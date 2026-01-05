This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – January 5

Every day has a history, but have you ever wondered what makes January 05 special? From politics and discoveries to culture and science, this day has many stories that changed the world. On January 5, events from long ago still matter today and show how history shapes our lives. On this day in 1531, a papal letter forbade King Henry VIII from remarrying, a key moment that eventually led to significant changes in England. In 1895, French officer Alfred Dreyfus was wrongly stripped of his rank, sparking a major scandal. In 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge, one of the world's most famous bridges. In 1925, Nellie Tayloe Ross became the first female governor in the United States. Space history was made in 2005 when the dwarf planet Eris was discovered. Other events include the onset of wars, the launch of new space programmes, and cultural milestones. In this article, we'll explore these moments and more.