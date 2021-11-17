List of Expressways in Uttar Pradesh: From Longest To Shortest- Check 10 Best Expressways in UP

Uttar Pradesh is the state with India's Longest Expressway- the Agra Lucknow Expressway. The state also hosts the second-longest and one of the engineering marvels- The Yamuna Expressway. The state has become the home to many such roads and highways which have given it the fame of being the most well-connected state among all states of India. Take a look at the list of all expressways in Uttar Pradesh from longest to shortest.

List of Longest Expressways in UP:

Name of Expressway Length (km) Ganga Expressway 1047 Purvanchal Expressway 343 Agra-Lucknow Expressway 302.22 Yamuna Expressway 165 Upper Ganga Canal Expressway 150 Delhi Eastern Peripheral Expressway 135.6 Delhi Meerut Expressway 96 Allahabad Bypass Expressway 86 Noida Greater Noida Expressway 24.5

Ganga Expressway: It is the expressway connecting Greater Noida to Ballia. The expressway is divided into four sectors but the construction work has not started yet. The length of this article is 1047 kilometres. This would be the sixth and the longest highway of the state. The starting point of the Ganga Expressway is from N.H. 334, in district Meerut and it will end in district Prayagraj at the bypass of (N.H.-2).

The districts including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rai Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj would be connected through it.

Purvanchal Expressway: This is a proposed 8 lane express highway. It would connect the towns of Ballia, Azamgarh with Lucknow. The 343 km long expressway would cover seven districts of India's Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 343-km Purvanchal Expressway on Tuesday in Sultanpur, UP. The expressway starts from Chand Sarai in Lucknow and ends in Haidariya village in Ghazipur district.

By 2022 UP Government would be finishing the work on three expressways — the 340-km-long Purvanchal Expressway, the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway and the 91-km-long Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

Agra Lucknow Expressway: It is a 302.22 km long, 6 lane, Access Controlled (Greenfield) expressway with 8 lane wide structures developed by UPEIDA. The expressway was built to reduce the traffic and pollution on the roads in various connecting cities and also reduce the carbon footprint. It has been the longest operational expressway since February 2017. It was inaugurated on November 21, 2016, by then CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Yamuna Expressway: After the Agra Lucknow Expressway, the 165 kilometres long Yamuna Expressway is the second-longest access-controlled expressway in India. This 6 lane expressway is convertible to 8 lanes and begins from Greater Noida to connect Agra to it. The expressway would also be a host to Jewar airport which would provide connectivity with the other cities of India as well.

Upper Ganga Canal Expressway: This is a 150 km long expressway also called the Hindon Expressway. It is planned to connect Bulandshahr to Haridwar. This would also be an 8 lane expressway project but is yet to start.

Delhi Eastern Peripheral Expressway: It is a 135.6 km long highway. This Eastern Peripheral Expressway or National Expressway 2 would bypass Delhi and provide the connectivity from Faridabad to Sonipat.

Delhi Meerut Expressway: This 96 km long expressway begins at Dasna and connects to Meerut. The project is still under construction.

Allahabad Bypass Expressway: It is an 86 km long expressway and is a part of the Golden Quadrilateral project and National Highway 2. The expressway is a long access-controlled highway.

Noida- Greater Noida Expressway: This is a 24.5-kilometre long expressway connecting Delhi to Greater Noida and falls under the Taj Economic zone. The expressway is a 24.53 km long six-lane expressway and is one of the busiest ones in Uttar Pradesh.

