CAT 2025 Admit Card: IIM CAT Hall Ticket Release Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 4, 2025, 11:35 IST

CAT 2025: IIM Kozhikode will release the CAT 2025 admit card tomorrow, November 5, 2025, on iimcat.ac.in. It will include exam city and slot details.

Key Points

  • IIM Kozhikode to release the CAT 2025 admit card tomorrow, November 5, 2025.
  • Candidates can download their hall tickets on the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
  • It will include exam city and slot details.

CAT 2025 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card tomorrow, November 5, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the management exam will need to visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The admit card will carry the city and exam slot details of the candidate. 

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following details on CAT 2025 admit card here: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

CAT 2025 Admit Card release date 

Exam name 

Common Admission Test (CAT)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

iimcat.ac.in

Stream 

Management 

Mode 

Online, computer-based test (CBT)

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Programmes 

MBA

PGDM

Exam duration

2 hours 

Exam sections 

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

Exam date 

November 30, 2025

Exam slots 

3

Test cities 

170

Login credentials 

CAT 2025 ID 

Password

How to Download CAT 2025 Hall Ticket?

CAT 2025 hall ticket or admit card will be issued in online mode only and will be available at the iimcat.ac.in website. Check how to download:

  1. Visit the website at iimcat.ac.in
  2. Click on ‘login’ option
  3. In the login window, enter your CAT ID and password
  4. Press on ‘Submit’
  5. Check your details on admit card and download for future use

Candidates must carry the printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre in order to appear for the exams.

Information on CAT 2025 Admit Card

Candidates will need to check the following listed details on their hall ticket while downloading from the website:

  • Name
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Photo
  • Signature
  • Address
  • Exam date and slot
  • Exam centre address
  • Reporting time
  • Exam guidelines
