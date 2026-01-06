JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
The following article contains the Top 50 Multiple Choice Questions for the Social Sciences examination in the Pre-Board Exam for Class 10 in 2026 for the CBSE Board. These multiple choice questions have been designed to cover all prominent areas of History, Geography, Politics, and Economics based on the new format and latest curriculum for the CBSE Syllabus for 2026. The solution key will also provide an instant result for student performance.

Top 50 CBSE Class 10 Social Science MCQs with Answers for High Score in Pre Board Exam 2026

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science examination is the defining moment for the students that will determine their grasp of subjects like History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. Scoring well in the subject is imperative for achieving success and also laying a strong foundation for their perception about the world that they inhabit. If the students aspire to perform well in the impending Pre-Board Examination in 2026, they need to work really hard on all four core subjects.

These Top 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) have been compiled in a manner that takes into consideration the new CBSE syllabus and pattern. The questions answer important concepts, dates, events, and definitions in the entire Social Science syllabus. Interacting with these MCQs will enable a child to know their strengths and weaknesses, work upon their paper-solving approaches, and also increase their confidence levels for both Pre-Board and Board exams. Make use of these MCQs for concentrated preparation and scoring well in Social Science.

Top 50 MCQs for Social Science

Below are the top 50 high-yield MCQs for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2026:

  1. Who prepared a series of four prints visualizing a world made up of “democratic and social republics”?
    (a) Otto von Bismarck (b) Giuseppe Mazzini (c) Frederic Sorrieu (d) Napoleon Bonaparte

  2. Which female figure is used as a national symbol to represent France?
    (a) Britannia (b) Marianne (c) Germania (d) Liberty

  3. Which event is widely regarded as the beginning of the French Revolution?
    (a) The coronation of Napoleon (b) The storming of the Bastille (c) The signing of the Treaty of Paris (d) The execution of Louis XVI

  4. Who was the architect of the unification of Germany?
    (a) Napoleon Bonaparte (b) Giuseppe Garibaldi (c) Otto von Bismarck (d) Victor Emmanuel II

  5. Which leader played a pivotal role in the unification of Italy by inspiring nationalist sentiments?
    (a) Giuseppe Mazzini (b) Napoleon Bonaparte (c) Frederic Sorrieu (d) Otto von Bismarck

  6. Who was the founder of the Indian National Congress in 1885?
    (a) Mahatma Gandhi (b) Jawaharlal Nehru (c) A.O. Hume (d) Bal Gangadhar Tilak

  7. The Rowlatt Act of 1919 was opposed by Indians because:
    (a) It imposed additional taxes (b) It forbade Indians from administrative services (c) It authorized the government to imprison persons without trial (d) It denied the right to political participation

  8. Where did the brutal Jallianwala Bagh Massacre take place in 1919?
    (a) Meerut (b) Amritsar (c) Lahore (d) Lucknow

  9. The first printed book in Europe by Johannes Gutenberg was:
    (a) The Bible (b) The Canterbury Tales (c) The Divine Comedy (d) The Prince

  10. From where did Mahatma Gandhi start his famous Salt March on 12th March 1930?
    (a) Dandi (b) Chauri-Chaura (c) Sabarmati (d) Surat

  11. Which country initiated the system of indentured labor migration from India?
    (a) France (b) Spain (c) Britain (d) Portugal

  12. The Great Depression of 1929 began in which country?
    (a) Britain (b) USA (c) Germany (d) France

  13. Who set up the 'Oudh Kisan Sabha'?
    (a) Alluri Sitaram Raju (b) Jawaharlal Nehru and Baba Ramchandra (c) Shaukat Ali (d) Mahatma Gandhi

  14. In the Kheda movement, which community's struggle was highlighted?
    (a) Urban industrial workers (b) Peasants (c) Students (d) Artisans

  15. Which of the following is a non-renewable resource?
    (a) Solar energy (b) Wind energy (c) Coal (d) Tidal energy

  16. On the basis of origin, resources can be classified as:
    (a) Biotic and Abiotic (b) Renewable and Non-renewable (c) Potential and Developed (d) National and International

  17. Identify the soil which is deep, acidic (pH < 6.0), and results from intense leaching.
    (a) Forest soil (b) Yellow soil (c) Black soil (d) Laterite soil

  18. Which soil type is also known as "Regur soil" and is ideal for cotton cultivation?
    (a) Alluvial soil (b) Black soil (c) Red soil (d) Arid soil

  19. Approximately what percentage of the Earth's water is freshwater?
    (a) 70% (b) 50% (c) 2.5% (d) 10%

  20. In which state is the Periyar Tiger Reserve located?
    (a) Chhattisgarh (b) Kerala (c) Tamil Nadu (d) West Bengal

  21. Which type of forest is NOT officially recognized in India?
    (a) Reserved Forest (b) Protected Forest (c) Unclassed Forest (d) Cultivated Forest

  22. The primary cause of land degradation in Punjab and Haryana is:
    (a) Over-irrigation (b) Deforestation (c) Mining (d) Overgrazing

  23. What is Primitive Subsistence Farming known as in North-Eastern states like Assam and Mizoram?
    (a) Horticulture (b) Penda (c) Jhumming (d) Milpa

  24. Which of the following is the most important food crop of India?
    (a) Food gathering (b) Agriculture (c) Manufacturing (d) Services

  25. Alluvial soils are predominantly found in which region of India?
    (a) Deccan Plateau (b) Northern Plains (c) Thar Desert (d) Western Ghats

  26. Which of the following is an example of an abiotic resource?
    (a) Wildlife (b) Forests (c) Minerals (d) Crops

  27. Oceanic resources beyond 200 nautical miles of the EEZ belong to:
    (a) Individual countries (b) Open ocean/International institutions (c) Coastal states (d) No one

  28. Which structure built across a river is used for irrigation and hydroelectric power?
    (a) Inundation canal (b) Dam (c) Khadin (d) Johad

  29. In Belgium, which linguistic community is relatively rich and powerful?
    (a) Dutch-speaking (b) French-speaking (c) German-speaking (d) English-speaking

  30. Sri Lanka emerged as an independent country in:
    (a) 1947 (b) 1948 (c) 1950 (d) 1956

  31. Which form of government is best known for promoting power-sharing?
    (a) Dictatorship (b) Absolute monarchy (c) Democracy (d) One-party state

  32. In a federal system, which of the following is NOT a characteristic feature?
    (a) Division of powers (b) Dual government (c) Centralization of power (d) Independent judiciary

  33. Social diversity in India is best described by differences in:
    (a) Language (b) Religion (c) Culture (d) All of the above

  34. Which level of government is responsible for national defense in India?
    (a) State Government (b) Local Government (c) Central Government (d) Panchayats

  35. The term "Feminism" refers to:
    (a) Patriarchy (b) Belief in equality for women (c) Matriarchy (d) Female dominance

  36. Between 1970 and 1993, the Belgian leaders amended their constitution how many times?
    (a) Two times (b) Three times (c) Four times (d) Five times

  37. Which constitutional provision primarily protects minority rights in India?
    (a) Directive Principles (b) Fundamental Rights (c) The Preamble (d) The federal structure

  38. Which institution in India is responsible for controlling the country's money supply?
    (a) Ministry of Finance (b) State Bank of India (c) Reserve Bank of India (d) SEBI

  39. The total income of a country divided by its total population is:
    (a) National income (b) Per capita income (c) Total income (d) Gross income

  40. Which organization publishes the Human Development Report (HDR)?
    (a) WHO (b) UNDP (c) WTO (d) IMF

  41. Which of the following is NOT a criterion for measuring development in the HDI?
    (a) Per capita income (b) Health facilities (c) Education (d) Military expenditure

  42. The value of which goods is included when calculating GDP?
    (a) All goods & services (b) All final goods & services (c) All intermediate goods (d) Only agricultural goods

  43. In which sector are workers provided an appointment letter and job security?
    (a) Organized sector (b) Unorganized sector (c) Private sector (d) Secondary sector

  44. The term "Globalisation" refers to increasing:
    (a) Global government (b) Interconnectedness of economies (c) Spreading culture (d) World peace

  45. Which industry was the first to be established in India during British rule?
    (a) Textile (b) Iron and steel (c) Jute (d) Sugar

  46. Sustainable development is best described as:
    (a) Rapid growth (b) Meeting needs without compromising the future (c) Using all resources (d) Industrial expansion

  47. Which of the following is a biodegradable waste?
    (a) Plastic (b) Glass (c) Paper (d) Metal

  48. What is meant by the term 'Begar'?
    (a) Plantation restriction (b) Forced recruitment (c) Forced labor without payment (d) Political prison

  49. As per Human Development Report 2006, which neighbor had higher income than India?
    (a) Sri Lanka (b) Pakistan (c) Nepal (d) Bangladesh

  50. Rainwater harvesting primarily helps in:
    (a) Increasing evaporation (b) Recharging groundwater (c) Promoting floods (d) Increasing pollution

CBSE Class 10 Social Science MCQ Answer Key Table

S.N.

Answer

S.N.

Answer

1

(c) Frederic Sorrieu

26

(c) Minerals

2

(b) Marianne

27

(b) Open ocean/International inst.

3

(b) Storming of the Bastille

28

(b) Dam

4

(c) Otto von Bismarck

29

(b) French-speaking

5

(a) Giuseppe Mazzini

30

(b) 1948

6

(c) A.O. Hume

31

(c) Democracy

7

(c) Imprisonment without trial

32

(c) Centralization of power

8

(b) Amritsar

33

(d) All of the above

9

(a) The Bible

34

(c) Central Government

10

(c) Sabarmati

35

(b) Belief in equality for women

11

(c) Britain

36

(c) Four times

12

(b) USA

37

(b) Fundamental Rights

13

(b) J.L. Nehru & B. Ramchandra

38

(c) Reserve Bank of India

14

(b) Peasants

39

(b) Per capita income

15

(c) Coal

40

(b) UNDP

16

(a) Biotic and Abiotic

41

(d) Military expenditure

17

(d) Laterite soil

42

(b) All final goods & services

18

(b) Black soil

43

(a) Organized sector

19

(c) 2.5%

44

(b) Interconnectedness of economies

20

(b) Kerala

45

(a) Textile

21

(d) Cultivated Forest

46

(b) Meeting needs for the future

22

(a) Over-irrigation

47

(c) Paper

23

(c) Jhumming

48

(c) Forced labor without payment

24

(b) Agriculture

49

(a) Sri Lanka

25

(b) Northern Plains

50

(b) Recharging groundwater

This comprehensive set of 50 Multiple Choice Questions serves as a crucial final check for students appearing in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2026. By testing proficiency across key themes in History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics, these MCQs ensure students are well-prepared for the examination's objective section. Consistent practice with these high-yield questions, coupled with a thorough review of the provided answer key, will significantly boost confidence and performance, paving the way for academic success.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science DELETED Syllabus 2026

CBSE Class 10 Social Science REVISED Exam Pattern 2026

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends.
