CAT 2025 Admit Card: IIM CAT Hall Ticket Release Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in

Key Points
- IIM Kozhikode to release the CAT 2025 admit card tomorrow, November 5, 2025.
- Candidates can download their hall tickets on the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
- It will include exam city and slot details.
CAT 2025 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card tomorrow, November 5, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the management exam will need to visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The admit card will carry the city and exam slot details of the candidate.
CAT 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following details on CAT 2025 admit card here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
CAT 2025 Admit Card release date
|
Exam name
|
Common Admission Test (CAT)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
iimcat.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Management
|
Mode
|
Online, computer-based test (CBT)
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Programmes
|
MBA
PGDM
|
Exam duration
|
2 hours
|
Exam sections
|
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)
Quantitative Aptitude (QA)
|
Exam date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Exam slots
|
3
|
Test cities
|
170
|
Login credentials
|
CAT 2025 ID
Password
How to Download CAT 2025 Hall Ticket?
CAT 2025 hall ticket or admit card will be issued in online mode only and will be available at the iimcat.ac.in website. Check how to download:
- Visit the website at iimcat.ac.in
- Click on ‘login’ option
- In the login window, enter your CAT ID and password
- Press on ‘Submit’
- Check your details on admit card and download for future use
Candidates must carry the printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre in order to appear for the exams.
Information on CAT 2025 Admit Card
Candidates will need to check the following listed details on their hall ticket while downloading from the website:
- Name
- Date of birth
- Gender
- Category
- Photo
- Signature
- Address
- Exam date and slot
- Exam centre address
- Reporting time
- Exam guidelines
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation