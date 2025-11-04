Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Tutankhamun Biography: Mummy, Tomb, Mask, Facts and More

By Harshita Singh
Nov 4, 2025, 12:55 IST

Tutankhamun's biography gains a new chapter as his entire 5,000-piece treasure collection, including his iconic mask and mummy, is displayed together for the first time at the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza. Discover the boy king's life, his mysterious death, and the discovery of his intact tomb in November 1922.

Tutankhamun biography

Tutankhamun, the "boy king" of Ancient Egypt, ruled over 3,300 years ago, but his story continues to fascinate the world. While his reign was short, his legacy is immortal, thanks to the stunning 1922 discovery of his nearly intact tomb. For decades, “Who was King Tutankhamun?” was a question shrouded in mystery. Today, his story is clearer, not just through archaeology, but also through modern science. The biggest news is the landmark opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, which, for the first time ever, unites all 5,000+ artifacts from his tomb, including the mask of Tutankhamun, under one roof.

Attribute

About King Tutankhamen

Full Name

Tutankhamun (formerly Tutankhaten)

Title

Pharaoh of the 18th Dynasty, New Kingdom

Born

c. 1341 BCE

Died

c. 1323 BCE (at approximately 19 years old)

Reign

c. 1332–1323 BCE

Parents

Pharaoh Akhenaten (father), "The Younger Lady" (mother, likely Akhenaten's sister)

Spouse

Ankhesenamun (his half-sister)

Tomb

KV62, Valley of the Kings, Egypt

Discovered by

Howard Carter (November 4, 1922)

Famous For

His golden burial mask and the discovery of his complete, unlooted tomb.

Who was King Tutankhamun?

Tutankhamun was born during a time of great religious upheaval in Egypt. His father was the "heretic" pharaoh Akhenaten, who had abandoned Egypt's traditional polytheistic religion to worship a single deity, the sun disk Aten.

  • Original Name: Tutankhamun was born Tutankhaten, meaning "Living Image of Aten."

  • Early Life: He grew up in his father's new capital city, Amarna.

  • Becoming Pharaoh: He took the throne around the age of nine (c. 1332 BCE) after his father's death.

  • Restoring Tradition: Early in his reign, young Tutankhaten and his powerful advisors (including Ay and Horemheb) reversed his father's revolution. He changed his name to Tutankhamun, which means "Living Image of Amun," restored the old gods, and relocated the capital to Thebes.

How did King Tutankhamun die?

The mystery surrounding King Tut's death is one of the most intriguing aspects of his legacy. He died suddenly at the age of 19, and he had no children. For decades, theories included murder by a blow to the head. However, modern science has provided clearer answers.

A study from 2010 that used DNA testing and CT scans on Tutankhamun's mummy showed that the story was more complicated and sad.

  1. Genetic Conditions: DNA analysis confirmed he was the product of incest (his parents were siblings), which likely led to several health issues.

  2. Physical Ailments: He had a clubfoot and a bone disease (Köhler's disease), forcing him to walk with a cane. Over 130 walking canes were found in his tomb.

  3. Likely Cause of Death: The scientific consensus is that Tutankhamun died from a combination of factors. He suffered a severe leg fracture that became infected. This, combined with a weakened immune system and a bout of severe malaria (parasites were found in his DNA), proved fatal.

The Discovery of Tutankhamun's Tomb

For thousands of years, Tutankhamun was a forgotten pharaoh. His tomb (designated KV62) was small and quickly covered by debris from later tomb construction, protecting it from ancient robbers.

In 1922, after years of searching, British archaeologist Howard Carter and his financier, Lord Carnarvon, made the discovery of the century. On November 4, 1922, Carter's team found a hidden step. On November 26, Carter made a tiny hole in the doorway and famously told Carnarvon he saw "wonderful things."

The tomb of Tutankhamun was small but packed with over 5,000 priceless artifacts, giving the world its first look at the untouched splendor of a pharaoh's burial.

Tomb of Tutankhamun

What was Found in the Tomb? The Mask and Treasures

The things in Tutankhamun's tomb were amazing. They had golden chariots, furniture, statues, weapons, and even two mummified fetuses (his stillborn daughters). The artifacts gave us a one-of-a-kind look at the life of an Egyptian pharaoh.

Tutankhamun mask

The Mask of Tutankhamun

The most iconic piece is, without a doubt, Tutankhamun's mask.

  • It was placed directly over the head and shoulders of his mummy, inside the innermost of three coffins.

  • The King Tut mask weighs 10 kilograms (22 pounds).

  • It is made of solid gold and has semi-precious stones like lapis lazuli, turquoise, and carnelian set into it.

  • It shows the pharaoh in his godly form, with the traditional nemes headcloth and a fake beard, which stand for his power and eternal life.

The new Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Giza, which opened in late 2025, is showing this mask and all the other treasures for the first time. One of the treasures is a famous dagger made from a meteorite.

Tutankhamun was a minor king when he was alive, but his death and burial made him the most famous pharaoh ever. His story isn't about great battles; it's about a golden treasure that survived against all odds. It captured the world's imagination and gave us a perfect picture of ancient Egyptian royalty.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
