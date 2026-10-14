List of Expressways in Uttar Pradesh: From Longest To Shortest- Check 10 Best Expressways in UP

Uttar Pradesh is the state with India's Longest Expressway- Ganga Expressway, which is approximately 594 km—and the second-longest & one of the engineering marvels- Purvanchal Expressway, which is about 340.82 km covers in Uttar Pradesh. The state has become the home to many such roads and highways which have given it the fame of being the most well-connected state among all states of India. Take a look at the list of all expressways in Uttar Pradesh from longest to shortest. Which Is the Longest Expressway in Uttar Pradesh in 2026? The Ganga Expressway, at approximately 594 km, is the longest major expressway project in Uttar Pradesh's current network. It connects Meerut with Prayagraj and was inaugurated on 29 April 2026. The Purvanchal Expressway, at about 340.82 km, is the second-longest in this list, followed by the Agra-Lucknow Expressway at about 302.22 km and the Bundelkhand Expressway at about 296.07 km.

These roads show how Uttar Pradesh is expanding its transport network to improve travel, trade and regional development. Speaking at the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi. This transformative infrastructure project will boost connectivity and drive progress across Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/UoFCdwSRmO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2026 List of Longest Expressways in UP Here is the Complete list of 11 Expressways in Uttar Pradesh From Longest To Shortest given belpow in the table format: Name of Expressway Length (km) Main Route Ganga Expressway 594 Meerut to Prayagraj Purvanchal Expressway 340.82 Lucknow to Ghazipur Agra-Lucknow Expressway 302.22 Agra to Lucknow Bundelkhand Expressway 296.07 km Chitrakoot to Etawah Yamuna Expressway 165 Greater Noida to Agra Upper Ganga Canal Expressway 150 Bulandshahr to Haridwar Delhi Eastern Peripheral Expressway 135.6 Faridabad to Sonipat Delhi Meerut Expressway 96 Delhi to Meerut Gorakhpur Link Expressway 91 Gorakhpur to Azamgarh Allahabad Bypass Expressway 86 Golden Quadrilateral Bypass Noida Greater Noida Expressway 24.5 Noida to Greater Noida

Source: upeida Ganga Expressway: The Ganga Expressway is the longest expressway project in Uttar Pradesh's current major expressway network. The main stretch is approximately 594 km long and connects Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh with Prayagraj in the eastern part of the state. The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) records its inauguration on 29 April 2026 at Shyampur village in Hardoi district. Prime Minister @narendramodi inaugurated the 594-km Greenfield Ganga Expressway in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh today, April 29. Built at a cost of over ₹36,000 crore, the access-controlled expressway cuts Meerut-Prayagraj travel time from 10–12 hours to nearly 6 hours, unlocking faster logistics for 12 districts. PM Modi noted: _“Like Maa Ganga has been UP’s lifeline for centuries, this expressway will serve as a new lifeline for the state’s development.”_ The corridor will also power 6 IMLC clusters, giving UP’s farmers direct market access and a major boost to food processing units. #GangaExpressway #ExpresswayPradeshUP #PragatikaHighway #Upeida #Investinup @CMOfficeUP @UPGovt @ChiefSecyUP @NandiGuptaBJP @NHAI_Official @InfoDeptUP — UPEIDA (@upeidaofficial) April 30, 2026

Key facts about the Ganga Expressway Length: Approximately 594 km

Starting point: Meerut

Ending point: Prayagraj

Number of lanes: Six lanes, expandable to eight

Purpose: To improve road travel between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh The expressway passes through 12 districts, including Meerut Hapur Bulandshahr Amroha Sambhal Budaun Shahjahanpur Hardoi Unnao Rae Bareli Pratapgarh Prayagraj It is expected to support trade, transport, farming and industrial growth along its route. An important fact to remember is that the proposed Greater Noida-to-Ballia corridor, with a much greater planned length, is a separate, wider road-development proposal. Its proposed total length should not be confused with the 594 km main Ganga Expressway. Purvanchal Expressway: This is a proposed 8 lane express highway. It would connect the towns of Ballia, Azamgarh with Lucknow. The 340 km long expressway would cover seven districts of India's Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 343-km Purvanchal Expressway on Tuesday in Sultanpur, UP. The expressway starts from Chand Sarai in Lucknow and ends in Haidariya village in Ghazipur district.

By 2022 UP Government would be finishing the work on three expressways — the 340-km-long Purvanchal Expressway, the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway and the 91-km-long Gorakhpur Link Expressway. Agra Lucknow Expressway: It is a 302.22 km long, 6 lane, Access Controlled (Greenfield) expressway with 8 lane wide structures developed by UPEIDA. The expressway was built to reduce the traffic and pollution on the roads in various connecting cities and also reduce the carbon footprint. It has been the longest operational expressway since February 2017. It was inaugurated on November 21, 2016, by then CM Akhilesh Yadav. Bundelkhand Expressway: The Bundelkhand Expressway connects the Bundelkhand region with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. It is approximately 296.07 km long and improves road access to several districts in southern Uttar Pradesh.

The expressway was inaugurated in July 2022. Yamuna Expressway: After the Agra Lucknow Expressway, the 165 kilometres long Yamuna Expressway is the second-longest access-controlled expressway in India. This 6 lane expressway is convertible to 8 lanes and begins from Greater Noida to connect Agra to it. The expressway would also be a host to Jewar airport which would provide connectivity with the other cities of India as well. Upper Ganga Canal Expressway: This is a 150 km long expressway also called the Hindon Expressway. It is planned to connect Bulandshahr to Haridwar. This would also be an 8 lane expressway project but is yet to start. Delhi Eastern Peripheral Expressway: It is a 135.6 km long highway. This Eastern Peripheral Expressway or National Expressway 2 would bypass Delhi and provide the connectivity from Faridabad to Sonipat.

Delhi Meerut Expressway: This 96 km long expressway begins at Dasna and connects to Meerut. The project is still under construction. Gorakhpur Link Expressway: The Gorakhpur Link Expressway is approximately 91.35 km long. It connects Gorakhpur with the Purvanchal Expressway near Azamgarh. The expressway was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 20 June 2025. Allahabad Bypass Expressway: It is an 86 km long expressway and is a part of the Golden Quadrilateral project and National Highway 2. The expressway is a long access-controlled highway. Noida- Greater Noida Expressway: This is a 24.5-kilometre long expressway connecting Delhi to Greater Noida and falls under the Taj Economic zone. The expressway is a 24.53 km long six-lane expressway and is one of the busiest ones in Uttar Pradesh.