A stereogram optical illusion is a fascinating visual puzzle that hides a 3D image within a 2D pattern. At first glance, it appears to be a random collection of repeating designs or colourful dots. However, when you focus your eyes beyond the surface—by slightly relaxing or crossing your vision—a hidden three-dimensional scene, object, or figure emerges. Are you ready for this Stereogram Optical Illusion test? Okay, in today's Stereogram Optical Illusion, it is cleverly designed to trick the eyes and brain. So, can you prove you have Binocular Vision and Depth Perception? Then, using your Binocular Vision and Depth Perception, can you find what is hidden in this 3D Stereogram Optical Illusion—within just 9 seconds!

Can you find what is hidden in this 3D Stereogram Optical Illusion? So, are you ready to take the challenge of the 3D Stereogram Optical Illusion? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image serves as a stereogram optical illusion. In today’s optical illusion challenge, it will be a test of your perception. Before starting, first look at these points very carefully: This image is a colourful stereogram—a type of optical illusion designed to hide a 3D object within a dense pattern of repeating shapes and colours.

At first glance, the picture looks like a flat mosaic filled with spirals, triangles, dots, swirls, and abstract shapes in vibrant shades of blue, green, red, and yellow.

But when you relax your eyes or slightly defocus your vision, a hidden 3D shape begins to appear.

In this stereogram, the concealed object is a three-dimensional heart, and within that heart, you can faintly see the hidden figure

The challenge is to find which figure is hidden in this 3D Stereogram Optical Illusion. If your IQ is higher than 100% of people, try using your binocular vision and depth perception, along with your 140+ IQ level, to find what is hidden in this 3D Stereogram Optical Illusion within 9 seconds. I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Hidden Figure in this 3D Stereogram Optical Illusion in 9 seconds. You all are geniuses, and you all possess binocular vision and depth perception, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser.

Okay, now those who were not able to find the Hidden Figure in this 3D Stereogram Optical Illusion in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased. Solution: Whose figure is hidden in this 3D Stereogram Optical Illusion? So, are you excited to know whose figure is hidden in this 3D Stereogram Optical Illusion challenge? Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now relax your focus, and in this stereogram, the concealed image is that of a sitting Mahavir statue. Still, not able to find the sitting Mahavir statue, look down in the image. It has been highlighted.