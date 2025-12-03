AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 3, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Dec 3, 2025, 04:05 EDT

The Wordle today, December 3, brings a tricky challenge for NYT word puzzle lovers. Discover the best spoiler-free strategies and clues for Wordle 1628 before you run out of the limited 6 guesses. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Today's Wordle hints and answer, December 3, 2025
Today's Wordle hints and answer, December 3, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer (December 3, 2025): Looking for help with today's Wordle? You are in the right place. Today’s puzzle might seem straightforward at first glance, but it hides a common pitfall that has ended many streaks. If you have found yourself staring at a board full of green and yellow tiles but can’t quite pin down the final word, you are likely stuck in a rhyme trap. Don't worry, we have the specific clues you need to break the deadlock and solve Wordle #1628 without losing your streak.

What are Today's Wordle Hints for December 3, 2025?

If you want to solve the puzzle on your own but need a gentle nudge, start here. These hints help you figure out what the word means without giving it away completely.

  • Check the vowels: There are two in the word.

  • Repetition: This word doesn't have any letters that repeat.

  • Starting Letter: The first letter is H.

  • Part of Speech: The word is a noun, but it is often used in phrases about action.

  • Context: It means the same thing as urgency or moving quickly.

Is there a Specific Clue for Wordle #1628?

Yes. Today's word is part of a very common rhyming group (like taste, waste, or paste). In case you have the last four letters green but are struggling with the first, think of the old proverb: ".......... makes waste."

What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 3, 2025?

If you are down to your last guess or just want to save your streak, here is the final Wordle word.

The answer to today's Wordle is HASTE.

Today Wordle answer December 3 2025

What does Today’s Wordle Word (Haste) Mean?

Haste refers to excessive speed or urgency of movement or action. It is often associated with rushing, sometimes to the point of carelessness (hence the saying, "haste makes waste").

Example: He left the room in such haste that he forgot his keys.

Previous Answers from Wordle Archive

Wordle Hint for 2 December, 2025 #1627: CACTI

Wordle Hint for 1 December, 2025 #1626: LEACH

Wordle Hint for 29 November, 2025 #1624: GRUFF

Wordle Hint for 28 November, 2025#1623: COLIC

Wordle Hint for 27 November, 2025 #1622: REMIT

Wordle Hint for 26 November, 2025 #1621: HOVEL

Wordle Hint for 25 November, 2025 #1620: PLEAD

Did you escape the trap? Today's puzzle was a classic example of why common letters can sometimes be more dangerous than rare ones. Getting the ending right is easy, but guessing the correct starting consonant is where the challenge lies. Come back tomorrow for more hints, strategies, and answers to keep your winning streak alive.

To read more such amazing stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags