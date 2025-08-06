UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers: Download PDF with Solutions

UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released 230 vacancies for the recruitment of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts. A huge number of candidates participate in the written exam every year. Given the importance of the test, candidates should review the latest syllabus and advance their preparation accordingly. After covering the basics of all the topics, they should start solving UPSC EPFO previous year question papers to assess their current knowledge and exam readiness. It also helps them recognise all the recurring topics along with difficulty level and weightage over the years. Get the UPSC EPFO Previous Year Paper PDF on this page to maximise your chances of success. Apply Online for UPSC EPFO EO/AO

UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers are a powerful resource to strengthen your basics and improve familiarity with advanced-level topics. Past papers allow candidates to solve exam-level questions under real test conditions. This helps them get a clear picture of the real exam environment and solidify their ability to handle the exam pressure. Moreover, the UPSC EPFO previous year question papers help them monitor their progress level and determine areas for improvement. Typically, the UPSC EPFO 2025 exam comprises objective-type questions for 300 marks. The exam duration will be two hours, and there will be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for each wrong answer. Consistent practice of past papers also improves your question selection strategy. In this article, we have compiled UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers and other details for candidates’ reference.

UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Paper PDF UPSC EPFO previous year papers serve as valuable study material to elevate your exam preparation. It helps aspirants discover frequently tested chapters and set a realistic target for their preparation. Download UPSC EPFO previous year question papers on this page to check where your preparation stands and gain an edge. UPSC EPFO EO/AO Question Paper 2023 Download PDF UPSC EPFO APFC Question Paper 2023 Download PDF UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2020 Download PDF UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2016 Download PDF How to Download UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers? Candidates can download the UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers in a PDF file from the official website. Here are the steps to access past papers without any hassles. Go to the official UPSC website.

On the homepage, click “Previous Year Papers” under the “Examination” tab.

Find the “UPSC EPFO Previous Papers” PDF link and click on it.

The past papers will be displayed on the screen.

Download or take the printout of old question papers for future reference.

Also Check: UPSC EPFO Syllabus UPSC EPFO Selection Process How to Solve UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers Candidates should have a strategy to solve the UPSC EPFO previous year papers efficiently. This approach can teach them how to tackle challenging questions under exam pressure. Here are quick steps to solve these previous papers carefully: Install a timer/stopwatch to mimic the real exam duration

Choose a distraction-free location to create a serious, real exam environment.

Solve less time-consuming questions first and reserve the tough ones for later.

Once the entire paper is solved, verify your answers with the original solutions to check your strengths and weak areas. Benefits of UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Papers There are various benefits of solving UPSC EPFO previous year question papers. It improves your familiarity with exam format and boosts your accuracy & confidence. Some of the key benefits are as follows:

Previous papers help you understand the test format, weightage, marking scheme, maximum marks, and test duration outlined by the exam authorities.

Solving previous papers can improve your speed, confidence, and accuracy. It can help you solve more questions correctly in a short period.

Practising the UPSC EPFO previous year question paper can enhance your question-solving strategy and highlight all the areas that require more attention.

Practising past papers can help you refine your strategy and make your preparation more productive.

It also helps you identify recurring chapters with difficulty level and overall weightage over the years. UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers Pattern Candidates should review the UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers Pattern to get an idea of the test format and overall marking system. The written exam will be conducted offline and comprises objective-type questions for 300 marks. The exam duration shall be two hours. There shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every wrong answer. Let’s discuss the paper pattern for the UPSC EPFO 2025 exam shared below: