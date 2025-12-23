How to Watch Christmas Day Parades on TV 2025? Check Time and Dates!

As Christmas Season 2025 is here, Christmas morning feels incomplete without a dose of Disney magic. Henceforth, the 2025 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is all set to light up screens once again. Airing on Christmas Day, the televised parade combines festive performances, iconic Disney characters, and seasonal cheer filmed across Disney Parks. Here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch the Christmas parade on TV and online. What Is the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade? The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is an annual holiday special produced by ABC and Disney. It features a televised version of Disney’s Christmas celebrations. This includes segments from Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, musical performances, and appearances by beloved Disney characters.

Although it is associated with Walt Disney World, the special includes performances filmed at multiple Disney locations. It also includes Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disneyland Resort, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and even Aulani in Hawai‘i. When & Where Will the 2025 Disney Christmas Parade Air? (Credits: Disney Diary) The 2025 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will air on Monday, December 25, 2025, on ABC at the following times: 10:00 a.m. ET



9:00 a.m. CT



8:00 a.m. MT



7:00 a.m. PT For streaming viewers, the special will be available one hour later at 11:00 a.m. ET on: Disney+

Hulu

Disney’s official YouTube channel (free) Moreover, the streaming window will remain open until January 4, 2026. Check Out: White House Christmas Tree 2025: Check History, Origin & National Tree Decorations!

Who is Hosting the 2025 Disney Christmas Special? The parade is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, returning for his second consecutive year, alongside Ginnifer Goodwin, the voice of Judy Hopps from Zootopia 2. Moreover, Maia Kealoha, who stars as Lilo in the live-action Lilo & Stitch, will also appear as a special reporter along the parade route. Moreover, the 2025 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade features a festive mix of pop stars like Mariah the Scientist and while Disney villains add extra flair with a special pre-parade performance. There will be holiday classics and performances filmed at iconic Disney locations. How to Watch the Christmas Parade on Cable or for Free? If you want to watch the Christmas Parades live, below are the options you can consider: Cable/Satellite: Watch live on ABC via Xfinity, DIRECTV, DISH, or Verizon Fios

Streaming Live: YouTube TV, DIRECTV Stream, Fubo

Free Options: Disney YouTube channel, free trials, or an OTA antenna