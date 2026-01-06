Top 50 CBSE Class 10 Social Science MCQs with Answers for High Score in Pre Board Exam 2026

Below are the top 50 high-yield MCQs for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exam 2026:

Who prepared a series of four prints visualizing a world made up of “democratic and social republics”?

(a) Otto von Bismarck (b) Giuseppe Mazzini (c) Frederic Sorrieu (d) Napoleon Bonaparte

Which female figure is used as a national symbol to represent France?

(a) Britannia (b) Marianne (c) Germania (d) Liberty

Which event is widely regarded as the beginning of the French Revolution?

(a) The coronation of Napoleon (b) The storming of the Bastille (c) The signing of the Treaty of Paris (d) The execution of Louis XVI

Who was the architect of the unification of Germany?

(a) Napoleon Bonaparte (b) Giuseppe Garibaldi (c) Otto von Bismarck (d) Victor Emmanuel II

Which leader played a pivotal role in the unification of Italy by inspiring nationalist sentiments?

(a) Giuseppe Mazzini (b) Napoleon Bonaparte (c) Frederic Sorrieu (d) Otto von Bismarck

Who was the founder of the Indian National Congress in 1885?

(a) Mahatma Gandhi (b) Jawaharlal Nehru (c) A.O. Hume (d) Bal Gangadhar Tilak

The Rowlatt Act of 1919 was opposed by Indians because:

(a) It imposed additional taxes (b) It forbade Indians from administrative services (c) It authorized the government to imprison persons without trial (d) It denied the right to political participation

Where did the brutal Jallianwala Bagh Massacre take place in 1919?

(a) Meerut (b) Amritsar (c) Lahore (d) Lucknow

The first printed book in Europe by Johannes Gutenberg was:

(a) The Bible (b) The Canterbury Tales (c) The Divine Comedy (d) The Prince

From where did Mahatma Gandhi start his famous Salt March on 12th March 1930?

(a) Dandi (b) Chauri-Chaura (c) Sabarmati (d) Surat

Which country initiated the system of indentured labor migration from India?

(a) France (b) Spain (c) Britain (d) Portugal

The Great Depression of 1929 began in which country?

(a) Britain (b) USA (c) Germany (d) France

Who set up the 'Oudh Kisan Sabha'?

(a) Alluri Sitaram Raju (b) Jawaharlal Nehru and Baba Ramchandra (c) Shaukat Ali (d) Mahatma Gandhi

In the Kheda movement, which community's struggle was highlighted?

(a) Urban industrial workers (b) Peasants (c) Students (d) Artisans

Which of the following is a non-renewable resource?

(a) Solar energy (b) Wind energy (c) Coal (d) Tidal energy

On the basis of origin, resources can be classified as:

(a) Biotic and Abiotic (b) Renewable and Non-renewable (c) Potential and Developed (d) National and International

Identify the soil which is deep, acidic (pH < 6.0), and results from intense leaching.

(a) Forest soil (b) Yellow soil (c) Black soil (d) Laterite soil

Which soil type is also known as "Regur soil" and is ideal for cotton cultivation?

(a) Alluvial soil (b) Black soil (c) Red soil (d) Arid soil

Approximately what percentage of the Earth's water is freshwater?

(a) 70% (b) 50% (c) 2.5% (d) 10%

In which state is the Periyar Tiger Reserve located?

(a) Chhattisgarh (b) Kerala (c) Tamil Nadu (d) West Bengal

Which type of forest is NOT officially recognized in India?

(a) Reserved Forest (b) Protected Forest (c) Unclassed Forest (d) Cultivated Forest

The primary cause of land degradation in Punjab and Haryana is:

(a) Over-irrigation (b) Deforestation (c) Mining (d) Overgrazing

What is Primitive Subsistence Farming known as in North-Eastern states like Assam and Mizoram?

(a) Horticulture (b) Penda (c) Jhumming (d) Milpa

Which of the following is the most important food crop of India?

(a) Food gathering (b) Agriculture (c) Manufacturing (d) Services

Alluvial soils are predominantly found in which region of India?

(a) Deccan Plateau (b) Northern Plains (c) Thar Desert (d) Western Ghats

Which of the following is an example of an abiotic resource?

(a) Wildlife (b) Forests (c) Minerals (d) Crops

Oceanic resources beyond 200 nautical miles of the EEZ belong to:

(a) Individual countries (b) Open ocean/International institutions (c) Coastal states (d) No one

Which structure built across a river is used for irrigation and hydroelectric power?

(a) Inundation canal (b) Dam (c) Khadin (d) Johad

In Belgium, which linguistic community is relatively rich and powerful?

(a) Dutch-speaking (b) French-speaking (c) German-speaking (d) English-speaking

Sri Lanka emerged as an independent country in:

(a) 1947 (b) 1948 (c) 1950 (d) 1956

Which form of government is best known for promoting power-sharing?

(a) Dictatorship (b) Absolute monarchy (c) Democracy (d) One-party state

In a federal system, which of the following is NOT a characteristic feature?

(a) Division of powers (b) Dual government (c) Centralization of power (d) Independent judiciary

Social diversity in India is best described by differences in:

(a) Language (b) Religion (c) Culture (d) All of the above

Which level of government is responsible for national defense in India?

(a) State Government (b) Local Government (c) Central Government (d) Panchayats

The term "Feminism" refers to:

(a) Patriarchy (b) Belief in equality for women (c) Matriarchy (d) Female dominance

Between 1970 and 1993, the Belgian leaders amended their constitution how many times?

(a) Two times (b) Three times (c) Four times (d) Five times

Which constitutional provision primarily protects minority rights in India?

(a) Directive Principles (b) Fundamental Rights (c) The Preamble (d) The federal structure

Which institution in India is responsible for controlling the country's money supply?

(a) Ministry of Finance (b) State Bank of India (c) Reserve Bank of India (d) SEBI

The total income of a country divided by its total population is:

(a) National income (b) Per capita income (c) Total income (d) Gross income

Which organization publishes the Human Development Report (HDR)?

(a) WHO (b) UNDP (c) WTO (d) IMF

Which of the following is NOT a criterion for measuring development in the HDI?

(a) Per capita income (b) Health facilities (c) Education (d) Military expenditure

The value of which goods is included when calculating GDP?

(a) All goods & services (b) All final goods & services (c) All intermediate goods (d) Only agricultural goods

In which sector are workers provided an appointment letter and job security?

(a) Organized sector (b) Unorganized sector (c) Private sector (d) Secondary sector

The term "Globalisation" refers to increasing:

(a) Global government (b) Interconnectedness of economies (c) Spreading culture (d) World peace

Which industry was the first to be established in India during British rule?

(a) Textile (b) Iron and steel (c) Jute (d) Sugar

Sustainable development is best described as:

(a) Rapid growth (b) Meeting needs without compromising the future (c) Using all resources (d) Industrial expansion

Which of the following is a biodegradable waste?

(a) Plastic (b) Glass (c) Paper (d) Metal

What is meant by the term 'Begar'?

(a) Plantation restriction (b) Forced recruitment (c) Forced labor without payment (d) Political prison

As per Human Development Report 2006, which neighbor had higher income than India?

(a) Sri Lanka (b) Pakistan (c) Nepal (d) Bangladesh