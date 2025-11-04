Tutankhamun Biography: Mummy, Tomb, Mask, Facts and More

Tutankhamun, the "boy king" of Ancient Egypt, ruled over 3,300 years ago, but his story continues to fascinate the world. While his reign was short, his legacy is immortal, thanks to the stunning 1922 discovery of his nearly intact tomb. For decades, “Who was King Tutankhamun?” was a question shrouded in mystery. Today, his story is clearer, not just through archaeology, but also through modern science. The biggest news is the landmark opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, which, for the first time ever, unites all 5,000+ artifacts from his tomb, including the mask of Tutankhamun, under one roof. Attribute About King Tutankhamen Full Name Tutankhamun (formerly Tutankhaten) Title Pharaoh of the 18th Dynasty, New Kingdom Born c. 1341 BCE Died c. 1323 BCE (at approximately 19 years old) Reign c. 1332–1323 BCE Parents Pharaoh Akhenaten (father), "The Younger Lady" (mother, likely Akhenaten's sister) Spouse Ankhesenamun (his half-sister) Tomb KV62, Valley of the Kings, Egypt Discovered by Howard Carter (November 4, 1922) Famous For His golden burial mask and the discovery of his complete, unlooted tomb.

Who was King Tutankhamun? Tutankhamun was born during a time of great religious upheaval in Egypt. His father was the "heretic" pharaoh Akhenaten, who had abandoned Egypt's traditional polytheistic religion to worship a single deity, the sun disk Aten. Original Name : Tutankhamun was born Tutankhaten, meaning "Living Image of Aten."

Early Life : He grew up in his father's new capital city, Amarna.

Becoming Pharaoh : He took the throne around the age of nine (c. 1332 BCE) after his father's death.

Restoring Tradition: Early in his reign, young Tutankhaten and his powerful advisors (including Ay and Horemheb) reversed his father's revolution. He changed his name to Tutankhamun, which means "Living Image of Amun," restored the old gods, and relocated the capital to Thebes. How did King Tutankhamun die?

The mystery surrounding King Tut's death is one of the most intriguing aspects of his legacy. He died suddenly at the age of 19, and he had no children. For decades, theories included murder by a blow to the head. However, modern science has provided clearer answers. A study from 2010 that used DNA testing and CT scans on Tutankhamun's mummy showed that the story was more complicated and sad. Genetic Conditions: DNA analysis confirmed he was the product of incest (his parents were siblings), which likely led to several health issues. Physical Ailments: He had a clubfoot and a bone disease (Köhler's disease), forcing him to walk with a cane. Over 130 walking canes were found in his tomb. Likely Cause of Death: The scientific consensus is that Tutankhamun died from a combination of factors. He suffered a severe leg fracture that became infected. This, combined with a weakened immune system and a bout of severe malaria (parasites were found in his DNA), proved fatal.

The Discovery of Tutankhamun's Tomb For thousands of years, Tutankhamun was a forgotten pharaoh. His tomb (designated KV62) was small and quickly covered by debris from later tomb construction, protecting it from ancient robbers. In 1922, after years of searching, British archaeologist Howard Carter and his financier, Lord Carnarvon, made the discovery of the century. On November 4, 1922, Carter's team found a hidden step. On November 26, Carter made a tiny hole in the doorway and famously told Carnarvon he saw "wonderful things." The tomb of Tutankhamun was small but packed with over 5,000 priceless artifacts, giving the world its first look at the untouched splendor of a pharaoh's burial. What was Found in the Tomb? The Mask and Treasures The things in Tutankhamun's tomb were amazing. They had golden chariots, furniture, statues, weapons, and even two mummified fetuses (his stillborn daughters). The artifacts gave us a one-of-a-kind look at the life of an Egyptian pharaoh.