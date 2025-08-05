With the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam just around the corner, candidates are in the last leg of their preparation. Among all the sections in the Tier 1 exam, the General Awareness (GK) section can be a game-changer. It not only boosts your score but also saves time if you are well-prepared.
In this article, we’ve compiled SSC Stenographer Important GK questions and topics to help you with last-minute revision. These questions are based on recent trends, SSC Steno previous years’ papers, and current affairs relevant to the exam.
SSC Stenographer GK Questions
The General Knowledge section in the SSC Stenographer Tier 1 exam is designed to test a candidate’s awareness of current events and static facts related to India and the world. With 50 questions carrying one mark each, this section can be scoring if you know what to expect.
Also, check:
- SSC Stenographer Syllabus and Exam Pattern
- SSC Stenographer Salary
- SSC Stenographer Shift Timings and Guidelines
SSC Stenographer GK Important Topics
As per SSC Stenographer Syllabus, listed below are the important General Awareness topics that are likely to be asked in the exam:
- Static GK
- Current Affairs
- Science & Technology
- History
- Culture
- Geography
- Economic scene
- General polity
- Scientific research
- Indian constitution
- Sports
List of Important SSC Stenographer GK Questions
Following are some of the most expected SSC GK questions that you might come across in the exam:
Question 1: The Companies Act, _________ is an Act to consolidate and amend the law relating to
companies.
1. 2020
2. 2005
3. 2013
4. 2017
Answer: 3. 2013
Question 2: Which is the largest sea located in the North Indian Ocean, covering an area of about 3.86 million square kilometres?
1. Java Sea
2. Andaman Sea
3. Red Sea
4. Arabian Sea
Answer: 4. Arabian Sea
Question 3: What was the term of the Central Legislative Assembly under the Government of India Act of 1919?
1. Three year
2. Five year
3. Two year
4. Seven year
Answer: 1. Three year
Question 4: How is the image formed by a plane mirror?
1. Erect and inverted
2. Laterally inverted and virtual
3. Virtual and inverted
4. Virtual and erect
Answer: 4. Virtual and erect
Question 5: The Self-Respect movement was led by whom among the following social reformers?
1. Narayana Guru
2. Vinoba Bhave
3. Gopal Ganesh Agarkar
4. EV Ramaswamy Naicker
Answer: 4. EV Ramaswamy Naicker
Question 6: The main location for ATP production is:
1. plastids
2. nucleus
3. mitochondria
4. peroxisome
Answer: 3. mitochondria
Question 7: Who among the following is a famous Mohiniyattam dancer?
1. Sheema Kermani
2. Sunanda Nair
3. Mallika Sarabhai
4. Saswati Sen
Answer: 2. Sunanda Nair
Question 8: North Indian architecture is called:
1. Indo-Saracenic style
2. Dravidian style
3. Roman-Greek style
4. Nagara style
Answer: 4. Nagara style
Question 9: The festival of flowers, predominantly celebrated in Telangana, is also known as _________.
1. Bathukamma
2. Kajari
3. Phulaich
4. Phool Dei
Answer: 1. Bathukamma
Question 10: The Begumpuri mosque was built during the reign of which of the following rulers of the Delhi Sultanate?
1. Sikandar Lodhi
2. Firuz Shah Tughlaq
3. Bahlul Lodhi
4. Muhammad Tughlaq
Answer: 4. Muhammad Tughlaq
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation