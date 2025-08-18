You have a genius-level IQ if you can solve this math puzzle in 9 seconds!

Brain teasers are excellent puzzle games for providing the brain with an effective mental workout. Math puzzles are a type of brain teaser that requires you to find the missing value. These types of brain teasers test your logical and analytical thinking capabilities.
Math puzzles help assess the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by presenting a challenge in the form of a missing value. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.
Are you a genius?
Then solve this math puzzle now!
Brain Teaser: Solve the Math Puzzle in 9 Seconds
In the image shared above, a math puzzle is depicted where the final step is missing the value, and the challenge for the readers is to solve the math puzzle by finding the missing value in 7 seconds.
Can you?
Your time starts now!
Experts suggest that people who can solve such brain teasers have excellent logical and analytical skills. Practising brain teasers regularly sharpens cognitive abilities and problem-solving skills, and is helpful to prevent cognitive decline in older age.
Were you able to find the missing value?
Check the problem and see if you can determine the pattern.
The time is running out.
Hurry up.
The last few seconds remain...
And...
Time's up!
How many of you have successfully solved the math puzzle?
Congratulations to those exceptionally intelligent readers who solved the math puzzle. You people have a genius-level IQ.
Others who couldn’t find the missing value can check out the solution provided below.
Brain Teaser: Solution
The solution to this math puzzle is as follows:
Given
2 + 7 = 27
4 + 4 = 24
5 + 9 = 42
6 + 0 = ??
Now,
The pattern that can be spotted here is that:
2 + 7 = 9 and 9 * 3 = 27
Applying the same logic to the remaining portions, we get
4 + 4 = 8 and 8 * 3 = 24
5 + 9 = 14 and 14 * 3 = 42
Now,
6 + 0 = 6 and 6 * 3 = 18
So the missing value is 18.
That was fun, right?
Now, share this with your friends and family to see how fast they can solve this math puzzle.
If you loved this brain teaser challenge, remember to try out another exciting word puzzle below.
