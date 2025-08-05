With the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam just around the corner, candidates are in the last leg of their preparation. Among all the sections in the Tier 1 exam, the General Awareness (GK) section can be a game-changer. It not only boosts your score but also saves time if you are well-prepared.

In this article, we’ve compiled SSC Stenographer Important GK questions and topics to help you with last-minute revision. These questions are based on recent trends, SSC Steno previous years’ papers, and current affairs relevant to the exam. SSC Stenographer GK Questions The General Knowledge section in the SSC Stenographer Tier 1 exam is designed to test a candidate’s awareness of current events and static facts related to India and the world. With 50 questions carrying one mark each, this section can be scoring if you know what to expect.

Current Affairs

Science & Technology

History

Culture

Geography

Economic scene

General polity

Scientific research

Indian constitution

Sports List of Important SSC Stenographer GK Questions Following are some of the most expected SSC GK questions that you might come across in the exam: Question 1: The Companies Act, _________ is an Act to consolidate and amend the law relating to

companies.

1. 2020

2. 2005

3. 2013

4. 2017

Answer: 3. 2013 Question 2: Which is the largest sea located in the North Indian Ocean, covering an area of about 3.86 million square kilometres?

1. Java Sea

2. Andaman Sea

3. Red Sea

4. Arabian Sea

Answer: 4. Arabian Sea

Question 3: What was the term of the Central Legislative Assembly under the Government of India Act of 1919?

1. Three year

2. Five year

3. Two year

4. Seven year

Answer: 1. Three year Question 4: How is the image formed by a plane mirror?

1. Erect and inverted

2. Laterally inverted and virtual

3. Virtual and inverted

4. Virtual and erect

Answer: 4. Virtual and erect Question 5: The Self-Respect movement was led by whom among the following social reformers?

1. Narayana Guru

2. Vinoba Bhave

3. Gopal Ganesh Agarkar

4. EV Ramaswamy Naicker

Answer: 4. EV Ramaswamy Naicker Question 6: The main location for ATP production is:

1. plastids

2. nucleus

3. mitochondria

4. peroxisome

Answer: 3. mitochondria Question 7: Who among the following is a famous Mohiniyattam dancer?

1. Sheema Kermani

2. Sunanda Nair

3. Mallika Sarabhai

4. Saswati Sen

Answer: 2. Sunanda Nair