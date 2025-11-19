RRB Group D City Slip 2025
Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers 2025 (With Answers): Download Subject-Wise PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 19, 2025, 11:07 IST

Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers 2025 provide students with essential practise material to understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, and question formats. These subject-wise PDFs help improve accuracy, speed, and confidence for the 2026 board exams, ensuring better preparation and performance in the final examination. Check this article to download the Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers PDF 2025.

Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers 2025

Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers 2025: The Bihar Board Class 10th Exam 2026 is expected to be held in February and March 2026, and students must begin their preparation with the right study resources. One of the most effective tools for exam readiness is the Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers 2025. 

These papers help students understand the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions asked by the board. By practising these subject-wise question papers, students can improve speed, accuracy, and confidence before the final exam. Check this article for direct PDF links to all major subjects along with the key highlights and benefits of solving the Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers 2025.

Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers 2025: Key Highlights

Check the table below to get a quick overview of the Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers 2025. These key highlights will help students understand the basic structure of the exam and important details related to the question papers. Reviewing these points ensures better clarity before beginning exam preparation.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Name

Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025

Exam Date

To be announced

Total Marks

100 marks per subject

Question Paper Type

Objective + Subjective

Duration

3 hours + 15 minutes cool-off time

Mode of Examination

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Official website

biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers 2025 PDF

Students can check and download the Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers 2025 PDF for all major subjects from the links given below. These question papers will help you understand the exam pattern, important topics, and the type of questions asked in the board exams.

Subjects

Download PDF

Maths

Click here

Science

Click here

Social Science

Click here

English

Click here

Hindi

Click here

Benefits of Solving Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers 2025 

Solving Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers 2025 is one of the most effective ways to strengthen exam preparation and improve overall performance. These papers give students a real-time understanding of the board exam format and help them practise in a structured way.

  • Solving Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers 2025 helps students understand the exact exam pattern and the distribution of marks across different sections.

  • It allows students to analyse the types of questions that are frequently repeated, helping them focus on high-weightage topics.

  • Practising these papers improves time-management skills, enabling students to complete the exam within the allotted duration.

  • Students gain more confidence as they become familiar with the difficulty level and structure of the actual board exam.

  • It helps identify strong and weak areas so students can revise more effectively and improve their overall performance.

  • Regular practice with previous papers enhances accuracy, writing speed, and presentation skills.

  • Attempting these papers under exam-like conditions reduces stress and boosts exam readiness.

Bihar Board Class 10 Question Papers 2025 serve as a valuable resource for students preparing for the 2026 board exams. Regular practice with these papers improves conceptual clarity, speed, and exam confidence. Students are encouraged to use these PDFs effectively to strengthen their preparation and achieve better results.

