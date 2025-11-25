CAT 2025 Exam on November 30, Check Slot Timings, Important Documents and Instructions

UPSC EPFO Admit card 2025
Nov 25, 2025, 09:37 IST

The CAT 2025 exam is to be held on November 30, 2025, across designated exam centres. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the slot timings, important documents required and other instructions to remember for the exam date here. 

CAT 2025 Exam on November 30
Key Points

  • CAT 2025 exams to be held in three slots across designated exam centres
  • The CAT 2025 admit card and a Valid ID proof are mandatory on exam day
  • Candidates must report to the centre at least 1 hour before each slot

CAT 2025: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, will be conducting the CAT 2025 examination on November 30, 2025. With just four days remaining for the exams, aspirants need to make sure they are well prepared. 

This year,  CAT 2025 will be held across 170 exam cities. The centre details are mentioned on the CAT 2025 admit card. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Along with the admit cards, students must also carry a valid ID proof to be shown at the exam centre for verification purposes. Those yet to download their CAT 2025 admit card are advised to visit the official website iimcat.ac.in and download the same without any further delay. 

CAT 2025 Admit Card Download - Click Here

CAT 2025 Exam Timing

CAT 2025 will be conducted in three slots on a single day.  Slot 1 of CAT 2025 will be held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am.  Slot 2 of CAT 2025 will be conducted from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PMand Slot 3 will be conducted from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

The details of the slot for individual candidates will be given on the CAT 2025 admit card along with the reporting time to the exam centre. Those appearing for the CAT 2025 slot 1 will have to report to the exam centres from 7 AM onwards. Candidates appearing for the exam in slot 2 need to report to the allotted centres at 11 AM, and those in slot 3 must report to the allotted centres at 3 PM. The verification and checking will be conducted before the exams commence.

CAT 2025: Important Documents to Carry

As mentioned, the CAT 2025 examination will be conducted on Sunday, November 30, 2025. Candidates appearing for the management entrance exam need to carry the following documents with them to the exam centre

CAT Admit Card 2025: The CAT admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students on the exam day. The admit card will contain the candidate's details, exam slots and other instructions for candidates. Candidates need to carry a printed copy of the admit card and not soft copies, as electronic devices are not allowed inside the exam hall

Valid ID Proof: A valid ID proof also needs to be carried to the exam hall along with the admit card. Valid ID proof includes the following documents: Electoral ID, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport, and PAN Card.

