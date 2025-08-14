RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Begins for 3225 Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Age Limit and More

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Apply Online: The RPSC has begun the application process for 3,225 teaching positions on its official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates must register well in time before the last date ends. The last date to apply for the RPSC School Lecturer position is 12 September 2025. The official notification was released on 17 July 2025. Eligible and interested can find the apply online link in this article.
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Apply Online Link 2025
The candidates who are interested in applying for the post of School Lecturer in Rajasthan can apply by following the link given below:
|
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Apply Online 2025
Check the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Notification
Step-By-Step Application Process for RPSC 1st Grade Teacher 2025
Candidates who wish to apply for the RPSC 1st Grade School Lecturer position can follow the steps given below to fill the application form.
-
Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
Click on the “Apply Online” link.
-
You will be redirected to the sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
Register yourself on the portal either by using your Aadhaar number or email address. This way you will complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process.
-
After the OTR is done, login to your account and fill the application form by providing all the required information.
-
For uploading the photograph, candidates are required to upload the Live photograph. Also they need to upload the left thumb impression along with their signatures.
-
After uploading the documents, pay the application fee and submit the application form.
-
Take a printout of the application form for future reference.
RPSC School Lecturer 2025 Application Fee
The candidates can pay the application fee online via net banking, UPI, credit card/ debit card,etc. Check below for the category-wise application fee.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General (Unreserved) / Backward Class (Creamy Layer) / Extremely Backward Class (Creamy Layer) candidates
|
₹600
|
Reserved Category (Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Backward Class- Non-Creamy Layer / Extremely Backward Class- Non-Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Primitive Tribe) candidates
|
₹400
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
₹400
