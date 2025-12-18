NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1643): Check Clues, Answers, December 18, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer today (December 18, 2025): Thursday has arrived, and with it comes a NYT Wordle puzzle that feels surprisingly appropriate for the energy of the late week. If you are staring at a screen full of gray and yellow tiles, don't panic. Today's puzzle (#1643) features a word that is distinct, punchy, and rough around the edges, much like the activity it describes. Whether you are trying to protect a massive streak or just trying to wake up your brain before the weekend hits, you are in the right place. We have analyzed the board, crunched the letter combinations, and prepared a cheat sheet just for you. Here is everything you need to solve the Wordle answer for December 18, 2025. What are Wordle #1643 Hints for December 18, 2025 Before we hand over the answer, let’s try to nudge you in the right direction. Today's word isn't obscure, but its letter combination can be a bit tricky if you rely heavily on standard vowel-heavy opening words.

Here are a few Wordle hints to get your gears turning: Hint 1: The word is a noun representing a high-contact team sport. Hint 2: It contains only one standard vowel (A, E, I, O, U). Hint 3: There are no repeating letters in this word. Hint 4: If you are thinking of a "scrum," you are very close to the solution. What letters does Wordle #1643 start and end with? If the hints above weren't enough to clear the fog, let's look at the structure of the word. Positioning is often where players get stuck today, especially with the consonant blend in the middle. Starting Letter: The word begins with R. Ending Letter: The word ends with Y. This structure, starting with a strong consonant and ending with a 'Y', is a classic English pattern, but the letters sandwiched in between are what make this specific Wordle 1643 puzzle a challenge.