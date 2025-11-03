CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, And Exercises Removed

To excel in your CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam, strategic preparation is crucial. For the academic year 2025-26, the CBSE board has implemented a revised syllabus, removing specific topics. This update is vital as it allows you to optimize your study time by focusing solely on the content that will be assessed. Understanding the deleted syllabus is key to efficient and effective preparation. By knowing which topics are excluded, you can avoid unnecessary study, thereby reducing stress and enhancing your potential for a high score. This focused approach ensures your efforts are directed towards essential material, leading to improved exam performance. Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work 2025-26 CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus for 2025-26 continues to reflect previous deletions, with some chapters entirely removed and specific sections and activities excluded. History (India and the Contemporary World–II) Chapter Deleted Topics All Chapters Retained No Deletion Geography (Contemporary India–II) Chapter Deleted Topics Chapter – Resources and Development Types of Resources Chapter – Forest and Wildlife Biodiversity or Biological Diversity

Flora and Fauna in India

Vanishing Forests

Asiatic Cheetah: Where did they go?

The Himalayan Yew in trouble

Project Tiger Chapter – Agriculture Impact of Globalization on Agriculture Chapter – Manufacturing Industries Industry Market Linkage

Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry

Iron and Steel Industry, Cement Industry

Economics (Understanding Economic Development) Chapter Deleted Topics All Chapters Retained No Deletion Political Science (Democratic Politics–II) Chapter Deleted Topics Chapter – Democracy and Diversity Full Chapter Deleted Chapter – Gender, Religion and Caste Images on page 46, 48, 49 of NCERT Textbook – Democratic Politics–II (Reprinted edition 2020–2021) Chapter – Popular Struggles and Movements Full Chapter Deleted Chapter – Challenges to Democracy Full Chapter Deleted NCERT Deleted Exercises – Social Science India and the Contemporary World-II - No Deletion Contemporary India – II Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 1 - Resources and Development 2–3 11–12 Types of Resources. Box information Chapter 2 - Forest and Wildlife 14–18 From second paragraph of ‘Flora and Fauna in India’ to ‘The Himalayan Yew in Trouble’, box information, Figs 2.1 and 2.2 Chapter 4 - Agriculture 43–46 Contribution of agriculture to the national economy, employment and output, Impact of globalisation on agriculture Chapter 6 -Manufacturing Industries 64–66 68–69 71–73 Contribution of industry to national economy, paragraphs from cotton textiles (India exports... fibre industry), Jute textiles (Challenges... products), Sugar industry (Major... baggase), Iron Steel industry (In 2019... consumer of steel; Though... and discuss), Cement industry (Improvement... industry) and Activity (pg. 72), Table 6.1, Figs 6.1, 6.2 and 6.5 Appendix 93–94 Appendix II Understanding Economic Development - No Deletion Democratic Politics – II Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 3 - Democracy and Diversity 29–38 Full Chapter Chapter 4 - Gender, Religion and Caste 46–48 49 Images on page 46, 48 and 49 Chapter 5 - Popular Struggles and Movements 57–70 Full Chapter Chapter 6: Political Parties 76 Full page Chapter 8 - Challenges to Democracy 101–112 Full Chapter