RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Download Notification PDF for 3225 School Lecturer Vacancies

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Notification 2025 for 3,225 vacancies under the Secondary Education Department on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 has been released on July 17, 2025 and the online application is set to start on August 14, 2025.

The RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2205 contains the details, such as the number of category-wise vacancies pay scale, required educational qualification, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

RPSC has the detailed notification pdf for the recruitment of School Lecturers in Rajasthan containing the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, etc. The Online application process will start on August 12, 2025 and the last date to apply online will be September 12, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF.