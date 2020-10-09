NCERT Books for Class 10 - Maths, Science, Social Science, Hindi and English - Free PDF Download

NCERT Books of all major subjects of class 10 are provided here. Students can get the latest editions of the textbooks to help them make preparations for their board exam in an organised and effective manner. NCERT Books are really important for the CBSE board exam preparations as question papers are generally set according to the contents given in these books. Moreover, the concepts and topics are explained in the simplest way. Therefore, if a student studies the NCERT Books thoroughly then he/she can attempt all the questions with ease. NCERT Books of all major subjects of Class 10th are provided here in an easily downloadable format.

Download NCERT Books for Class 10 Maths, Science, Social Science, Hindi and English:

You can also directly download the chapter of any subject you want to read at a time. For this chapter-wise PDFs of all the Class 10 books are mentioned below:

NCERT Class 10 Maths Book - Download Chapter-Wise PDF:

Chapter 1: Real Numbers

Chapter 2: Polynomials

Chapter 3: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations

Chapter 5: Arithmetic Progression

Chapter 6: Triangles

Chapter 7: Coordinate Geometry

Chapter 8: Introduction to Trigonometry

Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry

Chapter 10: Circles

Chapter 11: Constructions

Chapter 12: Area Related to Circles

Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes

Chapter 14: Statistics

Chapter 15: Probability

NCERT Class 10 Science Book - Download Chapter-Wise PDF

Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations

Chapter 2: Acid, Base and Salt

Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals

Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds

Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

Chapter 6: Life Processes

Chapter 7: Control and Coordination

Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce

Chapter 9: Heredity and Evolution

Chapter 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction

Chapter 11: The Human Eye and the Colourful World

Chapter 12: Electricity

Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Chapter 14: Sources of Energy

Chapter 15: Our Environment

Chapter 16: Management of Natural Resources

NCERT Class 10 Hindi Book - Download Chapter-Wise PDF:

NCERT Class 10 Hindi - Kshitij Part II Textbook

NCERT Class 10 Hindi - Kritika Textbook:

NCERT Class 10 Hindi - Sparsh Textbook:

NCERT Class 10 Hindi - Sanchayan Part II Textbook:

NCERT Class 10 English Book - Download Chapter-Wise PDF:

NCERT Class 10 English - First Flight Textbook

Chapter 1: A Letter to God

Chapter 2: Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Chapter 3: Two Stories about Flying

Chapter 4: From the Diary of Anne Frank

Chapter 5: The Hundred Dresses–I

Chapter 6: The Hundred Dresses–II

Chapter 7: Glimpses of India

Chapter 8: Mijbil the Otter

Chapter 9: Madam Rides the Bus

Chapter 10: The Sermon at Benares

Chapter 11: The Proposal

NCERT Class 10 English - Footprints without Feet Supplementary Reader

Chapter 1: A Triumph of Surgery

Chapter 2: The Thief’s Story

Chapter 3: The Midnight Visitor

Chapter 4: A Question of Trust

Chapter 5: Footprints without Feet

Chapter 6: The Making of a Scientist

Chapter 7: The Necklace

Chapter 8: The Hack Driver

Chapter 9: Bholi

Chapter 10: The Book That Saved the Earth

Important Note: Students are advised to follow the latest CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 while referring to the NCERT Textbooks for the preparation of their exams. They should take care of the deleted portion of the syllabus, so that they do not waste time in reading or preparing the topics/chapters that are removed from the syllabus for 2020-2021.

