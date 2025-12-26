CAT Result 2025 OUT, Link to Check
Word of the Day: Inchoate

By Sneha Singh
Dec 26, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is inchoate. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of inchoate here.

Inchoate
Inchoate

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Inchoate

The word of the day is Inchoate. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Inchoate

Inchoate refers to something that is just beginning and not fully formed or developed. It describes ideas, plans, or concepts that are vague, incomplete, or in an early stage.

Inchoate - Origin

The word inchoate comes from the Latin term “inchoatus,” meaning “begun” or “started.” It entered the English language in the 16th century and is often used to describe undeveloped ideas or processes.

Inchoate - Usage

She had only an inchoate idea of how the project would take shape.
The movement was still in an inchoate stage and lacked clear direction.

Inchoate - Synonyms

Vague, undeveloped, rudimentary, preliminary, embryonic

Inchoate - Antonyms

Complete, developed, finished, mature, fully formed

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Inchoate. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

