Current Affairs Quiz 28 Nov 2025: India’s Rank in Asia Power Index 2025

By Bagesh Yadav
Nov 28, 2025, 16:34 IST

Current Affairs Quiz 28 Nov 2025: Jagran Josh brings you today’s important Current Affairs Quiz, specially designed for students preparing for competitive exams. The quiz covers key topics like Cyclone Ditwah, the Asia Power Index 2025, and IFFI 2025, helping you stay updated with the latest events in a simple and easy-to-understand way.

1. Which country suggested the name of Cyclone ‘Ditwah’?

A) India
B) Sri Lanka
C) Yemen
D) Maldives

1. C) Yemen
 Cyclone Ditwah is a cyclonic storm formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moving toward the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–South Andhra Pradesh coasts around 30 November 2025. The name was suggested by Yemen and is linked to the famous Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island, known for its natural beauty.

2. What is India’s rank in the recently released Asia Power Index 2025?

A) First
B) Second
C) Third
D) Fourth

2. C) Third
 In the Asia Power Index 2025, India secured the third position. The United States and China ranked first and second, respectively. The annual index is released by Australia’s Lowy Institute and assesses countries’ ability to influence their external environment. Both India and China have shown improvements, though there remains a significant gap in their overall scores.

3. Where is the 60th All India Conference of Directors General/Inspectors General of Police being held?

A) New Delhi
B) Varanasi
C) Mumbai
D) Raipur

3. D) Raipur
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 60th All India Conference of Directors General/Inspectors General of Police at the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The theme of the conference is “Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions” and it is being held from 28 to 30 November 2025.

4. Radio broadcasting from the newly established Akashvani centre has started in which religious city of Madhya Pradesh?

A) Bhopal
B) Ujjain
C) Indore
D) Jabalpur

4. B) Ujjain
In Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan and Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav jointly inaugurated a new broadcast service and a Malvi-language bulletin. Radio broadcasting has now begun from the newly established Akashvani centre in the religious city of Ujjain.

5. Where will the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 take place?

A) Panaji, Goa
B) New Delhi
C) Mumbai
D) Chennai

5. A) Panaji, Goa
The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 concludes today with a grand closing ceremony in Panaji (Goa). The event will be attended by dignitaries including Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Information & Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju, and festival chairperson Shekhar Kapur. The festival will conclude with the screening of Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke’s Thai film “A Useful Ghost.”

