NCERT Books for Class 10 - Maths, Science, Social Science, Hindi and English - Free PDF Download

NCERT Books of all major subjects of class 10 are provided here. Students can get the latest editions of the textbooks to help them make preparations for their board exam in an organised and effective manner. NCERT Books are really important for the CBSE board exam preparations as question papers are generally set according to the contents given in these books. Moreover, the concepts and topics are explained in the simplest way. Therefore, if a student studies the NCERT Books thoroughly then he/she can attempt all the questions with ease. NCERT Books of all major subjects of Class 10th are provided here in an easily downloadable format.
Download NCERT Books for Class 10 Maths, Science, Social Science, Hindi and English:
NCERT Book for Class 10 Social Science
NCERT Book for Class 10 English
You can also directly download the chapter of any subject you want to read at a time. For this chapter-wise PDFs of all the Class 10 books are mentioned below:
NCERT Class 10 Maths Book - Download Chapter-Wise PDF:
Chapter 3: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations
Chapter 5: Arithmetic Progression
Chapter 7: Coordinate Geometry
Chapter 8: Introduction to Trigonometry
Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry
Chapter 12: Area Related to Circles
Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes
NCERT Class 10 Science Book - Download Chapter-Wise PDF
Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations
Chapter 2: Acid, Base and Salt
Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals
Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds
Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements
Chapter 7: Control and Coordination
Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce
Chapter 9: Heredity and Evolution
Chapter 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction
Chapter 11: The Human Eye and the Colourful World
Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current
Chapter 16: Management of Natural Resources
NCERT Class 10 Hindi Book - Download Chapter-Wise PDF:
NCERT Class 10 Hindi - Kshitij Part II Textbook
- Chapter 1: सूरदास
- Chapter 2: तुलसीदास
- Chapter 3: देव
- Chapter 4: जयशंकर प्रसाद
- Chapter 5: सूर्यकांत त्रिपाठी ‘निराला'
- Chapter 6: नागार्जुन
- Chapter 7: गिरिजा कुमार माथुर
- Chapter 8: ऋतुराज
- Chapter 9: मंगलेश डबराल
- Chapter 10: स्वयं प्रकाश
- Chapter 11: रामवृक्ष बेनीपुरी
- Chapter 12: यशपाल
- Chapter 13: सर्वेश्वर दयाल सक्सेना
- Chapter 14: मन्नू भंडारी
- Chapter 15 - महावीर प्रसाद द्विवेदी
- Chapter 16: यतीन्द्र मिश्रा
- Chapter 17: भदंत आनंद कौसल्यायन
NCERT Class 10 Hindi - Kritika Textbook:
- Chapter 1: माता का अँचल
- Chapter 2: जॉर्ज पंचम की नाक
- Chapter 3: साना – साना हाथ जोड़ि…
- Chapter 4: एही ठैयाँ झुलनी हेरानी हो रामा!
- Chapter 5: मैं क्यों लिखता हूँ?
NCERT Class 10 Hindi - Sparsh Textbook:
- Chapter 1: कबीर – साखी
- Chapter 2: मीरा – पद
- Chapter 3: बिहारी – दोहे
- Chapter 4: मैथिलीशरण गुप्त – मानुषीता
- Chapter 5: सुमित्रानंदन पंत – परवत प्रदेश के पावस
- Chapter 6: महादेवी वर्मा – मधुर मधुर मेरे दीपक जल
- Chapter 7: वीरेन डंगवाल – तोप
- Chapter 8: कैफ़ी आज़मी – कर चले हम फ़िदा
- Chapter 9: रवींद्रनाथ ठाकुर – आत्मत्राण
- Chapter 10: प्रेमचंद – बडे भाई साहब
- Chapter 11: सीताराम सेकसरिया – डायरी का एक पन्ना
- Chapter 12: तताँरा वामीरो कथा
- Chapter 13: प्रह्लाद अग्रवाल – तीसरी कसम के शिल्पकार शैलेंद्र
- Chapter 14: अंतोन चेखव – गिरगिट
- Chapter 15: निदा फाजली – अब कहाँ दूसरे के दुख से दुखी होने वाले
- Chapter 16: रवीन्द्र केलेकर – पतझर में टूटी पत्तियाँ
- Chapter 17: हबीब तनवीर — कारतूस
NCERT Class 10 Hindi - Sanchayan Part II Textbook:
- Chapter 1: हरिहर काका मिथिलेश्वर
- Chapter 2: सपनों के से दिन गुरदयाल सिंह
- Chapter 3: टोपी शुक्ला राही मासूम रज़ा
NCERT Class 10 English Book - Download Chapter-Wise PDF:
NCERT Class 10 English - First Flight Textbook
Chapter 2: Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Chapter 3: Two Stories about Flying
Chapter 4: From the Diary of Anne Frank
Chapter 5: The Hundred Dresses–I
Chapter 6: The Hundred Dresses–II
Chapter 9: Madam Rides the Bus
Chapter 10: The Sermon at Benares
NCERT Class 10 English - Footprints without Feet Supplementary Reader
Chapter 1: A Triumph of Surgery
Chapter 3: The Midnight Visitor
Chapter 4: A Question of Trust
Chapter 5: Footprints without Feet
Chapter 6: The Making of a Scientist
Chapter 10: The Book That Saved the Earth
Important Note: Students are advised to follow the latest CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 while referring to the NCERT Textbooks for the preparation of their exams. They should take care of the deleted portion of the syllabus, so that they do not waste time in reading or preparing the topics/chapters that are removed from the syllabus for 2020-2021.
Also, check NCER Solutions of all the subjects of Class 10 from the following links:
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science: History, Geography, Economics, Civics
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English: First Flight and Footprints Without Feet
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material and Guide for Board Exam 2021