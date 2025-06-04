UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
SSC Stenographer Previous Year Papers are invaluable resources for candidates preparing for the Steno Grade C and D exams. The exam is scheduled to be held from August 6 to 8 to fill 1590 posts. You can download solved SSC Steno previous year paper pdfs for all three subjects: Reasoning, English, and General Knowledge.

Aug 5, 2025, 13:41 IST
SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Paper with Solutions
SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Paper with Solutions

SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Papers play a pivotal part in your exam preparation. They offer detailed insights into actual question types and topics asked frequently in the exam. With the exam scheduled for 6th to 8th August 2025, solving SSC Stenographer previous year papers will help you understand the paper structure and question weightage for different topics. In this article, we have compiled the SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Paper PDFs, steps to download and the latest exam pattern.

SSC Stenographer Question Paper

The Staff Selection Commission conducts a competitive examination to recruit eligible candidates for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group ‘B’, Non Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group ‘C’) in various Ministries/Departments/Organizations. More than lakhs of applicants appear in this exam which can result in high-level competition and higher cut-off marks. Questions asked in the SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Paper were from General Awareness, English Language and Reasoning.

Solving questions from previous SSC Stenographer question papers also helps you determine your strengths and shortcomings. This allows you to incorporate smart strategy in your study plan, prioritise high-weightage topics and solve frequently tested questions.

SSC Stenographer Question Paper 2024

Find the direct link to download solved SSC Stenographer Previous Year Papers:

11 December 2024 Shift 1 Download PDF
11 December 2024 Shift 2 Download PDF
10 December 2024 Shift 1 Download PDF
10 December 2024 Shift 2 Download PDFDF

SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Boost your speed of solving questions with free access to SSC Stenographer previous year question papers. It helps you understand the actual exam requirements and recurring question types. SSC Stenographer Previous Year Papers PDF also allows you to focus more on topics that require improvement.

How to Download SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Paper PDF 

No preparation is complete without solving SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Papers. Follow the steps shared below to download the SSC Stenographer Previous Year Papers with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “Stenographer” tab.

Step 3: Find the SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Paper PDF link of the respective year and click on it.

Step 4: The previous year's papers can be viewed on the screen.

Step 5: Download or take the printout for future use.

How to Solve SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Papers

Solving previous year's papers helps you to create exam-specific strategies and get an idea of the actual exam pressure. Here are the steps to solving SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Papers without any hassles:

  • Download the SSC Stenographer previous year papers from the official website or direct links shared above.
  • Install the stopwatch or timer to mimic the actual exam duration.
  • Read the instructions carefully before solving the papers.
  • Once you solve the entire paper, compare your answers with the official keys and calculate tentative scores to know your preparation level.

Benefits of Solving SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Papers

There are enormous benefits to solving SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Papers as they can ease your preparation. Here are some of the benefits listed below.

  • Learn about the question format, exam trends, and requirements with the help of the previous year's question paper.
  • Solving SSC Stenographer Previous Year Papers boosts your time-management skills and allows you to create an exam-relevant strategy.
  • Regularly practising the previous year's papers will help you understand your strengths and shortcomings.
  • Solving SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Papers can help in the revision of concepts and allow you to emphasise higher weightage topics. They must also go through the following articles:
What is SSC Stenographer Question Paper Pattern?

Candidates must go through the question aper pattern to get insights into the exam trends, format, and requirements specified in the official notification. Let’s discuss the SSC Stenographer paper pattern for the CBT exam below.

  • SSC Stenographer Question papers are Objective Type Multiple Choice only. 
  • The language of questions will be set both in English & Hindi.
  • There shall be a negative marking of one-third marks for each incorrect answer.

Part

Subject

Question

Marks

Duration

I

General Intelligence & Reasoning

50

50

2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe)

II

General Awareness

50

50

III

English Language and Comprehension

100

100

FAQs

  • What are the benefits of solving SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Papers?
    +
    SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Papers can help in the revision of fundamentals and allow you to prioritise higher weightage topics
  • How many questions are asked in SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Papers?
    +
    As per the official exam pattern, a total of 200 objective-type questions for 200 marks are asked in the exam. The exam duration shall be 2 hour.
  • How to download the SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Papers PDF?
    +
    To access the SSC Stenographer Previous Year Question Paper PDF, visit the official website of SSC or click the SSC Stenographer Previous Year Paper PDF link above.

