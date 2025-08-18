You have HD eyes and an IQ of 130+ if you can spot the snake in 4 seconds!

Optical Illusion: The term "illusion" is derived from the Latin word "illudere," which means to mock or deceive. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to fool the human brain by tricking it. Optical illusions can be created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create an image that appears to be different from reality. Optical illusions can be used for entertainment purposes as well as an effective tool for research related to psychoanalysis. Optical illusions are known to stimulate the brain and enhance an individual's cognitive abilities. These are a great medium to challenge your brain and improve your problem-solving skills. Do you have HD eyes and a high IQ? Find out now! Check Out: Visual Illusion: Only 1% with Hawk Eyes can find 63 in 9 seconds! Optical Illusion: Find the Snake in 4 Seconds

Source: Reddit Today’s optical illusion challenge will test the clarity and sharpness of your vision. This mind-bending optical illusion challenge has left users perplexed. The challenge is simple: you need to find a snake hiding in plain sight in the picture. As easy as it may sound, it is not so; readers have a tough time spotting the snake. You have 4 seconds to spot the snake. Studies suggest that regular practice of such optical illusion challenges can enhance cognitive abilities and thereby prevent cognitive decline in older individuals. These puzzles also have a calming effect on the mind, thereby significantly reducing stress and anxiety levels. The snake has expertly blended with the stones in the picture, making it hard to identify at first glance. Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can identify the snake within 4 seconds.