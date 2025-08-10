Optical Illusion: Only 2% With Hunter’s Eyes Can Spot the Hidden Parrot in 7 Seconds!

Optical Illusion: The term "illusion" is derived from the Latin word "illudere," meaning to mock or deceive. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to fool the human brain by tricking it.

Optical illusions can be created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create an image that appears to be different from reality. These illusions can be used for entertainment or as a tool for scientific research.

Optical illusions can also enhance your cognitive abilities and stimulate your brain to think creatively. They are a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills. They are fascinating and provide insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Want to know how good your observation skills are?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Visual Illusion: Test Your Visual Prowess by Spotting 1217 in 11 Seconds!