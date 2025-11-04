Key Points
- The $1.2B Grand Egyptian Museum is now open, located near the Giza pyramids.
- It is the world's largest archaeological museum, housing over 100,000 artifacts.
- For the first time, King Tut's entire 5,000-piece tomb collection is on display.
The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) has finally opened its doors after years of waiting and a $1.2 billion investment. Visitors can see the world's largest museum dedicated to one civilization starting in November 2025. Located near the Giza pyramids, this architectural marvel is now the permanent home for the entire 5,000-piece collection of King Tutankhamun, much of which has never been displayed publicly. This isn't just a replacement for the old Egyptian Museum in Cairo; it's a monumental new institution set to rewrite history. Here’s everything you need to know about the new museum.
Scale of the New Grand Egyptian Museum Opening
This is one of the biggest and most expensive cultural projects in recent memory. The museum complex is meant to be a "city of culture," and it's hard to wrap your head around how big it is.
Final Cost: The project's cost is said to be $1.2 billion, a huge amount of money meant to bring in more tourists and protect Egypt's priceless history.
Size: The museum complex covers almost 500,000 square meters (about 121 acres), making it the largest archaeological museum in the world in terms of total area.
Location: It is in a great spot, just two kilometers from the Giza Pyramids, so visitors can see both the ancient wonders and the treasures they held in one trip.
The Grand Egyptian Museum is officially opening its doors — a new chapter in celebrating Egypt’s ancient heritage. The GEM stands as a global hub for culture, history, and human legacy. pic.twitter.com/3aaz3NT1Qe— Embassy of Egypt USA (@EgyptEmbassyUSA) November 1, 2025
Why is this King Tut Exhibit so Special?
For the first time in history, the complete treasure of the "boy king," Tutankhamun, is displayed in one place. This is the main King Tut exhibit the world has been waiting for.
Previously, the 5,000 artifacts from King Tut's tomb were split. The most famous items, like his golden death mask, were at the crowded Egyptian Museum in Cairo (Tahrir Square), while others were in storage. The new Egyptian museum unites all 5,000 pieces, from his sarcophagi and chariots to his sandals and jewelry, in a single, sprawling 7,000-square-meter gallery.
What can You See besides King Tut’s Golden Mask?
While the iconic gold mask is the star, the exhibit now showcases items that have been hidden from the public since their discovery in 1922. This includes:
The king's six chariots
His complete set of shields and weapons
Dozens of pieces of royal furniture
His burial garments and personal jewelry
Other Treasures in the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo
While King Tut is the main draw, the Grand Egyptian Museum houses over 100,000 artifacts spanning 7,000 years of Egyptian history.
Statue of Ramesses II: A colossal 3,200-year-old statue of the great pharaoh greets visitors in the main atrium.
The Khufu Solar Boat: This 4,600-year-old boat was discovered buried next to the Great Pyramid and is one of the oldest and largest wooden vessels in the world.
The Grand Staircase: A massive staircase lined with 87 royal statues and architectural elements, guiding visitors up through Egypt's chronological history.
How is This Different from the Old Egyptian Museum?
The historic Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square, built in 1901, will not close. According to Egyptian officials, it will be repurposed as a museum for other specific collections. The new Egyptian Museum (GEM) is designed for a modern audience, with state-of-the-art conservation labs, interactive displays, and the space to properly exhibit items that were previously cramped or in storage.
The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum is more than a cultural event; it's a new anchor for world heritage. It finally gives Egypt's old treasures a modern home that fits them, inviting a new generation to learn about the past.
