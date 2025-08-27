Do you think you have seen it all? Well, be prepared to be overwhelmed with a time defying puzzle challenge that has sent the internet into a tizzy.
We are talking about optical illusion, yes those trippy images that you have seen in magazines, short videos and reels and yet couldn’t figure out any.
Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." There are three kinds of optical illusions and they are: cognitive, physiological, and literal illusions
The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while is what makes them so special.
Additionally, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills.
One can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusion challenges with regular practice.
Do you have good observation skills?
Let’s find out now.
Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Number in 7 Seconds
Source: Wikipedia
In this trippy spiral optical illusion image shared above lies a number hidden in plain sight.
Your challenge is to find the hidden number in 7 seconds!
So focus your attention and grab your stopwatch and try to spot the hidden number within the time limit.
We will be providing the solution at the end in case you are unable to spot the number within the time.
But, in order to realise how good your observation skills are, you should not check the solution first.
Now, let the challenge begin!
Optical Illusion: Did You Find the Hidden Number in 7 Seconds?
You are asked to spot the hidden number hiding behind the trippy optical illusion image in 7 seconds.
Already half of the time has passed.
We believe individuals with excellent observation skills must have spotted the hidden number by now.
Have you spotted the number?
Hurry up; clock is ticking folks!
Scan the image one final time and see if you can spot the number hiding behind the trippy illusion.
This tricky optical illusion challenge tests how good your observation skills are.
And…
Time is over.
Did you find the hidden number in the image?
If so, you have earned yourself the title of “Optical illusion champion”.
Now, if you ended up on the side of those who couldn’t spot the hidden number in 7 seconds, do not be disappointed.
You are not alone, you tried your best.
If not, then check out the solution below.
Optical Illusion: Solution
The hidden number is 57 and it is present in the middle of the image.
Wasn’t that mind-blowing?
Now share this with your friends and see who finds the number within the record time.
Also, do remember to test your intelligence with this IQ test below.
