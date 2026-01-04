PSEB Class 12 Exam 2026: Structure of Question Paper PDF (Official)

PSEB Class 12 Exam 2026: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has recently released exam structure for question papers for all subjects. The board has also announced the official dates for board examination commencing from March 6, 2026 and will conclude on April 1, 2026. For practical assessments, students can check schedules from the official website for any confirmation.
The weightage for this topic is approximately 25% which will include MCQs, one word answers. To understand the subject structure students can check the question paper shared here and download the PDF for later use from the link shared here.
PSEB Class 12 Exam 2026: Structure of Question Paper Released By Board, Download Subject-Wise PDF
Check here a list of subjects and its structure of question paper with PDF link shared in the table below:
|
Subjects
|
Download Link
|
Accountancy
|
Agriculture
|
Biology
|
Business Studies
|
Chemistry
|
Commercial Arts
|
Computer Application
|
Computer Science
|
Defence Studies
|
Drawing Painting
|
Economics
|
Download
|
Elective English
|
Download
|
EVS
|
Download
|
Fundamental of E-Business
|
Download
|
General English
|
Download
|
Geography
|
Download
|
Hindi Elective
|
Download
|
History
|
Download
|
Home Science
|
Download
|
Maths
|
Download
|
Media Studies
|
Download
|
Modeling And Sculpture
|
Download
|
Music (Dance)
|
Download
|
Music (Vocal)
|
Download
|
Music (Gurmeet Sangeet )
|
Download
|
Music (Tabla)
|
Download
|
Music (Instrumental)
|
Download
|
NCC
|
Download
|
Philosophy
|
Download
|
Psychology
|
Download
|
Physical Education
|
Download
|
Physics
|
Download
|
Political Science
|
Download
|
Public Administration
|
Download
|
Punjab History And Culture
|
Download
|
Punjabi Compulsory
|
Download
|
Punjabi Elective
|
Download
|
Religion
|
Download
|
Sanskrit
|
Download
|
Sociology
|
Download
|
Urdu Elective
|
Download
How to Download the PSEB Structure of Question Paper Released By Board?
Students can download the PSEB structure of the question paper released by the board by following these steps.
Step-1. Search for the official portal to pseb.ac.in.
Step 2. Check for the Academic Wing. On the homepage, find the ‘Academics Wing’ option from the top navigation menu.
Step 3. Now select the paper structure, you can see the dropdown menu from here.
Step 4. Now click on ‘Structure of Question Paper’.
Step 5. Select your class (from various classes 5th to 12th). Click on Class 10th for the 2026 session.
Step 6. You can now see a list of subjects displayed on your screen. Select your preferred subject name and download the PDF for offline use.
Students can use this step-by-step to download the structure of the question paper, and use it to prepare for the upcoming exam.
Preparation Strategy for PSEB Class 12 Exam 2026
-
Analyze the Latest Exam-Pattern: To analyze the latest exam pattern for the year 2026, students can use the structure of the question paper released by the PSEB board for class 12. This will help get a better understanding of paper structure, latest change in exam patterns for each subject and help you prepare according to the syllabus.
-
Plan Studies Subject-Wise: Students can plan their study schedule subject-wise, allocating adequate timings for each subject based on syllabus length and speed. This way, you will have enough time and understanding to prepare for your board exams without rushing or stressing about the completion of the syllabus before the exam.
-
Make Revision A Habit: Making revision an essential step in your exam preparation will elevate your topic understanding. You will remember important points during the exam, and more importantly, you will remember what you have studied without getting flooded with so many information. Make a separate revision copy for each subject for a easy access and revision after the completion of your topics.
-
Make Resource Your Priority: Use study materials and resources provided by the NCERT and PSEB platforms rigorously. These resources are available for students for free to access and guide them in understanding the syllabus, strict topics and question papers more easily. Some students are not aware of model question papers, structure of question papers, previous year question papers and so many other materials that are easily available on the PSEB portal. For syllabus related material, NCERT also provides many materials to help students prepare for the exam better.
