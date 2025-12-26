Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Inchoate
The word of the day is Inchoate. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Inchoate
Inchoate refers to something that is just beginning and not fully formed or developed. It describes ideas, plans, or concepts that are vague, incomplete, or in an early stage.
Inchoate - Origin
The word inchoate comes from the Latin term “inchoatus,” meaning “begun” or “started.” It entered the English language in the 16th century and is often used to describe undeveloped ideas or processes.
Inchoate - Usage
She had only an inchoate idea of how the project would take shape.
The movement was still in an inchoate stage and lacked clear direction.
Inchoate - Synonyms
Vague, undeveloped, rudimentary, preliminary, embryonic
Inchoate - Antonyms
Complete, developed, finished, mature, fully formed
Conclusion
