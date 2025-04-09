School Holidays in 2025: Check Upcoming Holidays and Major School Closures

School Holidays 2025: Planning school holidays in advance helps students and parents make the most of their time, whether it's for vacations, festival celebrations, or exam preparation. To simplify this, we’ve compiled a month-wise list of school holidays for 2025, covering public, regional, and special observances across India. Use this guide to stay organized and make the year both productive and enjoyable. Holidays have been categorized as gazetted and restricted: Gazetted Holidays: These are officially recognized public holidays, typically observed across the country or in specific regions. Schools and government institutions remain closed on these days.

These are officially recognized public holidays, typically observed across the country or in specific regions. Schools and government institutions remain closed on these days. Restricted Holidays: These holidays are optional, and employees or schools may choose whether to observe them. They often include cultural, religious, or regional holidays.

So, bookmark this page to stay updated throughout the year! Schools to Close on Muharram – July 6 (or 7 if moon not sighted) Muharram 2025 in India is expected on Sunday, 6 July, based on the moon sighting, but if the new moon is not confirmed, it may be shifted to Monday, 7 July. It’s a gazetted public holiday, so all the government offices and educational institutions will remain closed on this day. Please, click on the following link for latest updates on Muharram Holiday 2025 Is 6 or 7 July a Public Holiday - Will Schools Remain Closed due to Muharram 2025? Detal Here Why Is Knowing the School Holiday Calendar Important? Understanding the school holiday calendar helps: Plan Family Vacations: Avoid last-minute stress by scheduling trips around official breaks.

Avoid last-minute stress by scheduling trips around official breaks. Prepare Academically: Use long weekends and holidays to revise or focus on hobbies.

Use long weekends and holidays to revise or focus on hobbies. Celebrate Festivities: Engage in cultural activities and spend quality time with family.

School Holidays in 2025: Month-Wise Holidays List Below is a month-wise overview of common holidays observed by most schools in India. School Holidays in January 2025: January 1 (Wednesday): New Year's Day (Restricted Holiday)

January 6 (Monday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (Restricted Holiday)

January 14 (Tuesday): Pongal / Makar Sankranti / Hazarat Ali’s Birthday (Restricted Holidays)

January 26 (Sunday): Republic Day (Gazetted Holiday) School Holidays in February 2025: February 2 (Sunday): Vasant Panchami (Restricted Holiday)

February 12 (Wednesday): Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Restricted Holiday)

February 19 (Wednesday): Shivaji Jayanti (Restricted Holiday)

February 26 (Wednesday): Maha Shivaratri (Gazetted Holiday) School Holidays in March 2025: March 13 (Thursday): Holika Dahana (Restricted Holiday)

March 14 (Friday): Holi / Dolyatra (Gazetted and Restricted Holidays)

March 28 (Friday): Jamat Ul-Vida (Tentative Date, Restricted Holiday)

March 30 (Sunday): Chaitra Sukhladi / Ugadi / Gudi Padwa (Restricted Holidays)

March 31 (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr (Tentative Date, Gazetted Holiday)

September 5 (Friday): Milad un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad / Onam (Tentative Date, Gazetted and Restricted Holidays)

September 29 (Monday): Maha Saptami (Restricted Holiday)

September 30 (Tuesday): Maha Ashtami (Restricted Holiday) Holidays in October 2025: October 1 (Wednesday): Maha Navami (Restricted Holiday)

October 2 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra (Gazetted Holidays)

October 7 (Tuesday): Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (Restricted Holiday)

October 10 (Friday): Karaka Chaturthi (Karva Chauth) (Restricted Holiday)

October 20 (Monday): Naraka Chaturdasi / Diwali/Deepavali (Restricted and Gazetted Holidays)

October 22 (Wednesday): Govardhan Puja (Restricted Holiday)

October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Duj (Restricted Holiday) School Holidays in November 2025: November 5 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gazetted Holiday)

November 24 (Monday): Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day (Restricted Holiday)

**We will update the list of holidays for other major states here shortly. Special Observances in Schools 1. National Festivals: Republic Day (January 26) and Independence Day (August 15) are national holidays observed across India. These are significant days celebrating the country’s democratic values and independence. 2. Regional Holidays: Regional holidays are those observed in specific states, reflecting their cultural and traditional significance. For example, Vaisakhi in Punjab, Onam in Kerala, and Bihu in Assam are celebrated with enthusiasm. Such holidays are generally applicable in the schools of their respective states. 3. Seasonal Breaks: Seasonal breaks offer students much-needed rest during the year.By accommodating these breaks, schools ensure a balance between academic rigor and the well-being of students and teachers. Tentative dates for seasonal breaks in schools are as follows: