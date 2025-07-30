OICL Assistant Eligibility 2025: The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. (OICL) has published 500 vacancies for Assistant (Class III) posts through a short notice. Before applying, applicants must fulfil all the eligibility conditions specified by the recruiting authority. Typically, it covers parameters like age limit, qualification, and nationality of the candidates. Those who have completed their graduation and are at least 18 years old or above can apply for the OICL vacancy. It is essential to verify your eligibility to ascertain whether you qualify for the post. Scroll down for the detailed OICL Assistant Eligibility 2025 and other related aspects of the recruitment drive. OICL Assistant Recruitment Eligibility 2025 The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. (OICL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill 500 Assistant (Class III) posts. Interested candidates can apply online for these advertised posts from August 2 to 17, 2025, only at the official website. The selection process comprises the Tier 1 exam, the Tier 2 exam, and the Regional Language test. Candidates interested in this post must first meet the basic eligibility criteria and then complete the application form with accurate details and valid documents. Candidates found ineligible at any stage of the selection process will be immediately disqualified from further participation. In this article, we have compiled the OICL Assistant Eligibility 2025, including age limit, relaxation, qualification, nationality, and more for candidates’ reference.

OICL Assistant Age Limit 2025 The age limit is an essential parameter of the OICL Assistant eligibility criteria. To be eligible for the Assistant post, candidates must be at least 18 years old and not older than 26 years as of the specified cutoff date. Applicants belonging to the reserved category will be provided relaxation on their upper age limit based on the government guidelines. Check the category-wise OICL Assistant age limit relaxation shared below. Category Upper Age relaxation Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 5 years Other Backward Classes 3 years Persons With Disability 10 Years Ex-Servicemen / Disabled Ex-Servicemen Actual period of service rendered in the defence forces + 3 years subject to a maximum age limit of 45 years Widows, Divorced women and women legally separated from their husbands who have not remarried 5 years Person domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 01.01.80 to 31.12.89 5 years Existing Employees of The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. 5 years

OICL Assistant Educational Qualification The next essential OICL Assistant eligibility is the educational qualification. Applicants must ensure they possess the required qualification from any recognised board/University to be eligible. Check the academic qualification requirements for the post below: Graduation from a recognised University, or

HSC/Equivalent passed (XII pass) with at least 60% marks (50% for Ex-servicemen, SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities). It is mandatory to have passed English as a subject at SSC, HSC, Intermediate, or Graduation level.

And, proficiency in the regional language of the recruitment state is essential. OICL Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2025: Nationality To be eligible for the OICL Assistant post, a candidate should be either: a) a citizen of India, or b) a subject of Nepal, or