TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closure

Madhya Pradesh schools will observe several important holidays in August 2025. Key dates include August 9 for Raksha Bandhan, a long weekend from August 15 to 16 for Independence Day and Janmashtami, and a mid-week holiday on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi. These breaks offer students time to celebrate national and cultural events.

ByAnisha Mishra
Jul 31, 2025, 16:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closure
Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closure

August 2025 in Madhya Pradesh will have several important school holidays, mixing national and cultural events. The month begins with a key festival and includes a big national holiday, creating a long weekend. These holidays give students and families time to enjoy these events and rest from school.

The state government sets the official holiday list, which includes various religious and national days. These holidays are for all government and private schools in the state. Most dates are set, but parents and students should check with their school for any changes or extra local holidays. The August 2025 schedule offers both single-day holidays and opportunities for longer breaks.

Check: Haryana School Holidays in August 2025

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025

Here is a detailed breakdown of the school holidays in Madhya Pradesh for the month of August:

Date

Day

Holiday

August 9

Saturday

Raksha Bandhan

August 15

Friday

Independence Day

August 16

Saturday

Janmashtami

August 27

Wednesday

Ganesh Chaturthi 

Important Note for Students and Parents: While this list provides a clear overview of the expected holidays, always cross-check with your specific school's official calendar or announcements. Local conditions or specific school policies can sometimes lead to minor adjustments.

This article will be updated regularly with the newest information on this topic. We will add new ideas, detailed analyses, and the latest news as it happens. Our team checks all important sources and research to give our readers full and correct information. We suggest you read this article often. This way, you will get more knowledge and a better understanding of this important topic as it changes. By staying updated with this article, you will always be well-informed.

State-Wise School Holidays 2025

For a state-wise holiday list, please download the respective school holiday calendar 2025 PDF at the links provided below.

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Haryana School Holidays List in 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025

Kerala School Holidays List in 2025

Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List

Also Read - School Holidays in 2025: Check Upcoming Holidays and Major School Closures

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News