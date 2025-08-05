SSC Stenographer 2025 English Important Questions and Answers, Download PDF

SSC Stenographer exam is one of the most sought-after competitive exams in India. With thousands of aspirants competing for a limited number of vacancies, cracking this exam requires a well-planned preparation strategy, consistent hard work, and the best study materials.
SSC Stenographer 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from August 6 to 8, conducted in four shifts across various centres nationwide. Since the exam is just around the corner, candidates must leave no stone unturned to prepare well for the exam. One of the most effective ways is to solve important English questions that are likely to be asked in the exam.
The English Language and Comprehension section comprises 100 questions for 100 marks, making it a crucial scoring area. If one prepares well, it can improve their overall score exponentially. To aid you in your preparation, we have compiled a set of important SSC Stenographer English questions likely to appear in the exam, based on a thorough analysis of SSC Steno previous years’ question papers.
SSC Stenographer English Questions
The English Language and Comprehension section is the most scoring part of the SSC Stenographer Tier 1 exam. With 100 questions carrying 100 marks, it holds the maximum weightage. Candidates with a strong grasp of grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension can easily boost their overall score by focusing on the most important English questions and topics. In this article, we’ll cover the most expected English questions for SSC Stenographer 2025 along with the preparation tips.
List of Important SSC Stenographer 2025 English Questions
Question 1: Select the option that expresses the given sentence in passive voice.
Suma is making tea.
1. Tea is being made by Suma.
2. Tea was made by Suma.
3. Tea was being made by Suma.
4. Tea has been made by Suma.
Answer: 1. Tea is being made by Suma.
Question 2: Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the given word.
Inclusion
1. Gain
2. Boost
3. Accrual
4. Omission
Answer: 4. Omission
Question 3: Select the option that expresses the given sentence in active voice.
Let the door be closed.
1. The door will be closed.
2. The door is closed.
3. Close the door.
4. Please let him close the door.
Answer: 3. Close the door.
Question 4: Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the bracketed word in the following sentence to fill in the blank.
The patient consumed mushrooms for hallucinatory experiences, but the doctor advised to consume only ________(hallucinogenic) drugs.
1. freaky
2. psychedelic
3. regular
4. abnormal
Answer: 3. regular
Question 5: Identify the error in the following sentence.
Once on a time, there was a brave king.
1. brave
2. on
3. was
4. once
Answer: 2. on
Question 6: Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.
Weal and woe
1. Joy and sorrow
2. Early and late
3. Hot and cold
4. Simplicity and complexity
Answer: 1. Joy and sorrow
Question 7: Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blank.
His friends disagreed _________ him on that point.
1. for
2. on
3. to
4. with
Answer: 4. with
Question 8: Select the option that expresses the given sentence in active voice.
I am upset because my cell phone has been stolen.
1. I was upset because they have stolen my cell phone.
2. I am upset because someone has stolen my cell phone.
3. I am upset because someone has been stealing my cell phone.
4. I have been upset because an unknown person has stolen my cell phone.
Answer: 2. I am upset because someone has stolen my cell phone.
Question 9: Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.
At the eleventh hour
1. At the last possible moment
2. At the distance
3. At the break of the day
4. At the present time
Answer: 1. At the last possible moment
Question 10: The following sentence has been split into four segments. Identify the segment that contains a grammatical error.
This smartphone is / superior than / the model I had been /using previously.
1. This smartphone is
2. using previously
3. the model I had been
4. superior than
Answer: 4. superior than
How to Prepare for SSC Stenographer English
- Practice SSC Stenographer previous year papers and mock tests.
- Focus on error spotting and cloze tests, as they appear frequently.
- Revise idioms, phrases, and one-word substitutions daily.
- Strengthen basic grammar rules, especially tense, voice, and narration.
- Read newspapers or editorials to improve comprehension and vocabulary.
