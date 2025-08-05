UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025: Check All the Stages of the Exam

UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced 230 vacancies for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts from July 29 to August 18, 2025. The selection procedure typically includes stages such as a written exam and an interview. Shortlisted candidates will be required to provide documents in support of their eligibility claims to appear in the interview. The weightage of Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) marks and interview marks will be in the ratio of 75:25 for determining the final merit. Further details about the UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025 are provided on this page for the reference of candidates.
UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the selection process for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts in the advertisement PDF. Those who clear the cutoff marks of all the selection rounds will be provisionally appointed for the post. Here are the key highlights of the EPFO recruitment drive shared below for the knowledge of the candidates.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
UPSC EPFO 2025 Exam
|
Post Name
|
Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner
|
Vacancies
|
230
|
Selection Process
|
Written exam & Interview
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Maximum Marks
|
Written Exam: 300
Interview: 100
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025 for Written Exam
The Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) is the 1st stage of the UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025. It is a pen & paper-based test conducted to shortlist candidates for the interview round. Check the latest UPSC EPFO exam pattern for the written test shared below for reference purposes.
-
The UPSC EPFO exam duration will be two hours.
-
It comprises objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.
-
The medium of the question paper will be both English and Hindi.
-
The maximum marks of the written test shall be 300.
-
All questions will carry equal marks
-
There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for each wrong answer. However, there shall be no penalty for an unattempted question.
-
The minimum qualifying marks will be 50 and above for the General/EWS Category, 45 and above for the OBC, and 40 and above for the SC/ST Category.
|
Topic
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
General English
|
300
|
2 hours
|
Indian Culture, Heritage and Freedom Movements
|
Developmental Issues and Present Trends in Indian Economy
|
Governance and Constitution of India
|
General Science and Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications
|
Elementary Mathematics, Statistics and General Mental Ability
|
Industrial Relations, Labour Laws and Social Security in India
|
Principles of Accountancy, Auditing and Insurance
|
Current Events of National and International Importance
UPSC EPFO Interview 2025
Candidates declared successful in the written exam will be shortlisted for the next stage, i.e. UPSC EPFO interview. This selection stage is designed to evaluate candidates’ knowledge, job suitability, and overall personality. The interview round will be conducted for 100 marks. Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the interview shared below.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR
|
50 marks
|
OBC
|
45 marks
|
SC/ST/PH
|
40 marks
Documents Required for UPSC EPFO Selection Process 2025
Candidates will have to submit the printout of the online application and the Original Documents/Certificates along with self-attested copies at the time of the interview. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to appear in the interview. The list of documents required for the UPSC EPFO selection process is as follows:
-
Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent certificate
-
Degree/Diploma certificate along with marksheets for all the academic years
-
Caste certificate in the prescribed format
-
Certificate/ Document in respect of Age relaxation
-
Other Related Documents
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation