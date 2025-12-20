White House Christmas Tree 2025: Check History, Origin & National Tree Decorations!

The Christmas 2025 season is here, and as always, the White House Christmas tree is making headlines this year. It is one of the most recognisable holiday symbols in the United States, which draws global attention each December. From its carefully chosen origins to its symbolic decorations, the 2025 White House Christmas tree continues a tradition that blends history, honour, and national pride. Let us read about its history, evolution through the years and more. Where Is the 2025 White House Christmas Tree Coming From? The official White House Christmas tree for 2025, displayed in the Blue Room, comes from Michigan. It is selected through the National Christmas Tree Association’s annual competition. Only growers who win state or regional contests can qualify, making the honour highly prestigious.

(Credits: Reader's Digest) The 2025 theme honours Gold Star Families, with decorations featuring gold stars symbolising military families who have lost loved ones in service. It reflects a long-standing tradition of meaningful storytelling through décor. What is the Official White House Christmas Tree? The Blue Room tree stands as the official White House Christmas Tree. Moreover, it is the centrepiece of White House holiday decorations. Some of the notable and Key features of the Blue Room Christmas tree: Height: 18–20 feet

Species: Most commonly fir trees (especially Concolor Fir)

Location: Blue Room, State Floor

Special note: The chandelier is temporarily removed to accommodate the tree You might be surprised to know that this tradition dates back to 1912. It was when the Taft children placed the first tree in the Blue Room.

How White House Christmas Trees Emerged Through the Years? While the first known White House Christmas tree appeared in 1889 during President Benjamin Harrison’s administration, the scale of celebrations evolved. Some of the highly notable milestones include the following: 1923 : First National Christmas Tree lighting on the Ellipse under President Calvin Coolidge

1961 : First themed Blue Room tree introduced by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy

2015: Record 62 trees displayed during the Obama administration Check Out: Christmas 2025: When is Christmas Eve in the U.S.? How Many Christmas Trees Are Displayed at the White House? The number varies each year. While the Blue Room hosts the official tree, dozens more appear throughout the Executive Mansion. Year / Administration Number of Trees Eisenhower (1959) 26 Bush (2001) 49 Obama (2015) 62 Trump (2018) 41