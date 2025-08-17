Word Puzzle: Find “FLOUR” in 7 Seconds!

A word puzzle features a grid filled with letters that are arranged in a random order. Hiding in the random arrangement of letters are certain words, which the reader needs to find by connecting the letters either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally.
Word puzzles have become one of the most popular puzzle challenges on the web. Solving word puzzles is one of the best ways to enhance an individual's vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills. Additionally, these puzzle serves as an excellent exercise for both the eyes and the brain, helping to keep both sharp.
Are you ready to test your eyes?
Go ahead and try this word puzzle now!
Find the Word “FLOUR” in 7 Seconds!
Source: Razzle Puzzles
The image shared above shows a 7x7 letter grid filled with a set of random letters.
What appears to be a random grid of letters contains some hidden words. Your challenge is to find the hidden word “FLOUR” in 7 seconds.
Are you among the best word puzzle solvers in the world?
Let’s find out now!
Word puzzle challenges offer an excellent opportunity to enhance your focus and expand your vocabulary.
The placement of letters makes it difficult to identify the hidden word at first glance.
The hidden word can be present in the letter grid in any format, e.g., top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forward and backwards, and diagonally.
The best way to solve word puzzles is by looking for meaningful patterns that can help you make a proper word. Try searching for the starting letter and ending letter, as well as the pattern in which they appear in the letter grid.
Have you spotted the hidden word in the letter grid?
Look attentively; the word can be presented in any of the above-mentioned sequences in the word puzzle.
Hurry up; time is running out.
And…
Time’s up.
Were you able to spot the hidden word?
Congratulations to you if you are among the readers who have spotted the word in 7 seconds.
You have eagle vision and excellent vocabulary skills.
Some readers might still be looking for the hidden word. Don’t worry, the solution is provided below.
Word Puzzle: Solution
The word "FLOUR" can be spotted appearing in a diagonal sequence starting from the third column.
Wasn’t that interesting?
