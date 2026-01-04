HP TET Result 2025
School Holiday on 5 January 2026 (Monday): Schools Closed in THESE States, Check Details Here

By Anisha Mishra
Jan 4, 2026, 17:33 IST

Schools Holiday for Monday, January 5, 2026, across various North Indian states due to a severe cold wave and scheduled winter breaks. Uttar Pradesh has ordered a state-wide closure until January 5 to limit risks from intense cold and fog. Other states like Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana are observing extended winter vacations. Conversely, schools in South India (Tamil Nadu, Telangana, etc.) are operating normally. Parents and students are advised to check official local sources for last-minute weather-related announcements before schools are expected to resume between January 6 and January 16.

The holiday status for educational institutions has been officially declared for tomorrow, Monday, January 5, 2026, in several states, mainly because of the harsh environments and winter holidays. In a major declaration, the Uttar Pradesh government, based on the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including government and CBSE/ICSE-affiliated ones, till Monday, January 5, as a safety measure against the harsh cold wave and dense fog that has covered the entire area, particularly Noida and Ghaziabad, where the closure has been extended till January 5.

While Uttar Pradesh is taking care to ensure the safety of school-going children from the cold, other states in the northern part of the country are in their annual winter vacation periods. While the schools in Delhi will remain closed from January 1 to 15, the vacation period in Punjab is from December 22 to January 10, and in Haryana from January 1 to January 15, 2026. While the schools in the other states in the south, such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, are functioning normally because for them, January 5 is a working day, as their winter vacation periods have already ended.

State-wise School Status for January 5, 2026

State / Region

Status for Jan 5

Reopening Date

Reason for Closure

Uttar Pradesh

Closed

Jan 6, 2026

Severe Cold Wave & Fog

Punjab

Closed

Jan 8, 2026

Extended Winter Vacation

Delhi

Closed

Jan 16, 2026

Scheduled Winter Break

Haryana

Closed

Jan 16, 2026

Scheduled Winter Break

Rajasthan

Closed

Jan 6, 2026

Cold Wave Alert

Assam (Guwahati)

Closed

Jan 7, 2026

Extreme Low Temperatures

Jammu & Kashmir

Closed

Feb 22 / Mar 1

Annual Winter Break

South India (TN, KL, KA, TS)

Open

N/A

No holiday announced

Detailed Holiday Status State-wise for 5 January, 2026

Uttar Pradesh: State-wide Closure

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all schools from Class 1 to 12 remain shut till Monday, January 5.

  • Reason: The visibility in most regions has been reduced to zero due to the occurrence of thick fog, making it difficult for school-going children to travel in the early mornings.

Punjab: Extended Holidays

The Punjab government announced an extension of the winter holidays until this Wednesday, January 7, for all schools, both public and private.

  • Reason: The extension has been confirmed by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains for the safety of students with decreased temperatures in the state.

Delhi & Haryana: Mid-Vacation Period

Schools in the cities of Delhi and Haryana have entered the middle of the officially mandated winter holidays that continue until January 15.

  • Reason: These are planned holidays designed to protect students against the extreme winter weather normally experienced during the first two weeks of January.

Assam: Blockaded Shutdown

In Guwahati and the neighboring regions, holidays have been announced by the district administration upto Jan 6.

  • Reason: A sudden sub-normal temperature drop of 6-7°C has resulted in the region witnessing “extreme cold”.

Rajasthan: Schools Closed Till Monday

In Rajasthan, schools have been declared closed until Monday due to the ongoing cold wave. Authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions and may extend holidays if required.

What Students and Parents Should Do

  • Check Local News: Weather-related holidays are often announced by District Collectors at the last minute.

  • Confirm Timings: In states like Telangana or Karnataka where schools are open, check if the start time has been delayed to 9:00 AM or later to avoid the morning chill.

  • Official Sources Only: Trust only the school's official WhatsApp groups or government circulars, as social media often carries old holiday news.

While the southern half of India is operating on a normal academic schedule, the "Cold Wave Belt" of North India is largely shut down on January 5. Most schools in these regions are expected to resume between January 6 and January 16.

