NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 3, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer (December 3, 2025): Looking for help with today's Wordle? You are in the right place. Today’s puzzle might seem straightforward at first glance, but it hides a common pitfall that has ended many streaks. If you have found yourself staring at a board full of green and yellow tiles but can’t quite pin down the final word, you are likely stuck in a rhyme trap. Don't worry, we have the specific clues you need to break the deadlock and solve Wordle #1628 without losing your streak. What are Today's Wordle Hints for December 3, 2025? If you want to solve the puzzle on your own but need a gentle nudge, start here. These hints help you figure out what the word means without giving it away completely. Check the vowels : There are two in the word.

Repetition : This word doesn't have any letters that repeat.

Starting Letter : The first letter is H.

Part of Speech : The word is a noun, but it is often used in phrases about action.

Context: It means the same thing as urgency or moving quickly.

Is there a Specific Clue for Wordle #1628? Yes. Today's word is part of a very common rhyming group (like taste, waste, or paste). In case you have the last four letters green but are struggling with the first, think of the old proverb: ".......... makes waste." What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 3, 2025? If you are down to your last guess or just want to save your streak, here is the final Wordle word. The answer to today's Wordle is HASTE. What does Today’s Wordle Word (Haste) Mean? Haste refers to excessive speed or urgency of movement or action. It is often associated with rushing, sometimes to the point of carelessness (hence the saying, "haste makes waste"). Example: He left the room in such haste that he forgot his keys. Previous Answers from Wordle Archive Wordle Hint for 2 December, 2025 #1627: CACTI