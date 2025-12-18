CTET 2026 Application Form
Christmas 2025: When is Christmas Eve in the U.S.?

By Alisha Louis
Dec 18, 2025, 02:43 EDT

Christmas Eve is the evening before Christmas Day, a night when over 90% of Americans celebrate with family and traditions. Learn about the Christmas Eve date, why it matters, and how people across the country mark this special evening. 

Christmas Eve 2025: Christmas Eve is the evening before Christmas Day, celebrated on December 24 each year. In 2025, Christmas Eve falls on a Wednesday, December 24. This night is important for millions of Americans who gather for family dinners, church services, and festive traditions. 

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 90% of Americans observe Christmas, making Christmas Eve one of the most widely celebrated evenings in the country. Learn about the Christmas Eve date, why it matters, and how people across the country mark this special evening.

Christmas 2025: When is Christmas Eve in the U.S.?

Christmas Eve in the U.S. is always on December 24. In 2025, it falls on Wednesday, December 24. This date marks the night before Christmas Day and is widely recognized as a time for celebration, reflection, and family togetherness. 

How Many Weeks and Days until Christmas Eve?

As of December 18, 2025, there are only 6 days until Christmas Eve. Counting down to Christmas Eve helps families plan celebrations and travel. Many families start holiday preparations in early December.

Top 5 Best Ways to Celebrate Christmas Eve

Americans celebrate Christmas Eve in many ways, from religious services to festive dinners. Here are the top 5 popular traditions:

Tradition

Description

Typical Time of Day

Attend a midnight or evening church service

Many families go to church for Christmas Eve services

Evening or Midnight

Share a special meal with family and friends

Families gather for festive holiday dinners

Evening

Exchange gifts or open one present early

Some families open gifts before Christmas morning

Evening

Watch classic holiday movies or specials

Families enjoy holiday films together

Evening

Decorate the Christmas tree together

Families decorate their trees before Christmas Day

Evening

Popular Christmas Eve Events in the U.S.

Across the country, communities host special Christmas Eve events. Major cities and small towns alike organize parades, concerts, and candlelight services. Here is a list of popular Christmas Eve events in the U.S:

Event Name

Location

Description

Midnight Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral

New York City, NY

Famous candlelight service at one of NYC's iconic churches

National Christmas Tree Lighting

Washington, D.C.

Tree lighting ceremony at the White House grounds

Candlelight Processional

Walt Disney World, FL

Christmas Eve procession with music and lights

Christmas Eve Parade

San Antonio, TX

Festive parade with floats and holiday music

Festival of Lights Parade

Long Beach, CA

Christmas Eve parade with illuminated floats

Community Carol Sing

Chicago, IL

Public carol singing event in Grant Park

Christmas Eve Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

New York City, NY

Elegant holiday dinner at a historic hotel

Conclusion

Christmas Eve 2025 is December 24, a cherished evening when most Americans celebrate with family, faith, and festive traditions. It is a time for togetherness and reflection, marking the start of the Christmas holiday. Planning ahead ensures everyone can enjoy this special night to the fullest.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    FAQs

    • How do Americans celebrate Christmas Eve?
      +
      Americans celebrate Christmas Eve with church services, family dinners, gift exchanges, and watching holiday movies or specials. 
    • Why is Christmas Eve important in the U.S.?
      +
      Christmas Eve is important because it brings families together for church, gifts, and meals, marking the beginning of the Christmas holiday.
    • What is Christmas Eve 2025?
      +
      Christmas Eve 2025 is the evening of December 24, 2025, when families gather for traditions and celebrations before Christmas Day.

