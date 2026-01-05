Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Exam 2026 is going to be held on 13 March 2026, and students should now start solving Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Model Question Papers 2025–26 to strengthen their preparation. Model question papers help students understand the latest exam pattern, marks distribution, and important topics asked in the board examination.
By practising these papers regularly, students can improve answer-writing skills, time management, and confidence level before the final exam. Solving model papers also helps in identifying weak areas and revising them properly. As the exam date is approaching, using Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Model Question Papers 2025–26 is one of the effective way to prepare well and score better marks in the board examination.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Model Question Papers 2025-26: Key Highlights
Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Model Question Papers 2025–26 provide students with a clear idea of the latest exam pattern, marks distribution, and question format prescribed by the board. Check the table below for detailed information about the Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Exam 2026:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination
|
Subject
|
Political Science
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Conducting Body
|
Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka
|
Class / Level
|
II PUC (Class 12)
|
Exam Type
|
Board Examination
|
Theory Marks
|
80 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Exam Date
|
13 March 2026 (Friday)
|
Exam Time
|
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|
Question Paper Type
|
Model / Sample Question Papers
|
Mode of Availability
|
Online (PDF Format)
|
Official Website
|
dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Model Question Papers 2025-26 Download PDF
Students can check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Model Paper 2025-25:
|
Papers
|
Download PDF
|
Paper I
|
Download PDF
|
Paper II
|
Download PDF
|
Paper III
|
Download PDF
Steps to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Model Question Papers 2025-26
Students can follow the steps given below to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Model Question Papers 2025-26:
Step 1: Visit the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, find and click II PUC Model Question Papers 2025–26
Step 3: Select Political Science from the subject list
Step 4: The Political Science model paper PDF will open. Click Download and save it for practice.
Best Way to Solve Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Model Question Papers 2025-26
Solving Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Model Question Papers 2025–26 in the right way can greatly improve exam performance. Students should follow practical and smart methods instead of just reading questions and answers.
-
Start by understanding the latest syllabus and exam pattern before solving any model paper. Knowing the marks distribution helps students focus more on important chapters and long-answer questions.
-
Always solve the model question paper in a quiet place and treat it like a real exam. Sit with a timer and complete the paper within the given time to improve speed and time management.
-
Read each question carefully before writing the answer. Political Science questions often look similar, so understanding keywords like explain, analyse, discuss, or compare is very important.
-
Begin with questions you know well. This builds confidence and saves time for difficult questions later in the paper reminding of the exam hall scenario.
-
For long-answer questions, first write a short introduction, then explain the main points clearly, and end with a small conclusion. Well-structured answers always score better marks.
-
For short-answer questions, keep answers precise and factual. Writing extra lines does not increase marks and only wastes time.
-
After completing the paper, review your answers carefully. Check for missed questions, spelling mistakes, or incomplete answers.
-
Solve at least one or two model papers every week. Regular practice improves confidence, accuracy, and answer-writing skills.
-
Revise important topics like Indian Constitution, political institutions, international relations, and political thinkers after every model paper practice.
-
Maintain a mistake notebook where you write repeated errors and revise them before the final exam.
Following these practical steps while solving Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Model Question Papers 2025–26 helps students reduce exam fear, improve writing skills, and score better marks in the board examination.
