School Holiday on 5 January 2026 (Monday): Schools Closed in THESE States, Check Details Here

The holiday status for educational institutions has been officially declared for tomorrow, Monday, January 5, 2026, in several states, mainly because of the harsh environments and winter holidays. In a major declaration, the Uttar Pradesh government, based on the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including government and CBSE/ICSE-affiliated ones, till Monday, January 5, as a safety measure against the harsh cold wave and dense fog that has covered the entire area, particularly Noida and Ghaziabad, where the closure has been extended till January 5.

While Uttar Pradesh is taking care to ensure the safety of school-going children from the cold, other states in the northern part of the country are in their annual winter vacation periods. While the schools in Delhi will remain closed from January 1 to 15, the vacation period in Punjab is from December 22 to January 10, and in Haryana from January 1 to January 15, 2026. While the schools in the other states in the south, such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, are functioning normally because for them, January 5 is a working day, as their winter vacation periods have already ended.