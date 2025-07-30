Only 3% with 140+ IQ Can Solve this Math Puzzle in 15 Seconds!

This tricky math puzzle is driving people crazy and will also test your intelligence and critical thinking skills.

Are you someone with a high IQ?

Brain teasers enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and critical thinking by providing an effective mental workout. One can build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills by practising brain teaser puzzles.

Brain teasers are one of the best puzzles to test the sharpness of the brain. Readers must think creatively to solve brain teasers. Brain teasers present these challenges as picture puzzles, math puzzles, logic puzzles, or riddles.

This math puzzle depicts three different types of birds and a value at the end of each equation.

The last step lacks a value, and the challenge is to determine what that missing value is.

You have 15 seconds to see if you have a highly intelligent brain or not.

Time starts now!

Look at the image and study the pattern carefully.

Once you have identified the pattern, it becomes easy to solve the problem.

Have you found the value of any one item?

Hurry up; time is running out.

There are only a few seconds remaining.

The time limit is over now!

Have you found the missing value?

Congratulations if you are among the readers who have solved the math puzzle within the time limit.

You have a sharp brain with a 140+ IQ.

Those who couldn’t solve the math puzzle need to practice such challenges regularly to improve their speed and accuracy.