NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 8, 2025

NYT Wordle hints Today, December 8, 2025: Are you staring at a grid full of gray tiles on this Monday morning? You aren't alone. Wordle #1633 might seem straightforward at first glance, but it features a letter combination that can easily trap you if you aren't careful.

Today's puzzle offers a savory start to the week, perfectly timed with the colder weather settling in. Whether you are on your second guess or your terrified sixth, we have the guidance you need to turn those tiles green.

What are Today's Wordle Hints for Dec 8, 2025?

Before you resort to a blind guess, use these strategic Wordle hints to steer your next attempt. These hints are meant to help you without ruining the fun right away.