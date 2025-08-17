Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Word Puzzle: Find “FLOUR” in 7 Seconds!

Word Puzzle: Only the sharpest eyes can find the word “FLOUR” in 7 seconds. Do you belong to that elite class of puzzle solvers? Test your eyes now!

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Aug 17, 2025, 17:17 IST
Find the word "FLOUR"
Find the word "FLOUR"

A word puzzle features a grid filled with letters that are arranged in a random order. Hiding in the random arrangement of letters are certain words, which the reader needs to find by connecting the letters either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally.

Word puzzles have become one of the most popular puzzle challenges on the web. Solving word puzzles is one of the best ways to enhance an individual's vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills. Additionally, these puzzle serves as an excellent exercise for both the eyes and the brain, helping to keep both sharp.

Are you ready to test your eyes?

Go ahead and try this word puzzle now! 

Must Try:  IQ Test: Find the Mistake in the Skating Rink Picture in 5 Seconds!

Find the Word “FLOUR” in 7 Seconds!

find flour

Source: Razzle Puzzles

The image shared above shows a 7x7 letter grid filled with a set of random letters.

What appears to be a random grid of letters contains some hidden words. Your challenge is to find the hidden word “FLOUR” in 7 seconds.

Are you among the best word puzzle solvers in the world?

Let’s find out now!

Word puzzle challenges offer an excellent opportunity to enhance your focus and expand your vocabulary.

The placement of letters makes it difficult to identify the hidden word at first glance. 

The hidden word can be present in the letter grid in any format, e.g., top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forward and backwards, and diagonally.

The best way to solve word puzzles is by looking for meaningful patterns that can help you make a proper word. Try searching for the starting letter and ending letter, as well as the pattern in which they appear in the letter grid.

Have you spotted the hidden word in the letter grid?

Look attentively; the word can be presented in any of the above-mentioned sequences in the word puzzle.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the hidden word?

Congratulations to you if you are among the readers who have spotted the word in 7 seconds. 

You have eagle vision and excellent vocabulary skills. 

Some readers might still be looking for the hidden word. Don’t worry, the solution is provided below.

Must Try:  Spot the 3 Differences Between Skydiver Pictures in 17 Seconds!

Word Puzzle: Solution

The word "FLOUR" can be spotted appearing in a diagonal sequence starting from the third column.

find flour solved

Wasn’t that interesting?

Share this with your friends and see who spots the word in the shortest possible time.

Before you leave, test your intelligence with this exciting IQ test below.

Must Try:  Only 3% With Sherlock's IQ Can Find the Man’s Wife In 5 Seconds!

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News