CAT 2025 Admit Card: IIM CAT Hall Ticket Release Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in

Check the following details on CAT 2025 admit card here:

CAT 2025 Admit Card : Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card tomorrow, November 5, 2025 . Candidates who have registered for the management exam will need to visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in . The admit card will carry the city and exam slot details of the candidate.

How to Download CAT 2025 Hall Ticket?

CAT 2025 hall ticket or admit card will be issued in online mode only and will be available at the iimcat.ac.in website. Check how to download:

Visit the website at iimcat.ac.in Click on ‘login’ option In the login window, enter your CAT ID and password Press on ‘Submit’ Check your details on admit card and download for future use

Candidates must carry the printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre in order to appear for the exams.

Information on CAT 2025 Admit Card

Candidates will need to check the following listed details on their hall ticket while downloading from the website: