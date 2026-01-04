PSEB Class 12 Exam 2026: Structure of Question Paper PDF (Official)

The weightage for this topic is approximately 25% which will include MCQs, one word answers. To understand the subject structure students can check the question paper shared here and download the PDF for later use from the link shared here.

PSEB Class 12 Exam 2026: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has recently released exam structure for question papers for all subjects. The board has also announced the official dates for board examination commencing from March 6, 2026 and will conclude on April 1, 2026. For practical assessments, students can check schedules from the official website for any confirmation.

Check here a list of subjects and its structure of question paper with PDF link shared in the table below:

How to Download the PSEB Structure of Question Paper Released By Board?

Students can download the PSEB structure of the question paper released by the board by following these steps.

Step-1. Search for the official portal to pseb.ac.in.

Step 2. Check for the Academic Wing. On the homepage, find the ‘Academics Wing’ option from the top navigation menu.

Step 3. Now select the paper structure, you can see the dropdown menu from here.

Step 4. Now click on ‘Structure of Question Paper’.

Step 5. Select your class (from various classes 5th to 12th). Click on Class 10th for the 2026 session.

Step 6. You can now see a list of subjects displayed on your screen. Select your preferred subject name and download the PDF for offline use.

Students can use this step-by-step to download the structure of the question paper, and use it to prepare for the upcoming exam.