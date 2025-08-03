If You Are Among Top 1% Masterminds, Spot The Hidden Word In This Tricky Optical Illusion Drawing In 11 Seconds!

How good is your observation prowess? Do you believe you can trust in your ability to see through deception? If you think so, you must be among the top 1 per cent masterminds who possess a good understanding of visual perception. You must be a flexible learner, meaning you would often quickly identify a problem and devise a novel solution. You might have high intelligence. After all, artists who have mastered creating optical illusion drawings possess not only creativity but a high IQ as well. But let's say you believe you have strong visual memory, spatial reasoning, and problem-solving skills, which makes you good at spotting hidden images within complex images such as a geometrical optical illusion. The term 'geometric optical illusions' was coined by Johann Joseph Oppel in 1855. Geometrical optical illusions are visual images that are characterised by strong distortions using geometric shapes and patterns.

Today we have a geometrical optical illusion that will test your visual perception skills to the max. Do you think you are among the top 1 per cent masterminds in the world? This is your chance to prove it! This optical illusion is your chance to prove it. If you can find the hidden word in this radial optical illusion design, consider yourself among the high achievers who possess a strong ability to analyse and make sound decisions. Visual IQ Test With Optical Illusions: Spot The Hidden Word In 11 Seconds! This optical illusion is not just a mind-tripping illusion drawing. This illusion challenge will unlock your hidden brainpower. You will have 11 seconds to guess the hidden word. Let's see how quickly can you solve this hidden word illusion. Ready? There is a hidden word in this geometrical illusion. The word has been very cleverly concealed within the black and white stripes pattern.

These illusion is harnessing on the fact that when your brain is presented with repeating patterns, it tends to process them which makes the hidden word less noticeable at first glance. But if you are truly a genius at figuring out hidden images within a complex visual image, you might be able to outsmart the 99 per cent. Solving this optical illusion challenge requires sharp visual perception, concentration, and attention to detail. This optical illusion is challenging and tough to spot the subtle differences within the pattern. The hidden word might reveal itself to you, if you intently focus. Use your peripheral vision. Often it is seen that when you blur your vision, optical illusions make more sense. As this optical illusion is using wavy lines to create a sense of movement that isn't actually present. Hence, be careful not be mislead by the illusion drawing.