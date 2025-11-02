BSEB Class 10, 12 Sent-Up Exam Date Sheet 2025-26 Released: Check Bihar Board Pre-Board Exam Schedule here

Bihar Board Pre-Board Exam 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the sent-up exam dates for Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students for the academic session 2025-26. As per the official schedule, the BSEB Sent-Up Exams 2025-26 will begin from November 19, 2025, and are mandatory for all regular students to qualify for the final Bihar Board Exams 2026. The exams will be held in two shifts across all schools affiliated with BSEB.

Check this article for the complete BSEB Class 10 and 12 sent-up exam timetable, practical exam dates and important guidelines for students. BSEB Sent-Up Exam Dates 2025-26: Overview Exam Start Date End Date Shift Timings Class 10 (Matric) November 19, 2025 November 22, 2025 9:30 AM – 12:45 PM & 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM Class 12 (Intermediate) November 19, 2025 November 26, 2025 9:30 AM – 12:45 PM & 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM Practical Exams November 24–29, 2025 — As per school schedule

The Bihar Board Sent-Up Exam 2025-26 acts as a qualifying test for the annual board exams. Only students who clear this internal pre-board examination will be issued admit cards for the final BSEB board exams scheduled in February 2026. Key Points about BSEB Sent-Up Exams 2025-26 Before appearing for the main board exams, students must clear the BSEB sent-up exams as per the official schedule. Here are the key details and highlights of the Bihar Board Sent-Up Exams 2025-26 for Class 10 and 12. Exams Begin: November 19, 2025

November 19, 2025 Conducted By: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Classes Covered: 10th (Matric) and 12th (Intermediate)

10th (Matric) and 12th (Intermediate) Shifts: Two shifts – Morning (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM) and Afternoon (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM)

Two shifts – Morning (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM) and Afternoon (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM) Eligibility: Minimum 75% attendance required to appear

Minimum 75% attendance required to appear Mandatory for Admit Card: Students who fail or skip the sent-up exam won’t receive the admit card for the main board exam

Students who fail or skip the sent-up exam won’t receive the admit card for the main board exam Streams Covered: Arts, Science, and Commerce

BSEB Class 10 Sent-Up Exam Date Sheet 2025-26 The Bihar Board has officially released the detailed timetable for the Class 10 (Matric) Sent-Up Exams 2025-26. Students can check the complete subject-wise schedule below to plan their preparation accordingly. Date Morning Shift (9:30 AM – 12:45 PM) Afternoon Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM) November 19, 2025 Mother Tongue (Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) Second Indian Language (Sanskrit, Hindi, Arabic, Bhojpuri, Persian) November 20, 2025 Science Social Science November 21, 2025 Mathematics English November 22, 2025 Elective or Optional Subjects Vocational Subjects November 24, 2025 — Practical Exams Students must appear for both theory and practical exams as per the schedule. The date sheet has been shared with all affiliated schools by the board.

BSEB Class 12 Sent-Up Exam Date Sheet 2025-26 The Bihar Board has also announced the complete Class 12 (Intermediate) Sent-Up Exam Date Sheet 2025-26 for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Students can go through the subject-wise schedule below to check their theory and practical exam dates. Date Morning Shift (9:30 AM – 12:45 PM) Afternoon Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM) November 19, 2025 Physics / Philosophy / Entrepreneurship Political Science / Accountancy / Chemistry November 20, 2025 Mathematics (IA)/Mathematics (ISc) Geography (IA), Biology (ISc) , Business Studies (IC) November 21, 2025 English (All Streams) Language Subjects (Hindi, Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magadhi, Bhojpuri) November 22, 2025 Computer Science Vocational Subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Agriculture, Mathematics, History, Business Studies, Accountancy) November 24, 2025 Agriculture (ISc), Economics (IA) Economics (IC), Psychology (IA) November 25, 2025 Sociology (IA) Music (IA) November 26, 2025 History (IA) Home Science (IA) November 27–29, 2025 — Practical Exams

The Class 12 Sent-Up Exams 2025-26 will cover all three streams – Arts, Science, and Commerce. Schools will conduct practicals immediately after the theory exams. Importance of the BSEB Sent-Up Exam 2025-26 The BSEB Sent-Up Exam serves as a pre-board assessment for Bihar Board students. It allows schools and students to evaluate preparedness before the final board exams. Key reasons why it matters: It is mandatory to qualify for the board exam.

It helps students identify weak areas and improve before the final test.

Schools use results to assess readiness for the main examination.

Acts as a practice round for time management and exam strategy. Who is Exempted from the Sent-Up Exams? Students under the following categories are not required to appear in the BSEB Sent-Up Exams 2025-26: Ex-Students

Compartmental Candidates

Improvement/Single Subject Students