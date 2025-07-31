Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closure

August 2025 in Madhya Pradesh will have several important school holidays, mixing national and cultural events. The month begins with a key festival and includes a big national holiday, creating a long weekend. These holidays give students and families time to enjoy these events and rest from school.
The state government sets the official holiday list, which includes various religious and national days. These holidays are for all government and private schools in the state. Most dates are set, but parents and students should check with their school for any changes or extra local holidays. The August 2025 schedule offers both single-day holidays and opportunities for longer breaks.
Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025
Here is a detailed breakdown of the school holidays in Madhya Pradesh for the month of August:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
August 9
|
Saturday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
August 15
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
|
August 16
|
Saturday
|
Janmashtami
|
August 27
|
Wednesday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
Important Note for Students and Parents: While this list provides a clear overview of the expected holidays, always cross-check with your specific school's official calendar or announcements. Local conditions or specific school policies can sometimes lead to minor adjustments.
