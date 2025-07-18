RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Download Notification PDF for 3225 School Lecturer Vacancies

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Notification 2025 for 3,225 vacancies under the Secondary Education Department on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 has been released on July 17, 2025 and the online application is set to start on August 14, 2025.
The RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2205 contains the details, such as the number of category-wise vacancies pay scale, required educational qualification, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
RPSC has the detailed notification pdf for the recruitment of School Lecturers in Rajasthan containing the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, etc. The Online application process will start on August 12, 2025 and the last date to apply online will be September 12, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF.
|
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview
The RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 detailed has been released for 3225 vacancies. Eligible candidates start preparing for the announced vacancies. Check the table below for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Category
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Post Name
|
School Lecturer (1st Grade Teacher)
|
Total Vacancies
|
3,225 (Subject-wise distribution available)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
14 August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
12 September 2025
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Postgraduate degree in the concerned subject + B.Ed./Shiksha Shastri
|
Age Limit
|
21-40 years (Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates)
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam (Paper I & II) + Document Verification
|
Official Website
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Notification 2025 has been released with 3225 vacancies for 27 subjects, including Hindi (710), English (307), Political Science (350), and Commerce (430). Check the table below for the subject-wise vacancy breakdown.
|
Subject
|
Vacancies
|
Hindi
|
710
|
English
|
307
|
Sanskrit
|
70
|
Political Science
|
350
|
Geography
|
270
|
History
|
170
|
Chemistry
|
177
|
Physics
|
94
|
Mathematics
|
14
|
Biology
|
85
|
Commerce
|
430
|
Physical Education
|
73
|
Total
|
3,225
Note: Additional subjects like Rajasthani, Urdu, Sociology, and Home Science also have vacancies candidates are requested to read official notification
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 must check all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
Postgraduate degree in the concerned subject (e.g., MA/MSc in relevant discipline).
B.Ed. or equivalent teaching diploma (Shiksha Shastri for Sanskrit subjects)
Age Limit (as of 01-01-2025)
General: 21-40 years
SC/ST/OBC (Male): 5-year relaxation
SC/ST/OBC (Female): 10-year relaxation
Widow/PH candidates: No upper age limit
Domicile Requirement
Only permanent residents of Rajasthan are eligible
