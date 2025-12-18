NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1643): Check Clues, Answers, December 18, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer today (December 18, 2025): Thursday has arrived, and with it comes a NYT Wordle puzzle that feels surprisingly appropriate for the energy of the late week. If you are staring at a screen full of gray and yellow tiles, don't panic. Today's puzzle (#1643) features a word that is distinct, punchy, and rough around the edges, much like the activity it describes.
Whether you are trying to protect a massive streak or just trying to wake up your brain before the weekend hits, you are in the right place. We have analyzed the board, crunched the letter combinations, and prepared a cheat sheet just for you. Here is everything you need to solve the Wordle answer for December 18, 2025.
What are Wordle #1643 Hints for December 18, 2025
Before we hand over the answer, let’s try to nudge you in the right direction. Today's word isn't obscure, but its letter combination can be a bit tricky if you rely heavily on standard vowel-heavy opening words.
Here are a few Wordle hints to get your gears turning:
Hint 1: The word is a noun representing a high-contact team sport.
Hint 2: It contains only one standard vowel (A, E, I, O, U).
Hint 3: There are no repeating letters in this word.
Hint 4: If you are thinking of a "scrum," you are very close to the solution.
What letters does Wordle #1643 start and end with?
If the hints above weren't enough to clear the fog, let's look at the structure of the word. Positioning is often where players get stuck today, especially with the consonant blend in the middle.
Starting Letter: The word begins with R.
Ending Letter: The word ends with Y.
This structure, starting with a strong consonant and ending with a 'Y', is a classic English pattern, but the letters sandwiched in between are what make this specific Wordle 1643 puzzle a challenge.
Is today's Wordle hard?
Subjectively, yes, this can be a streak-breaker. While the word itself is very common, the specific combination of consonants in the middle (G and B) isn't the first thing your brain jumps to when you see an 'R' at the start and a 'Y' at the end.
If you used an opening word like ADIEU or AUDIO, you might have come up empty-handed regarding the vowel (unless you caught the 'U'). Players who started with words like CRANE or STARE might have pinned down the 'R' but missed the rest. The key today is recognizing that low-frequency consonant blend.
What is the Clue for Today’s Wordle?
Here is one final specific clue before the big reveal. This word is synonymous with a game played with an oval-shaped ball, originating from a school in England with the same name.
What is the Wordle Answer for Today (December 18, 2025)?
Are you down to your last guess? Or perhaps you just want to verify your intuition before committing to that final enter key?
The answer to Wordle today, puzzle #1643, is RUGBY.
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 17 December, 2025 #1642: GRASS
Wordle Hint for 16 December, 2025 #1641: SEGUE
Wordle Hint for 15 December, 2025 #1640: DODGY
Wordle Hint for 14 December, 2025 #1639: SWING
Wordle Hint for 13 December, 2025 #1638: MISER
Wordle Hint for 12 December, 2025 #1637: TRUCK
Wordle Hint for 11 December, 2025 #1636: GUESS
Wordle Hint for 10 December, 2025 #1635: ERASE
Congratulations on navigating today's puzzle! RUGBY is a solid word that reminds us to tackle challenges head-on. Now that your streak is safe for another 24 hours, you can relax. Check back tomorrow for more NYT Wordle hints, and we will be here to help you close out the week with a win.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation