SSC Stenographer 2025 English Important Questions and Answers, Download PDF

SSC Stenographer exam is one of the most sought-after competitive exams in India. With thousands of aspirants competing for a limited number of vacancies, cracking this exam requires a well-planned preparation strategy, consistent hard work, and the best study materials. SSC Stenographer 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from August 6 to 8, conducted in four shifts across various centres nationwide. Since the exam is just around the corner, candidates must leave no stone unturned to prepare well for the exam. One of the most effective ways is to solve important English questions that are likely to be asked in the exam. The English Language and Comprehension section comprises 100 questions for 100 marks, making it a crucial scoring area. If one prepares well, it can improve their overall score exponentially. To aid you in your preparation, we have compiled a set of important SSC Stenographer English questions likely to appear in the exam, based on a thorough analysis of SSC Steno previous years’ question papers.

SSC Stenographer English Questions The English Language and Comprehension section is the most scoring part of the SSC Stenographer Tier 1 exam. With 100 questions carrying 100 marks, it holds the maximum weightage. Candidates with a strong grasp of grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension can easily boost their overall score by focusing on the most important English questions and topics. In this article, we’ll cover the most expected English questions for SSC Stenographer 2025 along with the preparation tips. List of Important SSC Stenographer 2025 English Questions Question 1: Select the option that expresses the given sentence in passive voice.

Suma is making tea.

1. Tea is being made by Suma.

2. Tea was made by Suma.

3. Tea was being made by Suma.

4. Tea has been made by Suma.

Answer: 1. Tea is being made by Suma.

Question 2: Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the given word.

Inclusion

1. Gain

2. Boost

3. Accrual

4. Omission

Answer: 4. Omission Check the complete list of Synonyms and Antonyms for SSC exams here. Question 3: Select the option that expresses the given sentence in active voice.

Let the door be closed.

1. The door will be closed.

2. The door is closed.

3. Close the door.

4. Please let him close the door.

Answer: 3. Close the door. Question 4: Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the bracketed word in the following sentence to fill in the blank.

The patient consumed mushrooms for hallucinatory experiences, but the doctor advised to consume only ________(hallucinogenic) drugs.

1. freaky

2. psychedelic

3. regular

4. abnormal

Answer: 3. regular Question 5: Identify the error in the following sentence.

Once on a time, there was a brave king.

1. brave

2. on

3. was

4. once

Answer: 2. on

Question 6: Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.

Weal and woe

1. Joy and sorrow

2. Early and late

3. Hot and cold

4. Simplicity and complexity Answer: 1. Joy and sorrow Learn important Idioms and Phrases asked in SSC exams. Question 7: Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blank.

His friends disagreed _________ him on that point.

1. for

2. on

3. to

4. with Answer: 4. with Question 8: Select the option that expresses the given sentence in active voice.

I am upset because my cell phone has been stolen.

1. I was upset because they have stolen my cell phone.

2. I am upset because someone has stolen my cell phone.

3. I am upset because someone has been stealing my cell phone.

4. I have been upset because an unknown person has stolen my cell phone. Answer: 2. I am upset because someone has stolen my cell phone.