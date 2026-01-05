Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology Model Question Papers 2025–26 are very helpful for students preparing for the board examination. These model papers are prepared according to the latest syllabus and exam pattern prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka.

By practising these papers, students can understand the type of questions asked, marks distribution, and important Sociology topics such as social institutions, culture, and social change. Model question papers also help students improve answer writing, time management, and overall exam preparation. Regular practice reduces exam fear and builds confidence. Students are advised to solve these papers seriously to perform better in the final Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology examination.