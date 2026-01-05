This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – January 5

Every day has a history, but have you ever wondered what makes January 05 special? From politics and discoveries to culture and science, this day has many stories that changed the world. On January 5, events from long ago still matter today and show how history shapes our lives. On this day in 1531, a papal letter forbade King Henry VIII from remarrying, a key moment that eventually led to significant changes in England. In 1895, French officer Alfred Dreyfus was wrongly stripped of his rank, sparking a major scandal. In 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge, one of the world's most famous bridges. In 1925, Nellie Tayloe Ross became the first female governor in the United States. Space history was made in 2005 when the dwarf planet Eris was discovered. Other events include the onset of wars, the launch of new space programmes, and cultural milestones. In this article, we'll explore these moments and more.
What Happened On This Day—January 5?
Here's what happened in history on January 05:
1531 – Pope Clement VII Forbids Henry VIII From Remarrying
- On January 5, 1531, Pope Clement VII sent a warning to King Henry VIII of England.
- He forbade Henry from remarrying under threat of excommunication.
- Henry wanted to end his marriage with Catherine of Aragon.
- He ignored the pope's order and later married Anne Boleyn.
- This action helped lead to England's break from the Catholic Church.
1781 – Benedict Arnold Captures and Destroys Richmond
- On January 5, 1781, Benedict Arnold led British troops into Richmond, Virginia.
- His forces burnt buildings and supplies during the American Revolutionary War.
- The attack shocked American leaders and civilians.
- It became Arnold's most significant success as a British commander.
1895 – Alfred Dreyfus Stripped of His Rank
- On January 5, 1895, French officer Alfred Dreyfus was publicly humiliated.
- He was accused of spying for Germany on weak evidence.
- Dreyfus was stripped of his rank and sent to Devil's Island prison.
- The case later exposed injustice and anti-Semitism in France.
1914 – Henry Ford Announces $5-a-Day Wages
- On January 5, 1914, Henry Ford doubled workers' pay to $5 a day.
- The move changed factory wages across the U.S.
- Workers had to meet strict qualifications.
- Inspectors checked homes for alcohol use and cleanliness.
1916 – First Military Conscription Bill Introduced in Britain
- On January 5, 1916, Britain introduced its first draft law.
- Prime Minister Herbert Asquith presented it to Parliament.
- The bill came during World War I as troop needs grew.
- It marked a significant shift in British military policy.
1920 – The New York Yankees Purchase Babe Ruth
- On January 5, 1920, the New York Yankees bought Babe Ruth.
- He was purchased from the Boston Red Sox for $125,000.
- Ruth became baseball's biggest star.
- The deal helped turn the Yankees into a legendary team.
1933 – Construction Begins on the Golden Gate Bridge
- On January 5, 1933, work began on the Golden Gate Bridge.
- The bridge connects San Francisco and Marin County.
- It later became one of the most famous bridges in the world.
1949 – President Truman Delivers His "Fair Deal" Speech
- On January 5, 1949, President Harry S. Truman addressed Congress.
- He promised every American a "fair deal".
- His plan included healthcare, housing, and civil rights.
- It expanded on Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal ideas.
1953 – Waiting for Godot Premieres in Paris
- On January 5, 1953, Samuel Beckett's play debuted in Paris.
- Early reviews were mixed.
- The play later became a landmark of modern theatre.
- It is now seen as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century.
1957 – Eisenhower Proposes New Middle East Policy
- On January 5, 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower addressed Congress.
- He proposed what became known as the Eisenhower Doctrine.
- The policy aimed to limit Soviet influence in the Middle East.
- It made the region a Cold War battleground.
1968 – Prague Spring Begins
- On January 5, 1968, Alexander Dubček rose to power in Czechoslovakia.
- He introduced political and economic reforms.
- Freedom of speech increased.
- The movement became known as the Prague Spring.
1970 – Bodies of Murdered Union Leader's Family Found
- On January 5, 1970, the bodies of Joseph "Jock" Yablonski and his family were found.
- They were killed on New Year's Eve.
- United Mine Workers leaders ordered the murders.
- The case exposed deep corruption within the union.
1972 – Nixon Launches Space Shuttle Program
- On January 5, 1972, President Richard Nixon approved funding for the space shuttle.
- The shuttle was designed to be reusable.
- It changed how humans travelled to space.
1972 – Nixon Warns South Vietnam's President
- On January 5, 1972, Nixon sent a private letter to President Nguyễn Văn Thiệu.
- He warned that U.S. aid could be cut off.
- The warning came during peace negotiations.
- It showed rising pressure to end the Vietnam War.
1976 – Pol Pot Renames Cambodia
- On January 5, 1976, Pol Pot announced a new constitution.
- Cambodia was renamed Kampuchea.
- The Communist government was legalised.
- His regime later caused the deaths of up to two million people.
1980 – "Rapper's Delight" Becomes a Top-40 Hit
- On January 5, 1980, "Rapper's Delight" entered the Billboard Top 40.
- It became the first hip-hop song to do so.
- The success helped bring hip-hop into the mainstream.
1998 – Sonny Bono Dies in Skiing Accident
- On January 5, 1998, Sonny Bono died while skiing in California.
- He was a singer, actor, and politician.
- Bono was best known as part of Sonny & Cher.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on January 5?
January 05 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on January 5
Alvin Ailey (1931–1989)
- Influential dancer and choreographer.
- His work, Revelations, explored Black culture and heritage.
Diane Keaton (1946–2025)
- Actress and director known for her unique style.
- Famous films include Annie Hall, The Godfather, and Father of the Bride.
Hayao Miyazaki (1941– )
- Legendary Japanese animator and filmmaker.
- Co-founder of Studio Ghibli.
- Known for Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke.
Notable Deaths on January 5
1066 – Edward the Confessor
- The King of England died on January 5, 1066.
- He was one of England's last Anglo-Saxon kings.
- His death preceded the Norman Conquest of England.
1477 – Charles, Duke of Burgundy
- Charles, a powerful European noble, died at age 44.
- He was known for his conflicts with France and attempts to build a large independent state
1589 – Catherine de’ Medici
- Queen of France and mother to three French kings.
- She died on January 5, 1589, at age 69.
- Her reign influenced French politics and religion during the turbulent wars.
1933 – Calvin Coolidge
- The 30th President of the United States died on January 5, 1933.
- Known for his quiet leadership and pro-business policies.
1941 – Amy Johnson
- The English aviator and flying pioneer died in a plane accident on January 5, 1941.
- She was one of the first women to fly long distances solo.
1998 – Sonny Bono
- American singer, TV star, and politician Sonny Bono died in a skiing accident on January 5, 1998.
- Best known as half of Sonny & Cher and later as a U.S. Congressman.
2014 – Alma Muriel
- A Mexican actress who appeared in films and TV died on January 5, 2014.
- She was known for dramatic roles in Latin American entertainment.
2019 – Adrien Dorval
- The Canadian actor died on January 5, 2019, at age 55.
- He appeared in films like Shanghai Noon.
2019 – Alexi Smirnoff
- A Canadian actor known for Body Slam and other films died on January 5, 2019.
