Spot the 3 Differences Between Skydiver Pictures in 17 Seconds!

Spot the Difference: There are 3 differences between the pictures of a skydiver jumping from a helicopter. Only those with the sharpest eyes can spot the differences in 17 seconds. Can you? Attempt now!

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Aug 8, 2025, 18:19 IST
Spot the difference puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's observation skills and memory power. These present readers with two identical pictures, and the challenge is for the readers to spot the differences between the two within a time limit to complete the challenge successfully.

Regular practice of such puzzles can boost concentration and sharpen the brain. Moreover, such puzzles keep your brain active, which can help prevent cognitive decline in older age. 

Can you spot the differences within the time limit?

Let’s find out!

Spot the Difference: Can You Spot 3 Differences in 17 Seconds?

spot the difference

Source: YouTube

Get ready to test your memory and attention to detail with this spot the difference puzzle.

In the image shared above, you can see two identical-looking images of a skydiver jumping from a helicopter.

At first glance, the two images appear similar. But they are not.

There are three differences between the two pictures, and only the most attentive eyes can spot them in 17 seconds.

The best way to solve these types of problems is to focus your attention on the image and study the finer details, like the position, colour, and shape of the objects in the two images.

Studies suggest that regular practice of spot the difference puzzles is very effective in boosting brain health and enhancing focus.

How many differences have you noticed so far?

Hurry up!

Not much time left.

Only those with keen attention to detail will be able to spot all the differences between the two pictures in 17 seconds. If you managed to spot the differences, you have the sharpest eyes.

Have you spotted all the differences between the two pictures?

Three... Two... One...

And…

Time’s up.

Those who have found all the differences have the sharpest eyes and brains.

If you haven't found the differences yet, see the solution below.

Spot the Differences: Solution

The picture shared below illustrates the differences between the two images.

spot the difference solved

How many differences have you identified correctly?

Share this with your friends and family and see who spots all the differences within the time limit.

Also, before you leave, make sure to check out this exciting puzzle challenge shared below.

