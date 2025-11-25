NYT Today’s Wordle hints and answer today (25 November): Welcome back to your daily mental warm-up. If you are staring at a few grey and yellow boxes on your screen, wondering where to go next with Wordle #1620, you have landed in the right place. Today’s puzzle game for November 25, 2025, features a word that is relatively common in the English language, yet it can be slippery because of its vowel placement. It is not an obscure scientific term or a tricky foreign loanword, but it requires you to think about context, specifically, situations involving serious requests or legal settings. What are Today's Wordle Hints for 25 November 2025? Before we give you the answer on a silver platter, try to get your brain going in the right direction with these helpful tips. They are meant to make the right connection without giving away the game right away.

Hint 1: This word is a verb often used when someone is begging earnestly for something, like forgiveness or help. Hint 2: You will hear this word constantly in courtroom dramas. It is what a defendant must do regarding their guilt or innocence. Hint 3: The word contains two vowels, and they sit right next to each other. Hint 4: It rhymes with "read" (in the present tense) and "bead." Final Clue for Wordle #1620 Answer If the general hints weren't enough to light up the green tiles, here's a more detailed look at how the word is put together to help you get rid of the wrong letters. The Starting Letter : Today’s word begins with the letter P.

The Ending Letter : The word ends with the letter D.

Repeating Letters : There are no repeated letters in this word.

Vowel Composition: You are looking for an E and an A combined in the middle.

What is the Wordle Answer Today, 25 November 2025? If you have exhausted your guesses or just want to save your streak from snapping, here is the reveal. The answer to Wordle #1620 for November 25, 2025, is: PLEAD Previous Wordle Answers from Archive Wordle Hint for 24 November, 2025 #1619: DOUGH Wordle Hint for 23 November, 2025 #1618: BUNNY Wordle Hint for 22 November, 2025 #1617: THICK Wordle Hint for 21 November, 2025 #1616: VOWEL Wordle Hint for 20 November, 2025 #1615: GRAVE Congratulations on solving Wordle #1620! Whether you figured it out from the legal clue or needed to see the answer to save your streak, you have successfully navigated another day of the New York Times’ viral puzzle. "PLEAD" is a classic example of how a common word can still pose a challenge due to the specific "EA" vowel combination. Now that your stats are safe for November 25, you can relax until tomorrow’s puzzle drops. See you then for the next challenge!