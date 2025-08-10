Optical Illusion: Only 2% With Hunter’s Eyes Can Spot the Hidden Parrot in 7 Seconds!

Optical Illusion: The term "illusion" is derived from the Latin word "illudere," meaning to mock or deceive. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to fool the human brain by tricking it.
Optical illusions can be created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create an image that appears to be different from reality. These illusions can be used for entertainment or as a tool for scientific research.
Optical illusions can also enhance your cognitive abilities and stimulate your brain to think creatively. They are a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills. They are fascinating and provide insight into how our brain processes visual information.
Want to know how good your observation skills are?
Then attempt this challenge now.
Visual Illusion: Test Your Visual Prowess by Spotting 1217 in 11 Seconds!
Optical Illusion: Find Hidden Parrot in 7 Seconds
Source: Reddit
Today’s optical illusion challenge will test the clarity and sharpness of your vision.
This mind-bending optical illusion challenge is puzzling people. The challenge is simple: you need to find a parrot which is hiding in plain sight in the tree.
As easy as it may sound, it is not so; readers are having a tough time spotting the parrot in the tree.
You have 7 seconds to spot the parrot.
Studies suggest that regular practice of such optical illusion challenges can enhance cognitive abilities and thereby prevent cognitive decline in older individuals. These puzzles also have a calming effect on the mind, thereby significantly reducing stress and anxiety levels.
The parrot has expertly blended with the tree in the picture, making it hard to identify at first glance.
Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can identify the hidden parrot within 7 seconds.
Have you spotted the hidden parrot?
Need a hint?
Here you go: The parrot is green in colour.
A few seconds remaining.
Hurry up; time is running out.
Two…
One…
And…
Time’s up.
How many of you have spotted the parrot hiding in the tree?
Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the parrot in the tree; this demonstrates that you have excellent observational skills.
Optical Illusion Personality Test: Emotional or Logical? Discover Your True Self Now!
Optical Illusion: Solution
The parrot can be spotted on the right side of the image.
Wasn’t that fun?
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out another challenge below.
Only 3% with 140+ IQ Can Solve this Math Puzzle in 15 Seconds!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation