BSEB Class 10, 12 Sent-Up Exam Date Sheet 2025-26 Released: Check Bihar Board Pre-Board Exam Schedule here

Bihar Board (BSEB) has released the Class 10 and 12 Sent-Up Exam Date Sheet 2025-26. Exams start from November 19, 2025. Check the subject-wise schedule and practical exam dates here.

Bihar Board Pre-Board Exam 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the sent-up exam dates for Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students for the academic session 2025-26. As per the official schedule, the BSEB Sent-Up Exams 2025-26 will begin from November 19, 2025, and are mandatory for all regular students to qualify for the final Bihar Board Exams 2026. The exams will be held in two shifts across all schools affiliated with BSEB.
Check this article for the complete BSEB Class 10 and 12 sent-up exam timetable, practical exam dates and important guidelines for students.

BSEB Sent-Up Exam Dates 2025-26: Overview

Exam

Start Date

End Date

Shift Timings

Class 10 (Matric)

November 19, 2025

November 22, 2025

9:30 AM – 12:45 PM & 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Class 12 (Intermediate)

November 19, 2025

November 26, 2025

9:30 AM – 12:45 PM & 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Practical Exams

November 24–29, 2025

As per school schedule

The Bihar Board Sent-Up Exam 2025-26 acts as a qualifying test for the annual board exams. Only students who clear this internal pre-board examination will be issued admit cards for the final BSEB board exams scheduled in February 2026.

Key Points about BSEB Sent-Up Exams 2025-26

Before appearing for the main board exams, students must clear the BSEB sent-up exams as per the official schedule. Here are the key details and highlights of the Bihar Board Sent-Up Exams 2025-26 for Class 10 and 12.

  • Exams Begin: November 19, 2025
  • Conducted By: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
  • Classes Covered: 10th (Matric) and 12th (Intermediate)
  • Shifts: Two shifts – Morning (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM) and Afternoon (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM)
  • Eligibility: Minimum 75% attendance required to appear
  • Mandatory for Admit Card: Students who fail or skip the sent-up exam won’t receive the admit card for the main board exam
  • Streams Covered: Arts, Science, and Commerce

BSEB Class 10 Sent-Up Exam Date Sheet 2025-26

The Bihar Board has officially released the detailed timetable for the Class 10 (Matric) Sent-Up Exams 2025-26. Students can check the complete subject-wise schedule below to plan their preparation accordingly.

Date

Morning Shift (9:30 AM – 12:45 PM)

Afternoon Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM)

November 19, 2025

Mother Tongue (Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili)

Second Indian Language (Sanskrit, Hindi, Arabic, Bhojpuri, Persian)

November 20, 2025

Science

Social Science

November 21, 2025

Mathematics

English

November 22, 2025

Elective or Optional Subjects

Vocational Subjects

November 24, 2025

Practical Exams

Students must appear for both theory and practical exams as per the schedule. The date sheet has been shared with all affiliated schools by the board.

BSEB Class 12 Sent-Up Exam Date Sheet 2025-26

The Bihar Board has also announced the complete Class 12 (Intermediate) Sent-Up Exam Date Sheet 2025-26 for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Students can go through the subject-wise schedule below to check their theory and practical exam dates.

Date

Morning Shift (9:30 AM – 12:45 PM)

Afternoon Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM)

November 19, 2025

Physics / Philosophy / Entrepreneurship

Political Science / Accountancy / Chemistry

November 20, 2025

Mathematics (IA)/Mathematics (ISc)

Geography (IA), Biology (ISc) , Business Studies (IC)

November 21, 2025

English (All Streams)

Language Subjects (Hindi, Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magadhi, Bhojpuri)

November 22, 2025

Computer Science

Vocational Subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Agriculture, Mathematics, History, Business Studies, Accountancy)

November 24, 2025

Agriculture (ISc), Economics (IA)

Economics (IC), Psychology (IA)

November 25, 2025

Sociology (IA)

Music (IA)

November 26, 2025

History (IA)

Home Science (IA)

November 27–29, 2025

Practical Exams

The Class 12 Sent-Up Exams 2025-26 will cover all three streams – Arts, Science, and Commerce. Schools will conduct practicals immediately after the theory exams.

Importance of the BSEB Sent-Up Exam 2025-26

The BSEB Sent-Up Exam serves as a pre-board assessment for Bihar Board students. It allows schools and students to evaluate preparedness before the final board exams. Key reasons why it matters:

  • It is mandatory to qualify for the board exam.
  • It helps students identify weak areas and improve before the final test.
  • Schools use results to assess readiness for the main examination.
  • Acts as a practice round for time management and exam strategy.

Who is Exempted from the Sent-Up Exams?

Students under the following categories are not required to appear in the BSEB Sent-Up Exams 2025-26:

  • Ex-Students
  • Compartmental Candidates
  • Improvement/Single Subject Students

All regular students must appear and pass the sent-up exams; otherwise, their admit cards for the annual board exam will not be issued.

The BSEB Class 10 and 12 Sent-Up Exam Date Sheet 2025-26 confirms that exams will begin from November 19, 2025. Students must treat these exams seriously, as they decide eligibility for the final Bihar Board Exams 2026. With proper preparation and timely revision, students can perform confidently and secure their spot in the main board exams.

