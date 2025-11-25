CAT 2025 Exam on November 30, Check Slot Timings, Important Documents and Instructions

CAT 2025: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, will be conducting the CAT 2025 examination on November 30, 2025. With just four days remaining for the exams, aspirants need to make sure they are well prepared.

This year, CAT 2025 will be held across 170 exam cities. The centre details are mentioned on the CAT 2025 admit card. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Along with the admit cards, students must also carry a valid ID proof to be shown at the exam centre for verification purposes. Those yet to download their CAT 2025 admit card are advised to visit the official website iimcat.ac.in and download the same without any further delay.

CAT 2025 Admit Card Download - Click Here

CAT 2025 Exam Timing

CAT 2025 will be conducted in three slots on a single day. Slot 1 of CAT 2025 will be held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. Slot 2 of CAT 2025 will be conducted from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and Slot 3 will be conducted from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.