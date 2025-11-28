Current Affairs Quiz 28 Nov 2025: India’s Rank in Asia Power Index 2025

Current Affairs Quiz 28 Nov 2025: Jagran Josh brings you today’s important Current Affairs Quiz, specially designed for students preparing for competitive exams. The quiz covers key topics like Cyclone Ditwah, the Asia Power Index 2025, and IFFI 2025, helping you stay updated with the latest events in a simple and easy-to-understand way. 1. Which country suggested the name of Cyclone ‘Ditwah’? A) India

B) Sri Lanka

C) Yemen

D) Maldives 1. C) Yemen

Cyclone Ditwah is a cyclonic storm formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moving toward the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–South Andhra Pradesh coasts around 30 November 2025. The name was suggested by Yemen and is linked to the famous Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island, known for its natural beauty. 2. What is India’s rank in the recently released Asia Power Index 2025?

A) First

B) Second

C) Third

D) Fourth 2. C) Third

In the Asia Power Index 2025, India secured the third position. The United States and China ranked first and second, respectively. The annual index is released by Australia’s Lowy Institute and assesses countries’ ability to influence their external environment. Both India and China have shown improvements, though there remains a significant gap in their overall scores. 3. Where is the 60th All India Conference of Directors General/Inspectors General of Police being held? A) New Delhi

B) Varanasi

C) Mumbai

D) Raipur 3. D) Raipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 60th All India Conference of Directors General/Inspectors General of Police at the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The theme of the conference is “Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions” and it is being held from 28 to 30 November 2025.