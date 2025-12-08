SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Download
NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 8, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Dec 8, 2025, 06:06 EDT

Today’s Wordle Dec 8 2025 brings a savory twist to your morning routine. If you are stuck on puzzle #1633, use the strategic hints hereon to guess the Wordle word without breaking your NYT puzzle game streak.

Today's Wordle hints and answer, December 8, 2025
NYT Wordle hints Today, December 8, 2025: Are you staring at a grid full of gray tiles on this Monday morning? You aren't alone. Wordle #1633 might seem straightforward at first glance, but it features a letter combination that can easily trap you if you aren't careful. 

Today's puzzle offers a savory start to the week, perfectly timed with the colder weather settling in. Whether you are on your second guess or your terrified sixth, we have the guidance you need to turn those tiles green.

What are Today's Wordle Hints for Dec 8, 2025?

Before you resort to a blind guess, use these strategic Wordle hints to steer your next attempt. These hints are meant to help you without ruining the fun right away.

  • Hint 1: The word has one regular vowel and one letter that can sometimes act like a vowel.

  • Hint 2: This word doesn't have any letters that repeat.

  • Hint 3: This word is very closely related to Thanksgiving, roast dinners, and cookies.

  • Hint 4: It sounds like "wavy" or "navy."

Is There a Clue for Today's NYT Puzzle?

If the general hints don't help, here's a more specific hint about how the word is put together:

Wordle Clue: The first letter of the word is G, and the last letter is Y.

What is the Wordle Answer Today for December 8, 2025?

If you are down to your last attempt and can't risk a loss, here is the solution to save your stats.

The answer for Wordle #1633 on December 8, 2025, is GRAVY.

What does the Wordle Answer Today Mean?

Gravy is a noun that means a sauce made from the juices of cooked meat. Usually, spices are added to it, and flour or cornstarch is used to thicken it. It is a common part of comfort food meals and is often poured over mashed potatoes, turkey, or roast beef.

In slang, the word can also refer to something that is essentially extra, or an unexpected benefit, like money or success obtained with little effort (e.g., "Everything else is just gravy").

Previous Answers from Wordle Archive

Wordle Hint for 7 December, 2025 #1632: FLUTE

Wordle Hint for 6 December, 2025 #1631: WAIST

Wordle Hint for 5 December, 2025 #1630: AMONG

Wordle Hint for 4 December, 2025 #1629: TULIP

Wordle Hint for 3 December, 2025 #1628: HASTE

Wordle Hint for 2 December, 2025 #1627: CACTI

Wordle Hint for 1 December, 2025 #1626: LEACH

You did a great job solving Wordle #1633! Your streak is safe for another day, whether you guessed GRAVY because you love comfort food or needed a little help getting to the finish line. The puzzle resets at midnight, so get some rest and prepare for tomorrow's challenge.

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

