Battle of Rezang La (1962): Check its History, Timeline and Major Facts

By Prabhat Mishra
Nov 28, 2025, 16:21 IST

The Battle of Rezang La (1962) stands as one of India’s most heroic last stands, where the 13 Kumaon Regiment fought bravely against overwhelming Chinese forces at 18,000 feet in Ladakh. Led by Major Shaitan Singh, Indian soldiers defended the Chushul sector with unmatched courage, sacrifice and determination.

Battle of Rezang La (1962 Sino-Indian War)
The Battle of Rezang La is one of the most inspirational moments in Indian military history. This battle is remembered as having been fought on 18 November 1962 during the war that was fought between India and China, but more importantly, due to the unrelenting bravery of the Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment. 

Indian soldiers with massively underestimated forces, with no reinforcements and in the harshest weather conditions, held on to Rezang La until the last gasp of air. Their efforts and sacrifice made this distant Ladakh a synonym of superhuman courage.

What was the Battle of Rezang La?

The fight occurred shockingly high at 18000 feet, in the Chushul sector, Ladakh, where the temperatures fell to less than -20 o C. The Charlie Company of 120 of these soldiers, whose majority were Ahir soldiers of Haryana, was commanded by the brave Major Shaitan Singh who would later go on to receive the Param Vir Chakra, the highest Indian wartime honour.

Opposing them were almost 5,000 fully equipped Chinese soldiers with heavy guns and the battle was one of the most imbalanced battles in the world of modern warfare. However, the Indian company stood its ground and made very heavy casualties before the majority of the defenders had been martyred.

Battle of Rezang La Overview

Aspect

Description

Date

18 November 1962

Location

Rezang La Pass, Chushul Sector, Ladakh

Indian Unit

Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment

Indian Strength

~120 soldiers

Chinese Strength

~5,000 soldiers

Indian Commander

Major Shaitan Singh (PVC)

Outcome

Chinese tactical victory but with devastating losses; a legendary last-stand by Indian troops

infographic of battle of rezan la

What is the Historical Background of the Battle of Rezang La?

That struggle was waged in the high-tension Indo-China War of 1962 when China launched massive attacks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This is an important sector called the Chushul sector, where Rezang La is situated, a significant point of defence of Ladakh. In spite of the adverse weather conditions, severe shortage of resources, and figures of air support, the Indian Army deployed the 13 Kumaon Regiment here.

The last line of defence was the Rezang La, which was used to protect the airfield of Chushul,which was the key to the access of India to Leh. The possession of this pass was crucial to avoiding further advancement of the Chinese troops into Ladakh.

Screenshot 2025-11-28 155456

Source: Yadav Warriors

What are the reasons behind the Battle of Rezang La in 1962?

Several reasons led to the Battle of Rezang in 1962, which are:

1. Escalating Indo-China Border Tensions

The increased military activities were caused by the increase in conflict over the Aksai Chin and NEFA (Arunachal Pradesh) regions.

2. Chinese Offensive Strategy

China launched a concerted assault on Ladakh and NEFA to change the territorial control.

3. Strategic Importance of Chushul

The Chushul sector acted as a direct gateway to Leh, making Rezang La a decisive defensive point.

What is the Timeline of Events of the Battle of Rezang La in 1962?

Timeline of Events of the Battle of Rezang La in 1962

Date / Time

Event

Early Nov 1962

Chinese forces intensify attacks in Ladakh & NEFA

17 Nov 1962 (Night)

Indian troops prepare for defence at Rezang La

18 Nov (Before Dawn)

Chinese launch multi-directional assault

18 Nov (Morning)

Major Shaitan Singh motivates troops despite injuries

18 Nov (Midday)

Fierce hand-to-hand combat as ammunition depletes

18 Nov (Evening)

Rezang La overrun; 114 of 120 soldiers martyred

Spring 1963

Soldiers found still facing the enemy, weapons in hand

Post-1962

Major Shaitan Singh was awarded the Param Vir Chakra; a memorial was built

What is the geographical landscape of Rezang La?

Rezang La is a high mountain pass in the Chushul sector of Ladakh, located close to the famous Pangong Tso Lake and near the India-China border.

Key Geographical Highlights

  • Altitude: ~18,000 feet

  • Nearby Landmarks: South of Pangong Tso, west of the Kailash Range

  • Distance from Leh: ~90 km

  • Strategic Role:

    • Protects the Chushul airfield

    • Offers a vantage point to monitor Chinese movement

    • Acts as the final gateway to Leh

Rezang La is still remembered as one of the most prominent locations of conflict, even in the current intercultural relations along the border, such as the 2020 Ladakh standoff.

Legacy of the Battle

The Battle of Rezang La is not remembered as a battle that was lost, but rather a battle that was fought with flawless courage. It is regarded as one of the most famous last stands in the world, and it is similar to such spiritual battles as Thermopylae. There is currently a memorial commemorating the soldiers at the place called Rezang La, and it motivates people that the nation should remember their sacrifice.


