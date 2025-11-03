CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, And Exercises Removed

To excel in your CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam, strategic preparation is crucial. For the academic year 2025-26, the CBSE board has implemented a revised syllabus, removing specific topics. This update is vital as it allows you to optimize your study time by focusing solely on the content that will be assessed.
Understanding the deleted syllabus is key to efficient and effective preparation. By knowing which topics are excluded, you can avoid unnecessary study, thereby reducing stress and enhancing your potential for a high score. This focused approach ensures your efforts are directed towards essential material, leading to improved exam performance.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
The CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus for 2025-26 continues to reflect previous deletions, with some chapters entirely removed and specific sections and activities excluded.
History (India and the Contemporary World–II)
|
Chapter
|
Deleted Topics
|
All Chapters Retained
|
No Deletion
Geography (Contemporary India–II)
|
Chapter
|
Deleted Topics
|
Chapter – Resources and Development
|
Types of Resources
|
Chapter – Forest and Wildlife
|
Biodiversity or Biological Diversity
|
Chapter – Agriculture
|
Impact of Globalization on Agriculture
|
Chapter – Manufacturing Industries
|
Industry Market Linkage
Economics (Understanding Economic Development)
|
Chapter
|
Deleted Topics
|
All Chapters Retained
|
No Deletion
Political Science (Democratic Politics–II)
|
Chapter
|
Deleted Topics
|
Chapter – Democracy and Diversity
|
Full Chapter Deleted
|
Chapter – Gender, Religion and Caste
|
Images on page 46, 48, 49 of NCERT Textbook – Democratic Politics–II (Reprinted edition 2020–2021)
|
Chapter – Popular Struggles and Movements
|
Full Chapter Deleted
|
Chapter – Challenges to Democracy
|
Full Chapter Deleted
NCERT Deleted Exercises – Social Science
|
India and the Contemporary World-II - No Deletion
|
Contemporary India – II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 1 - Resources and Development
|
2–3
11–12
|
Types of Resources.
Box information
|
Chapter 2 - Forest and Wildlife
|
14–18
|
From second paragraph of ‘Flora and Fauna in India’ to ‘The Himalayan Yew in Trouble’, box information, Figs 2.1 and 2.2
|
Chapter 4 - Agriculture
|
43–46
|
Contribution of agriculture to the national economy, employment and output, Impact of globalisation on agriculture
|
Chapter 6 -Manufacturing Industries
|
64–66
68–69
71–73
|
Contribution of industry to national economy, paragraphs from cotton textiles (India exports... fibre industry), Jute textiles (Challenges... products), Sugar industry (Major... baggase), Iron Steel industry (In 2019... consumer of steel; Though... and discuss), Cement industry (Improvement... industry) and Activity (pg. 72), Table 6.1, Figs 6.1, 6.2 and 6.5
|
Appendix
|
93–94
|
Appendix II
|
Understanding Economic Development - No Deletion
|
Democratic Politics – II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 3 - Democracy and Diversity
|
29–38
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 4 - Gender, Religion and Caste
|
46–48
49
|
Images on page 46, 48 and 49
|
Chapter 5 - Popular Struggles and Movements
|
57–70
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 6: Political Parties
|
76
|
Full page
|
Chapter 8 - Challenges to Democracy
|
101–112
|
Full Chapter
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams to Be Held Twice from 2026
Starting in 2026, CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held twice yearly. The mandatory first exam in mid-February 2026 will cover the complete 2025–26 syllabus, excluding deleted topics. An optional second exam in May 2026 allows students to re-appear in up to three subjects (Science, Maths, Social Science, or languages) to improve their scores. The higher score will be recorded on the final mark sheet, and this exam will also follow the full CBSE syllabus, excluding deleted portions.
To succeed in the 2025-26 academic year, it's crucial for students to understand the deleted CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus. By carefully reviewing the removed topics and exercises, students can optimize their study strategy, focusing their efforts on the content that will be assessed. This targeted approach not only enhances preparation but also alleviates exam stress, leading to increased confidence and better board examination results. Effective studying involves knowing what to study, as well as what to omit.
