates January 10 to January 20, 2026 Exam Mode Offline (Pen & Paper) Exam Shifts Morning: 9:30 AM – 12:45 PM

Afternoon: 2 PM – 5:15 PM Cool-Off Time Additional 15 minutes given for reading the paper before writing begins Official Website for PDF biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in BSEB 12th Time Table 2026 (Subject-Wise) Students must refer to the detailed subject schedule below to organize revision subject-wise and avoid confusion. Dates First Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm) Second Shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm) February 2, 2026 119 – Biology (I.Sc.) 320 - Philosophy (IA) 326 – Economics (IA) 219 - Economics (I.Com) February 3, 2026 121 – Mathematics (I.Sc.) 327 - Mathematics (IA) 322 – Political Science (IA) 402 – Foundation Course (Vocational) February 5, 2026 117 – Physics (I.Sc) 323 – Geography (IA) 217 - Business Studies (I.Com) February 6, 2026 105/124 – English (I.Sc) 205/223 – English (I.Com) 306/331 – Hindi (IA) 401- Hindi (Vocational) February 7, 2026 118 – Chemistry (I.Sc) 305/330 – English (I.A) 403 – English (Vocational) February 9, 2026 106/125 – Hindi (I.Sc) 206/224 – Hindi (I.Com) 321 – History (IA) 120 – Agriculture (I.Sc) Elective Subject Trade Paper 1 (404 to 430) February 10, 2026 107- Urdu, 108- Maithili, 109- Sanskrit, 110- Prakrit, 111- Magahi, 112- Bhojpuri, 113- Arabic, 114- Persian, 115- Pali, 116- Bengali (I.Sc.) 207- Urdu, 208- Maithili, 209- Sanskrit, 210- Prakrit, 211- Magahi, 212- Bhojpuri, 213- Arabic, 214- Persian, 215- Pali, 216- Bengali (I.Com) 307- Urdu, 308- Maithili, 309- Sanskrit, 310- Prakrit, 311- Magahi, 312- Bhojpuri, 313- Arabic, 314- Persian, 315- Pali, 316- Bengali (IA) 503- Urdu, 504- Maithili, 505- Sanskrit, 506- Prakrit, 507- Magahi, 508- Bhojpuri, 509- Arabic, 510- Persian, 511- Pali, 512- Bengali (Vocational) 324 – Psychology (IA) 218 – Entrepreneurship (I.Com) February 11, 2026 318 – Music (IA) 319 – Home Science (I.A) Optional Subject Trade Paper – II [Subcode 431 to 457] (Vocational) February 12, 2026 325 – Sociology (IA) 220 – Accounting (I.Com) 136 - Security, 137- Beautician, 138- Tourism, 139- Retail Management, 140- Auto Mobile, 141- Electronics H/W, 142- Beauty & Wellness, 143- Communication, 144- IT/ITS (I.Sc) 235 - Security, 236- Beautician, 237- Tourism, 238- Retail Management, 239- Auto Mobile, 240- Electronics H/W, 241- Beauty & Wellness, 242- Communication, 243- IT/ITS (I.Com) 342 - Security, 343- Beautician, 344- Tourism, 345- Retail Management, 346- Auto Mobile, 347- Electronics H/W, 348- Beauty & Wellness, 349- Communication, 350- IT/ITS (IA) February 13, 2026 126- Urdu, 127- Maithili, 128- Sanskrit, 129- Prakrit, 130- Magahi, 131- Bhojpuri, 132- Arabic, 133- Persian, 134- Pali, 135- Bengali (I.Sc.) 225- Urdu, 226- Maithili, 227- Sanskrit, 228- Prakrit, 229- Magahi, 230- Bhojpuri, 231- Arabic, 232- Persian, 233- Pali, 234- Bengali (I.Com) 332- Urdu, 333- Maithili, 334- Sanskrit, 335- Prakrit, 336- Magahi, 337- Bhojpuri, 338- Arabic, 339- Persian, 340- Pali, 341- Bengali (IA) 122 - Computer Science, 123 - Multimedia and Web. Tech. (I.Sc.) 221 - Computer Science, 222 - Multimedia and Web. Tech. (I.Com) 317 - Yoga and Physical Education, 328- Computer Science 329- Multi Media and Web. Tech. Tech. (I.Sc.) 221 - Computer Science, 222 - Multimedia and Web. Tech. (I.Com) 317 - Yoga and Physical Education, 328- Computer Science 329- Multi Media and Web. Tech. (IA) 485 - Physics, 486 - Chemistry, 487 - Biology, 488 - Mathematics, 489 - Agriculture, 490 - Business Studies, 491 - Accounting, 492 - Entrepreneurship, 493 - History, 494 - Political Science, 495 - Sociology, 496 - Economics, 497 - Psychology, 498 - Home Science, 499 - Geography, 500 - Music, 501 - Philosophy, 502 - Yoga & Physical Education (Vocational)

BSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2026: How to Download PDF? Follow these steps to download the Bihar Board Inter Time Table 2026 PDF: Visit the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on “Bihar Board 12th Date Sheet 2026” link on homepage A PDF file will open showing the complete exam schedule Download and save the PDF for future reference Students are advised to take a printout and keep the time table visible while studying. Bihar Board Class 10 & 12 Sent-Up Exam Dates 2025-26 BSEB has also conducted Sent-Up Exams ahead of final board exams: Inter Sent-Up Theory Exams: November 19 to 26, 2025

Inter Sent-Up Practical Exams: November 27 to 29, 2025 A similar schedule is applicable for Class 10 (Matric) students for the 2025–26 session. Click here to Download the BSEB Class 10, 12 Sent-Up Exam Dates 2025-2026 PDF

Why Sent-Up Exams Are Important? Sent-Up exams are mandatory and play a crucial role in BSEB board preparation: Only students who clear Sent-Up exams are allowed to appear in final board exams

These exams help students evaluate their preparation early

Schools identify weak areas so students can improve before final exams Therefore, students must take the Bihar Board Sent-Up exams seriously to avoid disqualification. Bihar Board 12th Practical Exam Date 2026 BSEB will conduct the practical examinations before the theory papers for all streams. The Bihar Board Class 12 Practical Exams 2026 will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2026.

Students must appear at their respective schools on the scheduled dates with their practical admit cards, lab records, and necessary materials. Practical marks play a significant role in the final score, so students must prepare well for experiments and viva questions.