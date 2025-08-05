UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025: Check All the Stages of the Exam

UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced 230 vacancies for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts from July 29 to August 18, 2025. The selection procedure typically includes stages such as a written exam and an interview. Shortlisted candidates will be required to provide documents in support of their eligibility claims to appear in the interview. The weightage of Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) marks and interview marks will be in the ratio of 75:25 for determining the final merit. Further details about the UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025 are provided on this page for the reference of candidates. Apply Online for UPSC EPFO UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the selection process for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts in the advertisement PDF. Those who clear the cutoff marks of all the selection rounds will be provisionally appointed for the post. Here are the key highlights of the EPFO recruitment drive shared below for the knowledge of the candidates. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam Name UPSC EPFO 2025 Exam Post Name Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Vacancies 230 Selection Process Written exam & Interview Exam Mode Offline Maximum Marks Written Exam: 300 Interview: 100 Negative Marking Yes

UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025 for Written Exam The Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) is the 1st stage of the UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025. It is a pen & paper-based test conducted to shortlist candidates for the interview round. Check the latest UPSC EPFO exam pattern for the written test shared below for reference purposes. The UPSC EPFO exam duration will be two hours.

It comprises objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.

The medium of the question paper will be both English and Hindi.

The maximum marks of the written test shall be 300.

All questions will carry equal marks

There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for each wrong answer. However, there shall be no penalty for an unattempted question.

The minimum qualifying marks will be 50 and above for the General/EWS Category, 45 and above for the OBC, and 40 and above for the SC/ST Category.

Topic Maximum Marks Exam Duration General English 300 2 hours Indian Culture, Heritage and Freedom Movements Developmental Issues and Present Trends in Indian Economy Governance and Constitution of India General Science and Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications Elementary Mathematics, Statistics and General Mental Ability Industrial Relations, Labour Laws and Social Security in India Principles of Accountancy, Auditing and Insurance Current Events of National and International Importance UPSC EPFO Interview 2025 Candidates declared successful in the written exam will be shortlisted for the next stage, i.e. UPSC EPFO interview. This selection stage is designed to evaluate candidates’ knowledge, job suitability, and overall personality. The interview round will be conducted for 100 marks. Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the interview shared below.