Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Jan 5, 2026, 12:21 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology Model Question Papers 2025–26 help students understand the exam pattern, revise important topics, improve writing skills, and manage time effectively. Practising these papers regularly builds confidence and supports better performance in the board examination. Check this article to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology Model Question Papers 2025–26 PDF.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology Model Question Papers 2025–26 are very helpful for students preparing for the board examination. These model papers are prepared according to the latest syllabus and exam pattern prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka. 

By practising these papers, students can understand the type of questions asked, marks distribution, and important Sociology topics such as social institutions, culture, and social change. Model question papers also help students improve answer writing, time management, and overall exam preparation. Regular practice reduces exam fear and builds confidence. Students are advised to solve these papers seriously to perform better in the final Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology examination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology Model Question Papers 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students preparing for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology examination can refer to the key highlights below to easily understand important details about the model question papers. 

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination

Subject

Sociology

Academic Session

2025–26

Conducting Body

Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka

Class / Level

II PUC (Class 12)

Exam Type

Board Examination

Theory Marks

80

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Question Paper Type

Model / Sample Question Papers

Mode of Availability

Online (PDF Format)

Official Website

dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology Model Question Papers 2025-26 Download PDF

Students can check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology Model Paper 2025-25:

Papers

Download PDF

Paper I

Download PDF

Paper II

Download PDF

Paper III

Download PDF

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology Model Question Papers 2025-26?

Students can easily download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology model question paper by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, find and click II PUC Model Question Papers 2025–26

Step 3: Select Sociology from the subject list

Step 4: The Sociology model paper PDF will open. Click Download and save it for practice.

Importance of Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology Model Question Papers 2025-26

Students can check the following importance of Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology Model Question Papers 2025-26:

  • Identifies Important Topics: Students can easily find which Sociology chapters and topics are asked again and again, so they can study those first.

  • Improves Answer Writing Practice: Regular practice teaches students how to write clear, neat, and to-the-point answers, which helps in scoring more marks.

  • Builds Time Management Skills: When students solve model papers with a timer, they learn how to complete the exam paper within the given time.

  • Reduces Exam Fear: Practising real exam-type papers makes students feel confident and less nervous during the final board exam.

  • Helps in Self-Assessment: Students can check their mistakes and weak areas and work on them before the actual examination.

  • Supports Better Revision: Model question papers help students revise the whole syllabus in a smart and organised way.

  • Boosts Confidence Level: The more students practise, the more confident they feel about Sociology as a subject.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Sociology Model Question Papers 2025–26 are an essential study resource for smart and confident exam preparation. Regular practice of these papers helps students score better marks and perform well in the final board examination.

