Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Exam 2026 is going to be held on 13 March 2026, and students should now start solving Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Model Question Papers 2025–26 to strengthen their preparation. Model question papers help students understand the latest exam pattern, marks distribution, and important topics asked in the board examination.

By practising these papers regularly, students can improve answer-writing skills, time management, and confidence level before the final exam. Solving model papers also helps in identifying weak areas and revising them properly. As the exam date is approaching, using Karnataka 2nd PUC Political Science Model Question Papers 2025–26 is one of the effective way to prepare well and score better marks in the board examination.