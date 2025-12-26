Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Inchoate

The word of the day is Inchoate. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Inchoate

Inchoate refers to something that is just beginning and not fully formed or developed. It describes ideas, plans, or concepts that are vague, incomplete, or in an early stage.

Inchoate - Origin

The word inchoate comes from the Latin term “inchoatus,” meaning “begun” or “started.” It entered the English language in the 16th century and is often used to describe undeveloped ideas or processes.