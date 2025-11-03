CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, And Exercises Removed

Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
By Anisha Mishra
Nov 3, 2025, 12:05 IST

Knowing the CBSE Class 10 Social Science deleted syllabus for 2025-26 is crucial for effective exam preparation. By identifying topics excluded from the exam, students can avoid wasting time on irrelevant material, streamline their studies, and focus on essential content to improve their scores and reduce stress.

To excel in your CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam, strategic preparation is crucial. For the academic year 2025-26, the CBSE board has implemented a revised syllabus, removing specific topics. This update is vital as it allows you to optimize your study time by focusing solely on the content that will be assessed.

Understanding the deleted syllabus is key to efficient and effective preparation. By knowing which topics are excluded, you can avoid unnecessary study, thereby reducing stress and enhancing your potential for a high score. This focused approach ensures your efforts are directed towards essential material, leading to improved exam performance.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus for 2025-26 continues to reflect previous deletions, with some chapters entirely removed and specific sections and activities excluded.

History (India and the Contemporary World–II)

Chapter

Deleted Topics

All Chapters Retained

No Deletion

Geography (Contemporary India–II)

Chapter

Deleted Topics

Chapter – Resources and Development

Types of Resources

Chapter – Forest and Wildlife

Biodiversity or Biological Diversity
Flora and Fauna in India
Vanishing Forests
Asiatic Cheetah: Where did they go?
The Himalayan Yew in trouble
Project Tiger

Chapter – Agriculture

Impact of Globalization on Agriculture

Chapter – Manufacturing Industries

Industry Market Linkage
Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry
Iron and Steel Industry, Cement Industry

Economics (Understanding Economic Development)

Chapter

Deleted Topics

All Chapters Retained

No Deletion

Political Science (Democratic Politics–II)

Chapter

Deleted Topics

Chapter – Democracy and Diversity

Full Chapter Deleted

Chapter – Gender, Religion and Caste

Images on page 46, 48, 49 of NCERT Textbook – Democratic Politics–II (Reprinted edition 2020–2021)

Chapter – Popular Struggles and Movements

Full Chapter Deleted

Chapter – Challenges to Democracy

Full Chapter Deleted

NCERT Deleted Exercises – Social Science

India and the Contemporary World-II - No Deletion

Contemporary India – II 

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 1 - Resources and Development

2–3

11–12

Types of Resources.

Box information

 

Chapter 2 - Forest and Wildlife

14–18

From second paragraph of ‘Flora and Fauna in India’ to ‘The Himalayan Yew in Trouble’, box information, Figs 2.1 and 2.2

Chapter 4 - Agriculture

43–46

Contribution of agriculture to the national economy, employment and output, Impact of globalisation on agriculture

Chapter 6 -Manufacturing Industries

64–66

68–69

71–73

Contribution of industry to national economy, paragraphs from cotton textiles (India exports... fibre industry), Jute textiles (Challenges... products), Sugar industry (Major... baggase), Iron Steel industry (In 2019... consumer of steel; Though... and discuss), Cement industry (Improvement... industry) and Activity (pg. 72), Table 6.1, Figs 6.1, 6.2 and 6.5

Appendix

93–94

Appendix II

Understanding Economic Development - No Deletion

Democratic Politics – II

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 3 - Democracy and Diversity

29–38

Full Chapter

Chapter 4 - Gender, Religion and Caste

46–48

49

Images on page 46, 48 and 49

Chapter 5 - Popular Struggles and Movements

57–70

Full Chapter

Chapter 6: Political Parties

76

Full page

Chapter 8 - Challenges to Democracy

101–112

Full Chapter

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams to Be Held Twice from 2026

Starting in 2026, CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held twice yearly. The mandatory first exam in mid-February 2026 will cover the complete 2025–26 syllabus, excluding deleted topics. An optional second exam in May 2026 allows students to re-appear in up to three subjects (Science, Maths, Social Science, or languages) to improve their scores. The higher score will be recorded on the final mark sheet, and this exam will also follow the full CBSE syllabus, excluding deleted portions.

To succeed in the 2025-26 academic year, it's crucial for students to understand the deleted CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus. By carefully reviewing the removed topics and exercises, students can optimize their study strategy, focusing their efforts on the content that will be assessed. This targeted approach not only enhances preparation but also alleviates exam stress, leading to increased confidence and better board examination results. Effective studying involves knowing what to study, as well as what to omit.

