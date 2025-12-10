NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 10, 2025

NYT Wordle hints Today, December 10, 2025: Happy Wednesday! You have made it to the middle of the week, and the New York Times has served up a fresh puzzle to keep your brain engaged. If you are staring at a few gray and yellow squares on your screen, don't worry, you aren't alone.
Today's Wordle (Game #1635) is one of those puzzles that feels deceptively easy but can quickly burn through your six guesses if you aren't careful with your vowel placement. Whether you are playing over your morning coffee or sneaking in a game between classes, we are here to nudge you in the right direction.
We will start with a few gentle hints to help you solve it on your own, followed by the definitive answer if you are ready to throw in the towel. Let’s get those tiles green.
What are Today's Wordle Hints for Dec 10, 2025?
If you want to solve the puzzle without having the answer spoiled immediately, check these strategic clues. They are designed to narrow down your options without giving the game away entirely.
1. How many vowels are in today's word?
This is often the first stumbling block. Today’s word contains three vowels in total, but there is a catch: one vowel is repeated. You will want to check your "E"s and "A"s carefully.
2. Is there a double letter?
Yes, there is a repeating letter in this word. However, unlike words with a double "L" or "S" in the middle, the repeating letters here are split apart.
3. What is the starting letter?
The word begins with the most common letter in the English language: E.
4. Can you give me a semantic clue?
Think about mistakes. When you write something down in pencil and decide it’s wrong, this is the action you take to get rid of it. It’s a verb that implies removal or destruction.
What is the Wordle Answer Today for December 10, 2025?
Are you down to your last guess? Or perhaps you just want to confirm your suspicions before committing to that final Enter key? If you have tried combinations like "ARISE" or "EAGLE" and still haven't locked it in, here is the solution.
The Wordle answer for today, December 10, 2025, is ERASE.
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 9 December, 2025 #1634: SNIDE
Wordle Hint for 8 December, 2025 #1633: GRAVY
Wordle Hint for 7 December, 2025 #1632: FLUTE
Wordle Hint for 6 December, 2025 #1631: WAIST
Wordle Hint for 5 December, 2025 #1630: AMONG
Wordle Hint for 4 December, 2025 #1629: TULIP
Wordle Hint for 3 December, 2025 #1628: HASTE
Wordle Hint for 2 December, 2025 #1627: CACTI
Wordle Hint for 1 December, 2025 #1626: LEACH
Congratulations on solving Wordle 1635! Whether you figured it out with our hints or needed the answer to save your streak, you have successfully navigated another daily puzzle. "ERASE" is a great reminder to be flexible with your starting letters; sometimes, vowels take the lead.
