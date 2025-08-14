RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Begins for 3225 Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Age Limit and More

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Apply Online: The RPSC has begun the application process for 3,225 teaching positions on its official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates must register well in time before the last date ends. The last date to apply for the RPSC School Lecturer position is 12 September 2025. The official notification was released on 17 July 2025. Eligible and interested can find the apply online link in this article.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Apply Online Link 2025

The candidates who are interested in applying for the post of School Lecturer in Rajasthan can apply by following the link given below:

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Apply Online 2025 Apply Here

Check the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Notification

Step-By-Step Application Process for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2025

Candidates who wish to apply for the RPSC 1st Grade School Lecturer position can follow the steps given below to fill the application form.