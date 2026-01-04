School Holiday on 5 January 2026 (Monday): Schools Closed in THESE States, Check Details Here

The holiday status for educational institutions has been officially declared for tomorrow, Monday, January 5, 2026, in several states, mainly because of the harsh environments and winter holidays. In a major declaration, the Uttar Pradesh government, based on the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including government and CBSE/ICSE-affiliated ones, till Monday, January 5, as a safety measure against the harsh cold wave and dense fog that has covered the entire area, particularly Noida and Ghaziabad, where the closure has been extended till January 5.
While Uttar Pradesh is taking care to ensure the safety of school-going children from the cold, other states in the northern part of the country are in their annual winter vacation periods. While the schools in Delhi will remain closed from January 1 to 15, the vacation period in Punjab is from December 22 to January 10, and in Haryana from January 1 to January 15, 2026. While the schools in the other states in the south, such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, are functioning normally because for them, January 5 is a working day, as their winter vacation periods have already ended.
State-wise School Status for January 5, 2026
|
State / Region
|
Status for Jan 5
|
Reopening Date
|
Reason for Closure
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Closed
|
Jan 6, 2026
|
Severe Cold Wave & Fog
|
Punjab
|
Closed
|
Jan 8, 2026
|
Extended Winter Vacation
|
Delhi
|
Closed
|
Jan 16, 2026
|
Scheduled Winter Break
|
Haryana
|
Closed
|
Jan 16, 2026
|
Scheduled Winter Break
|
Rajasthan
|
Closed
|
Jan 6, 2026
|
Cold Wave Alert
|
Assam (Guwahati)
|
Closed
|
Jan 7, 2026
|
Extreme Low Temperatures
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Closed
|
Feb 22 / Mar 1
|
Annual Winter Break
|
South India (TN, KL, KA, TS)
|
Open
|
N/A
|
No holiday announced
Detailed Holiday Status State-wise for 5 January, 2026
Uttar Pradesh: State-wide Closure
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all schools from Class 1 to 12 remain shut till Monday, January 5.
-
Reason: The visibility in most regions has been reduced to zero due to the occurrence of thick fog, making it difficult for school-going children to travel in the early mornings.
Punjab: Extended Holidays
The Punjab government announced an extension of the winter holidays until this Wednesday, January 7, for all schools, both public and private.
-
Reason: The extension has been confirmed by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains for the safety of students with decreased temperatures in the state.
Delhi & Haryana: Mid-Vacation Period
Schools in the cities of Delhi and Haryana have entered the middle of the officially mandated winter holidays that continue until January 15.
-
Reason: These are planned holidays designed to protect students against the extreme winter weather normally experienced during the first two weeks of January.
Assam: Blockaded Shutdown
In Guwahati and the neighboring regions, holidays have been announced by the district administration upto Jan 6.
-
Reason: A sudden sub-normal temperature drop of 6-7°C has resulted in the region witnessing “extreme cold”.
Rajasthan: Schools Closed Till Monday
In Rajasthan, schools have been declared closed until Monday due to the ongoing cold wave. Authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions and may extend holidays if required.
What Students and Parents Should Do
-
Check Local News: Weather-related holidays are often announced by District Collectors at the last minute.
-
Confirm Timings: In states like Telangana or Karnataka where schools are open, check if the start time has been delayed to 9:00 AM or later to avoid the morning chill.
-
Official Sources Only: Trust only the school's official WhatsApp groups or government circulars, as social media often carries old holiday news.
While the southern half of India is operating on a normal academic schedule, the "Cold Wave Belt" of North India is largely shut down on January 5. Most schools in these regions are expected to resume between January 6 and January 16.
Also check: School Holidays in January 2026
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation