Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closure

August 2025 in Madhya Pradesh will have several important school holidays, mixing national and cultural events. The month begins with a key festival and includes a big national holiday, creating a long weekend. These holidays give students and families time to enjoy these events and rest from school.

The state government sets the official holiday list, which includes various religious and national days. These holidays are for all government and private schools in the state. Most dates are set, but parents and students should check with their school for any changes or extra local holidays. The August 2025 schedule offers both single-day holidays and opportunities for longer breaks.

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025

Here is a detailed breakdown of the school holidays in Madhya Pradesh for the month of August: