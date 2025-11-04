The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) has finally opened its doors after years of waiting and a $1.2 billion investment. Visitors can see the world's largest museum dedicated to one civilization starting in November 2025. Located near the Giza pyramids, this architectural marvel is now the permanent home for the entire 5,000-piece collection of King Tutankhamun, much of which has never been displayed publicly. This isn't just a replacement for the old Egyptian Museum in Cairo; it's a monumental new institution set to rewrite history. Here’s everything you need to know about the new museum.

Scale of the New Grand Egyptian Museum Opening

This is one of the biggest and most expensive cultural projects in recent memory. The museum complex is meant to be a "city of culture," and it's hard to wrap your head around how big it is.