UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025: Check All the Stages of the Exam

UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025: UPSC aims to fill 230 vacancies for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner. The selection process is divided into two stages, i.e. written exam and an interview. Check UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025 and other details here.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 5, 2025, 18:06 IST
Check the Selection Process for UPSC EPFO Exam

UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced 230 vacancies for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts from July 29 to August 18, 2025. The selection procedure typically includes stages such as a written exam and an interview. Shortlisted candidates will be required to provide documents in support of their eligibility claims to appear in the interview. The weightage of Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) marks and interview marks will be in the ratio of 75:25 for determining the final merit. Further details about the UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025 are provided on this page for the reference of candidates.

UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the selection process for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts in the advertisement PDF. Those who clear the cutoff marks of all the selection rounds will be provisionally appointed for the post. Here are the key highlights of the EPFO recruitment drive shared below for the knowledge of the candidates.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Exam Name

UPSC EPFO 2025 Exam

Post Name

Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner

Vacancies

230

Selection Process

Written exam & Interview

Exam Mode

Offline

Maximum Marks

Written Exam: 300

Interview: 100

Negative Marking

Yes

UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025 for Written Exam

The Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) is the 1st stage of the UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025. It is a pen & paper-based test conducted to shortlist candidates for the interview round. Check the latest UPSC EPFO exam pattern for the written test shared below for reference purposes.

  • The UPSC EPFO exam duration will be two hours.

  • It comprises objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.

  • The medium of the question paper will be both English and Hindi.

  • The maximum marks of the written test shall be 300.

  • All questions will carry equal marks

  • There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for each wrong answer. However, there shall be no penalty for an unattempted question.

  • The minimum qualifying marks will be 50 and above for the General/EWS Category, 45 and above for the OBC, and 40 and above for the SC/ST Category.

Topic

Maximum Marks

Exam Duration

General English

300

2 hours

Indian Culture, Heritage and Freedom Movements

Developmental Issues and Present Trends in Indian Economy

Governance and Constitution of India

General Science and Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications

Elementary Mathematics, Statistics and General Mental Ability

Industrial Relations, Labour Laws and Social Security in India

Principles of Accountancy, Auditing and Insurance

Current Events of National and International Importance

UPSC EPFO Interview 2025

Candidates declared successful in the written exam will be shortlisted for the next stage, i.e. UPSC EPFO interview. This selection stage is designed to evaluate candidates’ knowledge, job suitability, and overall personality. The interview round will be conducted for 100 marks. Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the interview shared below.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

50 marks

OBC

45 marks

SC/ST/PH

40 marks

Download UPSC EPFO Syllabus

Documents Required for UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025

Candidates will have to submit the printout of the online application and the Original Documents/Certificates along with self-attested copies at the time of the interview. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to appear in the interview. The list of documents required for the UPSC EPFO selection process is as follows:

  • Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent certificate

  • Degree/Diploma certificate along with marksheets for all the academic years

  • Caste certificate in the prescribed format

  • Certificate/ Document in respect of Age relaxation

  • Other Related Documents

