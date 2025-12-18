Christmas Eve 2025: Christmas Eve is the evening before Christmas Day, celebrated on December 24 each year. In 2025, Christmas Eve falls on a Wednesday, December 24. This night is important for millions of Americans who gather for family dinners, church services, and festive traditions.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 90% of Americans observe Christmas, making Christmas Eve one of the most widely celebrated evenings in the country. Learn about the Christmas Eve date, why it matters, and how people across the country mark this special evening.

Christmas 2025: When is Christmas Eve in the U.S.?

Christmas Eve in the U.S. is always on December 24. In 2025, it falls on Wednesday, December 24. This date marks the night before Christmas Day and is widely recognized as a time for celebration, reflection, and family togetherness.