Top 50 CBSE Class 10 Social Science MCQs with Answers for High Score in Pre Board Exam 2026

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science examination is the defining moment for the students that will determine their grasp of subjects like History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. Scoring well in the subject is imperative for achieving success and also laying a strong foundation for their perception about the world that they inhabit. If the students aspire to perform well in the impending Pre-Board Examination in 2026, they need to work really hard on all four core subjects.
These Top 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) have been compiled in a manner that takes into consideration the new CBSE syllabus and pattern. The questions answer important concepts, dates, events, and definitions in the entire Social Science syllabus. Interacting with these MCQs will enable a child to know their strengths and weaknesses, work upon their paper-solving approaches, and also increase their confidence levels for both Pre-Board and Board exams. Make use of these MCQs for concentrated preparation and scoring well in Social Science.
Top 50 MCQs for Social Science
Below are the top 50 high-yield MCQs for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2026:
-
Who prepared a series of four prints visualizing a world made up of “democratic and social republics”?
(a) Otto von Bismarck (b) Giuseppe Mazzini (c) Frederic Sorrieu (d) Napoleon Bonaparte
-
Which female figure is used as a national symbol to represent France?
(a) Britannia (b) Marianne (c) Germania (d) Liberty
-
Which event is widely regarded as the beginning of the French Revolution?
(a) The coronation of Napoleon (b) The storming of the Bastille (c) The signing of the Treaty of Paris (d) The execution of Louis XVI
-
Who was the architect of the unification of Germany?
(a) Napoleon Bonaparte (b) Giuseppe Garibaldi (c) Otto von Bismarck (d) Victor Emmanuel II
-
Which leader played a pivotal role in the unification of Italy by inspiring nationalist sentiments?
(a) Giuseppe Mazzini (b) Napoleon Bonaparte (c) Frederic Sorrieu (d) Otto von Bismarck
-
Who was the founder of the Indian National Congress in 1885?
(a) Mahatma Gandhi (b) Jawaharlal Nehru (c) A.O. Hume (d) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
-
The Rowlatt Act of 1919 was opposed by Indians because:
(a) It imposed additional taxes (b) It forbade Indians from administrative services (c) It authorized the government to imprison persons without trial (d) It denied the right to political participation
-
Where did the brutal Jallianwala Bagh Massacre take place in 1919?
(a) Meerut (b) Amritsar (c) Lahore (d) Lucknow
-
The first printed book in Europe by Johannes Gutenberg was:
(a) The Bible (b) The Canterbury Tales (c) The Divine Comedy (d) The Prince
-
From where did Mahatma Gandhi start his famous Salt March on 12th March 1930?
(a) Dandi (b) Chauri-Chaura (c) Sabarmati (d) Surat
-
Which country initiated the system of indentured labor migration from India?
(a) France (b) Spain (c) Britain (d) Portugal
-
The Great Depression of 1929 began in which country?
(a) Britain (b) USA (c) Germany (d) France
-
Who set up the 'Oudh Kisan Sabha'?
(a) Alluri Sitaram Raju (b) Jawaharlal Nehru and Baba Ramchandra (c) Shaukat Ali (d) Mahatma Gandhi
-
In the Kheda movement, which community's struggle was highlighted?
(a) Urban industrial workers (b) Peasants (c) Students (d) Artisans
-
Which of the following is a non-renewable resource?
(a) Solar energy (b) Wind energy (c) Coal (d) Tidal energy
-
On the basis of origin, resources can be classified as:
(a) Biotic and Abiotic (b) Renewable and Non-renewable (c) Potential and Developed (d) National and International
-
Identify the soil which is deep, acidic (pH < 6.0), and results from intense leaching.
(a) Forest soil (b) Yellow soil (c) Black soil (d) Laterite soil
-
Which soil type is also known as "Regur soil" and is ideal for cotton cultivation?
(a) Alluvial soil (b) Black soil (c) Red soil (d) Arid soil
-
Approximately what percentage of the Earth's water is freshwater?
(a) 70% (b) 50% (c) 2.5% (d) 10%
-
In which state is the Periyar Tiger Reserve located?
(a) Chhattisgarh (b) Kerala (c) Tamil Nadu (d) West Bengal
-
Which type of forest is NOT officially recognized in India?
(a) Reserved Forest (b) Protected Forest (c) Unclassed Forest (d) Cultivated Forest
-
The primary cause of land degradation in Punjab and Haryana is:
(a) Over-irrigation (b) Deforestation (c) Mining (d) Overgrazing
-
What is Primitive Subsistence Farming known as in North-Eastern states like Assam and Mizoram?
(a) Horticulture (b) Penda (c) Jhumming (d) Milpa
-
Which of the following is the most important food crop of India?
(a) Food gathering (b) Agriculture (c) Manufacturing (d) Services
-
Alluvial soils are predominantly found in which region of India?
(a) Deccan Plateau (b) Northern Plains (c) Thar Desert (d) Western Ghats
-
Which of the following is an example of an abiotic resource?
(a) Wildlife (b) Forests (c) Minerals (d) Crops
-
Oceanic resources beyond 200 nautical miles of the EEZ belong to:
(a) Individual countries (b) Open ocean/International institutions (c) Coastal states (d) No one
-
Which structure built across a river is used for irrigation and hydroelectric power?
(a) Inundation canal (b) Dam (c) Khadin (d) Johad
-
In Belgium, which linguistic community is relatively rich and powerful?
(a) Dutch-speaking (b) French-speaking (c) German-speaking (d) English-speaking
-
Sri Lanka emerged as an independent country in:
(a) 1947 (b) 1948 (c) 1950 (d) 1956
-
Which form of government is best known for promoting power-sharing?
(a) Dictatorship (b) Absolute monarchy (c) Democracy (d) One-party state
-
In a federal system, which of the following is NOT a characteristic feature?
(a) Division of powers (b) Dual government (c) Centralization of power (d) Independent judiciary
-
Social diversity in India is best described by differences in:
(a) Language (b) Religion (c) Culture (d) All of the above
-
Which level of government is responsible for national defense in India?
(a) State Government (b) Local Government (c) Central Government (d) Panchayats
-
The term "Feminism" refers to:
(a) Patriarchy (b) Belief in equality for women (c) Matriarchy (d) Female dominance
-
Between 1970 and 1993, the Belgian leaders amended their constitution how many times?
(a) Two times (b) Three times (c) Four times (d) Five times
-
Which constitutional provision primarily protects minority rights in India?
(a) Directive Principles (b) Fundamental Rights (c) The Preamble (d) The federal structure
-
Which institution in India is responsible for controlling the country's money supply?
(a) Ministry of Finance (b) State Bank of India (c) Reserve Bank of India (d) SEBI
-
The total income of a country divided by its total population is:
(a) National income (b) Per capita income (c) Total income (d) Gross income
-
Which organization publishes the Human Development Report (HDR)?
(a) WHO (b) UNDP (c) WTO (d) IMF
-
Which of the following is NOT a criterion for measuring development in the HDI?
(a) Per capita income (b) Health facilities (c) Education (d) Military expenditure
-
The value of which goods is included when calculating GDP?
(a) All goods & services (b) All final goods & services (c) All intermediate goods (d) Only agricultural goods
-
In which sector are workers provided an appointment letter and job security?
(a) Organized sector (b) Unorganized sector (c) Private sector (d) Secondary sector
-
The term "Globalisation" refers to increasing:
(a) Global government (b) Interconnectedness of economies (c) Spreading culture (d) World peace
-
Which industry was the first to be established in India during British rule?
(a) Textile (b) Iron and steel (c) Jute (d) Sugar
-
Sustainable development is best described as:
(a) Rapid growth (b) Meeting needs without compromising the future (c) Using all resources (d) Industrial expansion
-
Which of the following is a biodegradable waste?
(a) Plastic (b) Glass (c) Paper (d) Metal
-
What is meant by the term 'Begar'?
(a) Plantation restriction (b) Forced recruitment (c) Forced labor without payment (d) Political prison
-
As per Human Development Report 2006, which neighbor had higher income than India?
(a) Sri Lanka (b) Pakistan (c) Nepal (d) Bangladesh
-
Rainwater harvesting primarily helps in:
(a) Increasing evaporation (b) Recharging groundwater (c) Promoting floods (d) Increasing pollution
CBSE Class 10 Social Science MCQ Answer Key Table
|
S.N.
|
Answer
|
S.N.
|
Answer
|
1
|
(c) Frederic Sorrieu
|
26
|
(c) Minerals
|
2
|
(b) Marianne
|
27
|
(b) Open ocean/International inst.
|
3
|
(b) Storming of the Bastille
|
28
|
(b) Dam
|
4
|
(c) Otto von Bismarck
|
29
|
(b) French-speaking
|
5
|
(a) Giuseppe Mazzini
|
30
|
(b) 1948
|
6
|
(c) A.O. Hume
|
31
|
(c) Democracy
|
7
|
(c) Imprisonment without trial
|
32
|
(c) Centralization of power
|
8
|
(b) Amritsar
|
33
|
(d) All of the above
|
9
|
(a) The Bible
|
34
|
(c) Central Government
|
10
|
(c) Sabarmati
|
35
|
(b) Belief in equality for women
|
11
|
(c) Britain
|
36
|
(c) Four times
|
12
|
(b) USA
|
37
|
(b) Fundamental Rights
|
13
|
(b) J.L. Nehru & B. Ramchandra
|
38
|
(c) Reserve Bank of India
|
14
|
(b) Peasants
|
39
|
(b) Per capita income
|
15
|
(c) Coal
|
40
|
(b) UNDP
|
16
|
(a) Biotic and Abiotic
|
41
|
(d) Military expenditure
|
17
|
(d) Laterite soil
|
42
|
(b) All final goods & services
|
18
|
(b) Black soil
|
43
|
(a) Organized sector
|
19
|
(c) 2.5%
|
44
|
(b) Interconnectedness of economies
|
20
|
(b) Kerala
|
45
|
(a) Textile
|
21
|
(d) Cultivated Forest
|
46
|
(b) Meeting needs for the future
|
22
|
(a) Over-irrigation
|
47
|
(c) Paper
|
23
|
(c) Jhumming
|
48
|
(c) Forced labor without payment
|
24
|
(b) Agriculture
|
49
|
(a) Sri Lanka
|
25
|
(b) Northern Plains
|
50
|
(b) Recharging groundwater
This comprehensive set of 50 Multiple Choice Questions serves as a crucial final check for students appearing in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2026. By testing proficiency across key themes in History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics, these MCQs ensure students are well-prepared for the examination's objective section. Consistent practice with these high-yield questions, coupled with a thorough review of the provided answer key, will significantly boost confidence and performance, paving the way for academic success.
