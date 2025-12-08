NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 8, 2025

NYT Wordle hints Today, December 8, 2025: Are you staring at a grid full of gray tiles on this Monday morning? You aren't alone. Wordle #1633 might seem straightforward at first glance, but it features a letter combination that can easily trap you if you aren't careful.
Today's puzzle offers a savory start to the week, perfectly timed with the colder weather settling in. Whether you are on your second guess or your terrified sixth, we have the guidance you need to turn those tiles green.
What are Today's Wordle Hints for Dec 8, 2025?
Before you resort to a blind guess, use these strategic Wordle hints to steer your next attempt. These hints are meant to help you without ruining the fun right away.
Hint 1: The word has one regular vowel and one letter that can sometimes act like a vowel.
Hint 2: This word doesn't have any letters that repeat.
Hint 3: This word is very closely related to Thanksgiving, roast dinners, and cookies.
Hint 4: It sounds like "wavy" or "navy."
Is There a Clue for Today's NYT Puzzle?
If the general hints don't help, here's a more specific hint about how the word is put together:
Wordle Clue: The first letter of the word is G, and the last letter is Y.
What is the Wordle Answer Today for December 8, 2025?
If you are down to your last attempt and can't risk a loss, here is the solution to save your stats.
The answer for Wordle #1633 on December 8, 2025, is GRAVY.
What does the Wordle Answer Today Mean?
Gravy is a noun that means a sauce made from the juices of cooked meat. Usually, spices are added to it, and flour or cornstarch is used to thicken it. It is a common part of comfort food meals and is often poured over mashed potatoes, turkey, or roast beef.
In slang, the word can also refer to something that is essentially extra, or an unexpected benefit, like money or success obtained with little effort (e.g., "Everything else is just gravy").
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 7 December, 2025 #1632: FLUTE
Wordle Hint for 6 December, 2025 #1631: WAIST
Wordle Hint for 5 December, 2025 #1630: AMONG
Wordle Hint for 4 December, 2025 #1629: TULIP
Wordle Hint for 3 December, 2025 #1628: HASTE
Wordle Hint for 2 December, 2025 #1627: CACTI
Wordle Hint for 1 December, 2025 #1626: LEACH
You did a great job solving Wordle #1633! Your streak is safe for another day, whether you guessed GRAVY because you love comfort food or needed a little help getting to the finish line. The puzzle resets at midnight, so get some rest and prepare for tomorrow's challenge.
